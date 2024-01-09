An excited young lady took to TikTok to celebrate being rejected by NSFAS

The lovely woman revealed the student aid scheme rejected her but she received a much better bursary

She showcased the gift bag that she received from the company funding her studies, leaving many young people filled with hope and inspiration

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is every student's dream in South Africa to be able to be funded by the organisation. However, that is not the case for this particular young woman.

A young girl in a TikTok video unboxing her gift bag she received from Investec after NSFAS rejected her.

Woman celebrates being rejected by NSFAS

The TikTok video shared by @b.mvels shows how the young lady is unboxing a gift bag given to her by the company Investec. @B.mvels also revealed that she was rejected by the student aid scheme. The video showcases all the goodies she received, such as biscuits, cups, stationery, lip bloom, a little Zebra teddy, and a sweet note accompanying the box.

Taking to TikTok, the excited lady captioned her post, saying:

"NSFAS rejected me but at least I found a better bursary."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to young lady's video

Mzansi took to the comments to congratulate the young woman while others inquired about more information on the company funding the bursary.

Chillzz said:

"Rejection is redirection to better things."

User4128687113304 commented:

"Congratulations. What's the name of the bursary?"

Djnieer wrote:

"You leveled up honestly, the horror stories I heard about NSFAS, especially in 2023."

Warona.M added:

"I wish I was you. Thina abanye we self paying and it’s tough."

MotsaPhoka simply said:

"Blessing in disguise."

MmaSehata commented:

"No because I can relate. Paid all my fees for 2 years and extra money for registration and food for next year. Zero stress this December till Jan."

Desperate student gets rejected for university funding

Briefly News previously reported a story of a student named Bubu Sithole, who thought that it was the end of the road when she had to come up with funds before she could register for her 2020 studies.

The traumatised student felt defeated and had packed her bags to start heading home:

"I’m currently packing my bags and going back home because I have outstanding fees and can’t register. I owe R29k &they want 17k for me to register provisionally. I was rejected by NSFAS twice in a row even after I sent through my mom’s death certificate and my dad’s disability papers."

