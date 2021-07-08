Despite not shying away from airing his views on a number of matters through social media, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela’s personal life remains a closely-guarded secret

Steve is with Sundowns and he doesn’t talk or boast about his family, but it has come to the attention of Briefly News that the man is married to Mamoepi Komphela

The astute former Kaizer Chiefs manager’s wife remains a down-to-earth despite her hubby making all the headlines in the football scene

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela is a man of success both on and off the field of play. This comes to the fore as he is one of the players credited to have formed the national team, Bafana Bafana.

He is also known as being one of the most astute coaches in the South African football scene. On top of that, he is a manager whose football career was launched in Europe when he became one of the first players to venture abroad.

Briefly News takes a look at the manager’s life on and off the pitch, those who fully back him behind the scenes, including his wife and three daughters.

A look at Steve Komphela as a family man beyond football

He is married to Mamoepi Komphela but the former defender decided to keep his family and personal affairs close to home.

The beautiful woman also keeps a low profile when it comes to the public eye and she is media-shy. However, according to BuzzSouthAfrica, the Masandawana staffer is known as a faithful hubby.

Komphela is blessed with three lovely girls, Nombuyiselo, Nomalanga and Noxolo, but the one who is active on social media is Nomalanga.

Taking a glance at Steve Komphela’s football career as a coach

The former Bafana skipper has been around for a while and has led a number of sides in the Premier Soccer League. However, his notable gig came when he was appointed by former club, Kaizer Chiefs back in 2015 just after the departure of coach Stuart Baxter.

After leaving Amakhosi, he was roped in by Bloemfontein Celtic before leaving the team to lead Abafana Bes’thende. At the start of the previous season, the reigning DStv Premiership champions announced his arrival to join Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena at Chloorkop.

‘SK’ has since bagged his first major title in the Mzansi top flight and will be hoping to build on that success with the former African champions.

