Some friends took it upon themselves to help a fellow gent out by giving him a baby shower and gifts

The men came one after another to drop off their respective gifts while the man of the hour stood by

The brotherly love shown throughout brought warmth into Mzansi hearts, and many praised how responsible the people were

Mzansi adored friends gifting a dad-to-be some nappies and baby essentials. Images: mosa_mcb

Source: TikTok

Expecting a child requires a serious amount of preparation and one gent's group of friends knew that when they brought the man gifts in their very own baby shower. The inspirational act of brotherly love touched the hearts of people across Mzansi.

Thats what friends are for

TikTokker mosa_mcb is eager to have his child. His TikTok account is filled with content based on his wife's pregnancy and the child that's already been born. In the video posted, one gent after another drops off some gifts with many of them being nappies.

See the heart-warming video below:

A real family man

There is no doubt that the TikTokker loves his wife and family. Almost all of his TikTok content is based on his loved ones. One sweet video shows him being affectionate and caring to his special woman, rubbing and kissing her belly. Other clips show him packing items for her lady's medical visit.

The man's TikTok page is filled with wholesome family content. Images: mosa_mcb

Source: TikTok

The love that a man shares with his woman and child isn't too common in Mzansi. A majority of households are run by a single parent and it's usually a mom. The women of Mzansi loved the baby shower clip, with some of them asking if the man can befriend their husbands and/or baby daddies.

See the comments below:

@NonduMkhize said:

"Why don’t our husbands have these friends?😂 Ai yaz what a waste 🥺"

@Phiwa_2106 mentioned:

"I hope they did not buy the same size nkosiyami🙆‍♀️ But we happy for you."

@EnhleNoma commented:

"Can you please include my baby daddy in your group please be his friends our son really need this kind of daddy's friends."

@hairbydianab2 posted:

"I always say man are good human being special if they are into you💯😍"

@Rahabe88 shared:

"Mommies do you tell them the brand of diapers u want? Kana ke free flow. I always wonder for such. Cool idea, but I am afraid they will bring all sort of brands 😭"

@user5415180444787 said:

"The one who refused the handshake knew that boy's night out is over 😅"

Source: Briefly News