A University of Johannesburg graduate on TikTok shared her wisdom after struggling to finance her university education through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

The lady posted a video about how she managed to afford to get a higher education even without government funding

Many people were interested in her story about the challenge of NSFAS funding while studying at UJ

A TikTok creator decided to help students who may be facing financial challenges at university. The accomplished lady who built a house within six months reflected on a massive obstacle she faced while trying to get her degree.

Woman graduated from the University of Johannesburg even after losing NSFAS funding. Image: @amo_valentine

Source: TikTok

The lady often shares content to inspire others studying in the tech field and her recent one received 17,000 likes. Hundreds of people commented on her video after she shared her experience with university funding.

Woman explains finishing studies without NSFAS

A TikToker @amo_valentine, said that she lost her NSFAS funding due to the N+1 rule but still found a way to complete her studies. Amo said she had no registration fees and housing in the final year while studying computer science at UJ which was a four-year degree. In December 2022 she applied to the SRC trust fund which let her apply to get registration, which she received in 2023. Amo then got accommodation on campus so that it would be included in tuition and asked around trying to get cheaper options.

She took on various side hustles for money to survive, braiding, selling pancakes, making posters, and doing CV revamps. To pay for her fees, she applied for bursaries every two days even though she got rejections. She went to UJ's finance department telling them she needed funding and got three bursaries from UJ. Her fees were paid for by the end of the year. She had extra money from the bursary which helped her save money. Amo highlighted that planning is key after you get a notification that you may get cut off from NSFAS. Watch her video below:

What is the NSFAS N+1 rule?

According to Careers Portal, NSFAS only covers the full course of study of a degree and one extra year when you enrol in a university. However, if one transfers universities and starts a new qualification like the woman in the video did, NSFAS may not cover the fees as it would be extra years of studying. In Amo's case, she did a four-year degree and even though she was in her first year at UJ, NSFAS counted it as her second.

Graduate went on to live her best life even after losing NSFAS funding. Image: @amo_valentine

Source: TikTok

SA applauds UJ graduate

Many people commented on the lady's video applauding her tenacity. People commented on the video confirming that her advice also worked for them when they were booted from NSFAS funding.

ueshsi asked:

"Does NSFAS only pay for 3 years😭"

Amogelang Valentine replied:

"They pay for your degree plus one year. Will make a video about this."

yutadagoat wanted clarity:

"So NSFAS funded you for 5 years then on the sixth you lost funding."

Amogelang Valentine answered:

"They funded me for 4 years. I did one year at Ufs then 4 years at UJ. I lost funding on my 5th year."

teeNsele wrote:

"Did the same thing last year. Saved up registration money and got on-campus residence. I had to worry about groceries only until I got a bursary."

ANGEL SHILUVA MAVUYANGWA. added:

"Same that how I got my bursary I got three also and my fees and accommodation money was refunded to my parents. Go to finance they will help you."

4 Briefly News stories about NSFAS

A young lady took NSFAS funding rejection like a champ by coming up with plan B to sustain herself through varsity.

People were moved by a young student who got emotional after finding out that she no longer had funding from NSFAS.

Students at a university went viral after someone recorded the response to their NSFAS allowance reflected in their bank accounts.

One graduate persevered even after an ex-boyfriend did his best to get her to lose her NSFAS funding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News