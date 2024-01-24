A woman posted a joyful TikTok video claiming that after losing her NSFAS funding, she had been forced to pay her way, and she is succeeding

The woman works at Ocean Basket to make ends meet and get herself through university

Netizens rushed to the comments to express their pride in her hustle

A woman shared how she lost her NSFAS funding and worked as a waitress to pay for her studies. Source: TikTok/ @biancanande002

For a lot of students, having the marks to enter a university is not the only hurdle that many have to overcome instead the funds to get through university.

Many people have parents who can pay their way through the process, while others have to rely on funding or scholarships. Many of these external funding sources can be hard to manage and some can lose their funding from one year to another.

Absolute hustle

A young woman posted a TikTok video sharing that she lost her funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS); she took up a job as a waitress at Ocean Basket to pay her own way through her course.

Netizens praise her

Many people in the comment section of her video came forth to congratulate her on claiming her independence and not giving up in this trying time but working hard and carrying on by herself.

Her grind inspired Saneh:

"Doing it for yourself, yes "

Tumi M wrote:

"I’m sorry but wow, Congrats yoh."

Lelo was proud of her:

"Sebenza girl"

Nhlavutelo Shivuri was happy for her:

"A win is a win!"

While some were happy for her, others in the comments asked questions to talk about the status of the NSFAS funding ahead of the school year.

Lulu was on edge:

"My status says application approved (funding eligible), but I haven't received a confirmation SMS, and to register, I need a confirmation. I'm worried."

Rose needed answers:

"Hi, the status for my cousin says awaiting evaluation, but he applied in November, but one of the students enquired about what that means."

