A young woman shared the benefits of short courses, showcasing her diverse skills in first aid, firefighting, and legal liability

Her TikTok post sparked curiosity among viewers, with many asking how to pursue similar courses and become safety officers

Many social media users expressed gratitude for the post, thanking her for shining a light on the value of short courses and seeking recommendations on where to study

In a world where many struggle to find the right career path after failing matric, not getting into university, or considering a career change, short courses offer an invaluable opportunity. These courses provide practical, industry-recognised skills in a fraction of the time it takes to complete a degree, opening doors to diverse career opportunities.

A young woman, on @phuthi_mathato on TikTok, shared her journey with short courses and how they contributed to her career as a safety officer.

The young lady boasts about her short course

In her video post, @phuti_mathatho stands infront of the mirror wearing her bright reflector jacket, as if headed to or returning from work. Proud of her decision to take short courses and her job, she captions the clip with a note praising the power of short courses.

In the comment section, she lists the courses she has done as First Aid, Firefighting, Incident Investigation, Legal Liability and Working with Heights.

Netizens show an interest in short courses

The TikTok video sparked a storm of questions from users who were interested in following a similar career path. Many asked about the institutions that offer these short courses, while others expressed their admiration for her dedication to building a solid career in safety. Several users thanked her for highlighting the importance of short courses and encouraged others to consider them as a variable career option.

Her post educated people on the power of short courses but also served as an inspiration to those looking to change careers or enhance their skills. Whether you're looking to specialise in safety, health or other fields, there are short courses that can offer an affordable and flexible route to success offered by reputable institutions.

User @EntleMshengu said:

"I am a safety officer today earning more than 30k kadi Short certificates from Nosa🫠Even registered with the SACPCMP council as a CHSO."

User @ANNAH shared:

"I did my paramedic course for 6 weeks working at a clinic."

User @ashobanethe3rdmfokamdu advised:

"Guys learn how to operate machines, especially mine machines. It's 2 weeks or less than a month."

User @TSHEPO MOKGOSI 🇿🇦🇸🇦 added:

"Did my firefighter training for 4 months and i am currently working in the middle east🇸🇦 😉🙏."

User @qashana1 said:

"I’m currently doing that short course, I’m inspired 🥹honestly can’t wait for my turn…Congratulations stranger 🥹🥹"

User @LeeLove added:

"Inspirational ❤️🤗."

