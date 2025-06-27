Who is Gia Kim? Meet the breakout star of XO, Kitty

Gia Kim is a rising actress hailing from South Korea. Her breakout performance in XO, Kitty has captured global attention, revealing a young talent both compelling and sincere.

Key takeaways

Kim portrays Yuri in XO, Kitty , a complex heiress navigating love and identity.

, a complex heiress navigating love and identity. She is trilingual , fluent in Korean, English, and Mandarin.

, fluent in Korean, English, and Mandarin. Born in South Korea, she grew up in four countries.

Gia Kim trained at LAMDA , balancing theatre roots with screen success.

, balancing theatre roots with screen success. Advocates for LGBTQ+ representation through her character’s storyline.

Gia Kim's profile summary

Full name Jeong-Yeon Lee Date of birth 4 November 1992 Age 32 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles, USA, Seoul Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Bisexual Height 5′ 3″ (162 cm) Weight 121 lb (55 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 (Sang Heon Lee) Relationship status Single Children None Profession Actress, model Education British International School, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Social media Instagram, YouTube

Gia Kim: global upbringing and educational background

Born in Seoul, Gia Kim moved frequently during childhood. Gia Kim grew up in South Korea and Hong Kong. Her family moved frequently due to her father’s work in construction. In an interview with Zach Sang Show in February 2025, she said,

We ended up travelling with our dad to wherever he went, so that’s why we ended up just moving around a lot as kids as well.

In another interview with Jae-Ha Kim, she explicitly shared how constant relocation has shaped her life since childhood.

I was born in Seoul. My first experience living outside of Korea was when I was five, and we moved to Indonesia. When I was six or seven, I came back to Korea. I was in Hong Kong from eight to 13. And then from 13 to 17, I was back in Korea.

She continued,

I was in Hong Kong until I was 22, and I finished uni there. Then I was in Beijing after Hong Kong, New York for my early 20s, back to Korea in my mid-20s, and then I came to Los Angeles when I was 27. Now I’m back and forth between Korea and L.A.

Her passion for acting led her to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), where she refined her craft in classical theatre.

Breakthrough as Yuri in XO, Kitty

Gia Kim captivated audiences as Yuri Han, the elegant yet emotionally complex heiress in Netflix's XO, Kitty. Her portrayal of Yuri's queer identity exploration, including her closeted relationship with Juliana and unexpected kiss with Kitty, resonated deeply, with fans praising Kim's nuanced performance.

In a January 2025 Elle Canada interview, she stated,

Working on XO, Kitty has expanded my horizons both professionally and personally.

Are Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim related?

Despite playing unrelated characters on the show, Gia Kim and Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho) are biological siblings in real life. This contrast sparked intrigue, as their characters share minimal screen time and no close relationship in the series.

Their differing accents, Kim’s American inflection versus Lee’s British cadence, stem from distinct educational paths. Kim trained at the Art of Acting Studio in Los Angeles, adopting an American accent. Lee studied performing arts at the University of Northampton (UK), where he assimilated a British accent.

Both actors identify as "third-culture kids": born in Seoul, raised in Hong Kong, and educated abroad. Kim calls Hong Kong her "second hometown," while Lee spent 11 formative years there. In an interview with Timid, Gia revealed,

People assumed I grew up [in the States], but I didn’t... So coming here [to America] was also in itself a new learning experience for me because being Korean [in] America is a whole other experience than being Korean from Korea. I always feel like I’m kind of in between those two worlds too [like Yuri].

Artistic philosophy and future ambitions

Gia Kim has often credited theatre for sharpening her ability to understand characters deeply. In interviews, she explained that playing Yuri meant "peeling back the layers" to reveal vulnerability beneath confidence. Her stage training helped her approach Yuri not just as a character, but as a fully realised person.

She balances screen work with stage performances, including a 2024 London production of The Seagull. Her upcoming projects include indie films exploring diaspora narratives, aligning with her advocacy for nuanced Asian representation.

Linguistic proficiency and cultural heritage

Kim has acquired her language skills through formal education and continuous interaction within a diverse community. These experiences also helped her learn English with exceptional proficiency.

FAQs

Does Gia Kim speak Mandarin?

The XO, Kitty actress speaks Mandarin. She acquired her Mandarin skills during her academic studies in Hong Kong. Her multilingual abilities enhance her communication in diverse cultural settings.

What is Gia Kim's real name?

Her birth name is Jeong-Yeon Kim. She adopted the stage name "Gia Kim" for broader appeal in her acting career.

What is Gia Kim's sexuality?

Her sexuality is undisclosed, though many speculate she may be bisexual due to her role in XO, Kitty. She chooses to keep her personal life private, focusing instead on her craft.

Gia Kim’s rise as the breakout star of XO, Kitty reflects her multicultural upbringing, emotional depth, and authentic storytelling. From her bond with her brother Sang Heon Lee to her evolving identity, she represents a new kind of global artist. Her future in film looks as dynamic as her past has been diverse.

