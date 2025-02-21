A little sister mocked her brother while sitting outside the house, remixing a popular song to call him an animal

The brother, clearly irritated, warned his sister that he would punish her and asked her to move away from him in the clip shared on Facebook

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their amusement and giving the little girl flowers for being creative

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A little girl remixed a popular song, teasing her brother with it. Image: Mike Phiri

Source: Facebook

Sibling rivalry and playful mockery are common in many households. While some siblings share a deep bond, it's also normal for them to poke fun at each other or tease one another in ways that can leave everyone laughing. In the case of one little sister and her brother, their light-hearted teasing went viral, showing just how playful and sometimes annoying sibling relationships can be.

The video was shared by the brother's Facebook handle, Mike Phiri, and it gained massive traction.

The little sister mocks her older brother

In the video, the brother and sister are sitting outside their house, enjoying the day. While the brother is minding his own business, the sister begins singing the remix of Cassper Nyoves's hit song Hosh Karamaima. She took the popular tune and added a twist, singing:

"Have you seen my brother, he looks like a pig"

The brother, who isn't impressed with his sister's mocking, looks frustrated and warns her to move away or he will punish her. The sister is unfazed by his treat and continues with playful mockery.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA loves the little girl's version of the song

Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the playful tease between the siblings. Many viewers found the remix hilarious and expressed they were not expecting the little one to tease him like that.

Some jokingly sided with the sister, saying they would also mock their brothers if given a chance, while others sympathised with the brother, recalling similar situations where they, too, were the target of sibling teasing.

A brother told his sister to move away from him after she sang a silly song about him. Image: Mike Phiri

Source: Facebook

User @SiphoGodfreyTawushile added:

"Give Milly her mic, the song is kicking in. I want it on Spotyfy🥰."

User @QueenStunner said:

"She doesn't have peace this one 🤣🤣🤣."

User @MamiruLonbaso shared:

"Drama queen."

User @NondumisoZweni added:

"You are lucky your brother loves you 🤣🤣🤣 I know some brothers that would make dough out of you."

User @MphoThubakgale shared:

"God really favours men for giving them such big eyebrows."

User @FåîthÑÑkümbå said:

"This is the first video I am liking this year because it got me differently 😂🤣🤣I can't stop laughing 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about siblings

Two siblings pranked their granny into believing they had done wild things, like sleeping with multiple men and terminating pregnancies, following a non-judgement TikTok trend.

A brother and sister followed each other in matching cars off to spend Christmas holidays with their family, touching many social media users' hearts.

A caring brother bought his sister's baby essentials and roses, along with a few hundred rands, just to show his love and appreciation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News