PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have identified several players to replace South American playmaker Gaston Sirino

The Uruguayan star left the PSL champions last season who have since targeted players such as Feisal Salum Abdallah, Stephane Aziz Ki, Antonio Van Wyk and Amine Zouhzouh

Local football fans took to social media to give their suggestions, while others said Sundowns do not have to replace the 33-year-old Sirino

African stars Feisal Salum Abdallah and Stephane Aziz Ki are among a list of players targetted by Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: feisal194/Instagram and Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: UGC

Several players have been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns as the PSL champions look to replace Uruguayan playmaker Gaston Sirino.

Young Africans star Stephane Aziz Ki, a target for Orlando Pirates and Tanzania star Feisal Salum Abdallah have been linked with Masandawana and a few local options.

Mamelodi Sundowns is looking for Gaston Sirino's replacement

Sundowns are searching the market for Sirino's replacement, according to the tweet below:

A Sundowns staff member told Briefly News that the PSL champions will assess their options before replacing Sirino, a target for Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

The source said:

"As you have seen, Sundowns are committed to bringing in quality players during this transfer window, and the club will not rush to decide who they will target next. There is a lot of quality in the Sundowns squad, and it is important not to mess with the squad's balance."

Locally, Sundowns have been linked with Stellies star Anotnio van Wyk, while Moroccan Amine Zouhzouh is another contender.

Fans pick their candidate

Local football fans shared their opinions on social media, while others said the club does not need to replace Sirino as he was not the club's first-choice player.

Best Magagula says Sundowns don't have to replace Sirino:

"How do you replace a player that wasn't a regular to start with?"

Sthembiso Mthombeni Gegana made their pick:

"Sundowns needs Feisal Salum as the attacking midfielder, and he scores more than Mokoena."

Vusi Khwalo Vena says Sirino is coming back to Sundowns:

"We are not targeting anything; Sirino is coming back."

T'boss Motlapema says Sirino was not a key player:

"We don't need to replace him; he wasn't playing."

Kervin Nasdaqamde their choice:

"Antonio Van Wyk."

Mamelodi Sundowns sign SuperSport United star

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes.

The 23-year-old Bafana Bafana defender joined the PSL champions despite strong links to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

