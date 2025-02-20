A first-year student captured a packed lecture hall filled with students using laptops, highlighting the pressure to own one

The video, taken from the back seat of the hall, showed almost the entire room, emphasising the contrast between those with laptops and those without

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some advising her to focus on her studies, while others assured her that they obtained their degrees without ever owning laptops

A young student showed off a lecture room full of students with laptops and acknowledged that the pressure to own one was real. Image: @siimosihleee_szn

Source: TikTok

Starting university comes with many pressures, from keeping up with coursework to adjusting to a new enviroment. For some students, even having the right tools like stationery and a laptop, can feel like a necessity rather than a choice.

A first-year university student took to social media to share her experience attending a lecture hall with students with laptops filling the room.

The student shared the clip on her TikTok handle @siimosihleee_szn, sparking a discussion about whether laptops were essential for academic success or if students could manage without them.

The students show others with laptops

In the clip, TikTok user @siimosihleee_szn captures a lecture hall from her seat near the back, capturing a nearly full view of the room. The clip shows rows of students, almost all with laptops open and actively using them while the lecturer is busy with his lesson.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In her caption, she reinforces her feeling that owning one might be necessary to keep up with the coursework.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the student support

Social media users reacted with love and support for the young lady. Many advised her not to stress, reassuring her that she could still succeed without a laptop. Others shared a different perspective, stating that sometimes, a laptop was a must for some courses or modules and that she should just focus on getting good marks and ignore all the pressures on campus.

While opinions shared by social media users differed, the conversation highlighted the mixed experiences of university students and the evolving role of technology in education.

A student shows her peers with their laptops on in a lecture hall. Image: @siimosihleee_szn

Source: TikTok

User @Mrss Kay shared:

"Own lane. Own pace."

User @Nomvuyo Mvulane - Nh said:

"I honestly don't see it as pressure. it's a prerequisite 🔥💯."

User @danielsan added:

"Don't let it get to you. I had a laptop but always showed up with an exam pad 🥰."

User @Clementine Lobori💕😊commented:

"This kinda pressure is insane shem😩😩😭. Never."

User @None_2025 shared:

"We went through varsity without laptops, and we did just fine."

User @Rowey said:

"Wena focus on your studies."

3 Briefly News university students' articles

A final-year student and his friend went to the library to escape residence hunger, and Mzansi stepped in to help, offering them cash and food parcels.

After she explained she had not eaten for days, a broke student used her last money to buy a homeless woman a KFC meal, leaving online users touched.

A young university student thanked taxpayers for playing a major role in her life, from receiving an SASSA grant to benefiting from NSFAS at university.

Source: Briefly News