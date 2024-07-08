Winger Thembinkosi Lorch is reportedly unwanted at Mamelodi Sundowns as sporting director Flemming Berg rings in the changes

The PSL champions recently reappointed Steve Komphela as their head coach following the dismissal of Rhulani Mokwena

Fans expressed their concern on social media as they feel Lorch still has a lot to offer the PSL champions

Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg has reportedly raised doubts over Thembinkosi Lorch's future at the club.

Lorch joined Masandawana in January 2024 but has struggled to impress, while the star has faced criticism for his behaviour both off the field and on social media.

A Briefly News source could not discuss Lorch in detail but said the club is experiencing multiple changes, including Steve Komphela's return as head coach.

The source said:

"There have been talks about certain players at the club leaving and there being issues about their status at the club, but the fact remains that there are contracts that were signed. With the contracts come obligations that both the club and players have to honour. With a new coach, changes will be made at the club, but for now, preparing for next season is the main focus."

Fans show sympathy for Lorch

Masandawana fans took to social media, saying Lorch should be given a fair chance at Sundowns after only joining the club six months ago.

Bheki Mtetwa disagrees with Berg:

"Lorch is still a good player; even Chiefs can sign him. This thing of Flemming is now personal. He's not bigger than the club."

Mduduzi Nduduzo Nkomo says Lorch deserves a chance at Sundowns:

"He signed a contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, not with Rhulani."

Tumelo Katane says Lorch's is being affected:

"This is destroying a player's career in just a short period."

Kganya Msimang is in disbelief:

"Haibo. He's hardly had two minutes in Chloorkop."

L'tee Luthando denies the rumours:

"Not true."

Grant Kekana is unhappy at Mamelodi Sundowns

As Briefly News reported, PSL Defender of the Season Award winner Grant Kekana could leave Mamelodi Sundowns after contract negotiations hit a snag.

The Bafana Bafana defender's contract at the club expires at the end of July 2024, and the club has yet to meet his demands.

