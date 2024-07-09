Who Is in Charge of Mamelodi Sundowns? Football Agent Mike Makaab Adds a New Twist to the Tale
- Football agent Mike Makaab suggested Manqoba Mngqithi might have a bigger role at Mamelodi Sundowns despite the arrival of Steve Komphela
- Makaab said Mngqithi, who has yet to sign a new deal, will be assisted by Komphela while it remains unclear if Masandawana will hire another coach
- Fans took to social media saying Mngqithi deserves the top job after a successful stint in the coaching ranks of the PSL champions
Manqoba Mngqithi might be the main man overseeing Mamelodi Sundowns when the 2024/2025 season gets underway.
According to football agent, Mike Malkaab, the former Sundowns first-team coach will be assisted by Steve Komphela, who will serve as senior coach upon his return to the club.
Manqoba Mngqithi is in line for a big promotion
According to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said Mngqithi, who has yet to sign a new deal with Masandawana, has bumped up the hierarchy while another coach could be hired.
Makaab said:
"Manqoba [Mngqithi] was the senior coach assisting Rhulani Mokwena. So, at this stage, Manqoba will take over as the head coach. And again, it will be clarified over the weeks to come and Steve Komphela returns as the senior coach."
Fans back Mngqithi
Masandawana fans backed Mangqithi via social media to take over as the main coach of the PSL champions after spending years on the sidelines.
Caz Vukeya backed the decision:
"The last time he was in charge, we won a treble. I wish him all the best."
M Jaka Kwanisai Masunda agrees with choice:
Presenter Robert Marawa was all smiles as Steve Komphela made a surprise return to Mamelodi Sundowns
"Good to give Manqoba a chance. He has been sidelined for a long time."
Bongani Mgubela thinks more changes are coming:
"He's just keeping the team in shape. Once the head coach arrives, he will be the deputy again."
Samson Tandare says Sundowns must stop dragging their feet:
"He knows the culture & style of Masandawana. So give him the job already."
Vusi Pumpe made a prediction:
"Rumour is that Mosimane is on his way back."
