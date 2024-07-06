Steve Komphela left soccer fans abuzz after recent announcements about his still flourishing career in football

The Sundowns Football Club has secured the former coach of the team once again in pursuit of victory after Rhulani Mokwena

Steve Komphela's future with Mamelodi Sundowns left many people at odds about where he will deliver success for Mamelodi Sundowns

Steve Komphela was the man of the moment after Mamelodi Sundowns announced its plans following Rhulani Mokwena's departure as coach. Steve Komphela, who has been on the soccer scene for decades, shared his thoughts about the latest development with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Steve Komphela was hired as the Mamelodi Sundowns' senior head coach, and people shared their thoughts. Image: Phill Magakoe / Duif du Toit

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns fans shared their reactions to Steve Komphela's comeback to the team. Steve Komphela's position in Mamelodi Sundowns had netizens excited.

Steve Komphela joins Sundowns again

According to Sowetan Live, it is confirmed that the new senior coach of the team's technical camp is Steve Komphela. He will lead the team with Rulani Mokwena as assistant coach on the technical team. Speaking about his new position, Steve said:

"I am very excited to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns where I was always inspired and treated with respect and love. I am committed to contributing to the club achieving its goals in SA and on the African continent.”

SA debate about Steve Komphela as new Sundowns coach

Fans of the soccer icon were delighted by the announcement from Mamelodi Sundowns. Peeps congratulated Steve for bagging the job.

Bonsile Moses Mqadi said:

"Bra Steve never won any trophy, I really appreciate his coming back but it will make no difference."

Himina Kulan wrote:

"Lol Sundowns has reduced itself into circus."

Mandisi Modigliani commented:

"Success is not easy without the big cheque to buy any player you want."

Teboho Teboho remarked:

"People have been saying anyone can coach sundowns because it has a quality squad...so why this noise when Bro Steve joins the quality squad.... anyone including Steve...stop crying."

Dumile Jenethe said:

"He must thank the mighty Buccaneer for this."

Peter Moya was pleased:

"Welcome back Jola."

Othusitse Chazey Threesixty Mataboge gushed:

"The best coach in the country. Congrats!"

Fans sympathised with Mokwena after his Sundowns exit

Briefly News previously reported that Rhulani Mokwena penned an emotional farewell to the players, management, and supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns after he left the club.

Masandawana management felt Mokwena failed to meet their high expectation of winning multiple titles and dismissed the coach despite agreeing to a four-year extension last season.

In an emotionally charged statement on his Twitter profile, Mokwena, who said he had to prove himself worthy daily, thanked Sundowns management, players and supporters.

Source: Briefly News