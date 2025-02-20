A compassionate man visited a primary school to gift a younger boy, who had been attending classes in worn-out shoes, with a pair, urging others to support children in need

The man shared his act on TikTok, showing the old shoes and the new ones while ensuring the learner's face was not visible as a sign of respect

Social media user users flooded the comment section praising the man for his kindness and showering him with blessing

A man bought school shoes for a financially struggling learner, touching many hearts online. Image: @illapenboydaily

Source: TikTok

Many schoolchildren in Mzansi go to school with torn shoes, no shoes at all, or incomplete uniforms, which can make them face mockery from other learners or feel out of place. Some walk long distances barefoot, facing the heat, cold and rough roads, to get an education. While the government provides some support, ordinary South Africans can also make a difference by helping those in need whenever possible.

One local man under the TikTok handle @illapenboydaily shared a post of his kind act when he visited a learner who had been wearing toen shoes at school for months and gifted him with a brand new pair, warming the hearts of many social media users.

The boy receives a new pair of shoes

The clip shows the learner's shoes as he sits at a desk in his class. The torn old shoes looked as if they had been chewed by animals and seemed to have never been polished since the day they were bought. Careful not to reveal the little boy's face, the clip shifts to the man kneeling and gently helping him put on his brand-new school shoes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the man love and respect

Social media users responded with an outpouring of support and admiration for the man's generosity. Many shared that his kindness would not go unnoticed by the man above, promising him more blessings, and others were thankful to the guy for reminding them to practice the spirit of ubuntu.

A local gent received praise for a kind gesture towards a primary school learner. Image: @illapenboydaily

Source: TikTok

User @Mocumi shared:

"🥰🥰🥰You can't change the world bra ..but you can make a difference to someone. Haaallaaa."

User @TshiamoMahlangu added:

"Don't worry god will bless you."

User @SimonMosili commented:

"If he did leave the camera at home then it was going to be a secret. These motivate us to help also."

User @me shared:

"What are the parents doing with the child's grant money because you only spend once for shoes Anyway big up broer, God will bless you."

User @vuyisileMatlou added:

"It takes a village to raise a child."

User @MaKhumalo said:

"Dedication to these school kids about their future is on the other level. They go to school no matter the situation. Thank you to all these people who are donating🙏🙏."

