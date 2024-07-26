Mamelodi Sundowns have put an end to their winless run in their pre-season friendlies in Austria

The Premier Soccer League giants defeated Qatari Stars League side Al Arabi on Thursday

The victory sparked different reactions from Masandawana fans on social media

Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns ended their pre-season's poor run in Austria by defeating Al Arabi on Friday, July 26.

The Brazilians suffered two consecutive defeats against SV Sandhausen and Dynamo Kyiv before earning a draw against English Championships side Cardiff City.

Abubeker Nasir, Tasheeeq Matthews, and Thapelo Maseko scored goals to give Masandawana the deserved win over the Qatari Stars League side.

Mamelodi Sundowns ended their winless run in pre-season with a big win against Al Arabi in Austria on Friday, July 26 2024. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns defeat Al Arabi in Austria

According to Afrik-Foot, Sundowns took an early lead through Nasir, who was returning from a long-term injury, after just two minutes of play from the penalty spot.

The PSL champions created loads of chances after the first goal but could not add to their tally due to their wastefulness in front of the goal.

The pressure from Sundowns paid off in the 37th minute as Maseko doubled their lead, while Matthews added the third before the half-time break.

Both teams failed to find the back of the net in the second 45 minutes of play, but Al-Arabi was the busiest side, working hard to prevent the Brazilians from adding to their tally.

Masandawana's last friendly in Austria will be against Saudi Professional League champions Al Hilal later today.

Fans react to Sundowns win over Al-Arabi

VhoGubz said:

"We are cooking."

@FootballStage_1 wrote:

"Congratulations.. Well deserved win."

IamHarold commented:

"Best Team in AFRICA. We are back."

KAYG33_Tom_Pane reacted:

"The speed at which we move from our box into the opposition is crazy😂😂zero dilly dally. If this is the crocodile, Betway might as well deliver that cup."

mvuyo shared:

"Second half the boys were balling. The opposition couldn't manage the counter pressing from the boys. Maema's decision making needs to improve. Much better from Maseko today. Overall excellent performance from the boys. Manqoba ball loading"

PeterSentongo10 replied:

"Great performance by the team. The youngsters I’ve impressed a lot. More of this in the next game please."

bekindkarnya said:

"Happy to see Nasir back. I love how y’all never gave up on him!!! Thank you SD and rest of those that stood with him. Excellent performance team, we can only build from here onwards!!!"

