Mamelodi Sundowns' new kit will honour their league success. Image: Masandawana.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns hope their new kit will deliver an eighth consecutive league title next season.

The Pretoria club revealed their new kit on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, and it will go on sale on Thursday, 1 August.

Speaking on the Sundowns website, Brett Bellinger, marketing director of Puma South Africa, said the kit will honour the club's achievements.

Bellinger said:

"To keep winning and building a legacy is a very hard thing to do, so we designed a kit to honour that culture of excellence."

The side has also signalled its intent by landing a marquee signing in former Portugal-based star Kobamelo Kodisang.

Fans wanted a new design

Masandawana fans took to social media to say they like the new kit, while others want a new redesign, much like the changes the side made to their management team.

Aubrey_Senyolo loves the new kit:

"Beautiful! Our slogan for the 2024/25 season: We Rise, We Rule, and We Repeat."

Perseverance is not a fan:

"Since rocking @PUMASouthAfrica, the designs have been a letdown. There has been no innovation. I know we've been on a high since we've been with them, but ag, take us seriously, man. I miss @Nike."

Djtwosa is a Sundowns fan:

“Rise Ka Bo Yellow Masundawana.”

KagisoIsoboy backs the Downs:

"We will repeat."

DrewDruzha wants something new:

"Same design every season."

