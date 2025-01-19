Gong Yoo's wife: Is the Squid Game star married or still single?

Squid Game is one of Netflix's most streamed shows, becoming a worldwide sensation since the first season premiered on September 17, 2021. Gong Yoo plays one of the show's side characters that got a more detailed storyline in the second season, released on December 26, 2024. Is he married, and if so, who is Gong Yoo's wife?

Fans are curious about the Korean actor’s marital status. Photo: Han Myung-Gu and Han Myung-Gu (modifed by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gong Yoo stars as The Recruiter (or The Salesman), a character who finds and recruits players for the Squid Game. Appearing as a polite, clean-cut man in a suit, The Recruiter's sinister intentions are revealed soon after a game of ddakji with the show's main protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jae.

Gong Yoo's bio

Full name Gong Ji-cheol Nickname Gong Yoo Date of birth July 10, 1979 Age 45 years old (2025) Birthplace Busan, South Korea Current residence Seoul, South Korea Current nationality South Korean Marital status Single Ethnicity Asian Gender Male Height 184 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Gong Won and Yoo Myung-Joo Profession Actor and model Education 낙민초등학교 (local elementary school in Korea) Busan Naesung Middle School Daesung Academy Kyung Hee University Native language Korean and English Net worth $7 million (US) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Gong Yoo's wife

Gong Yoo's relationships have been out of the limelight, leaving no information on his potential past partners. He is unmarried as of 2025.

The Korean actor's love life has been a constant topic of online speculation throughout the years, including the likes of Kim Go Eun, Jung Yu Mi, Im Soo Jung, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Min Jung, and Ahn So Hee. However, Gong has not confirmed or denied any online speculation.

Speculation regarding co-stars

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo sparked fans' interest in January 2025 after it was announced they would co-star in a new drama series together. The show, Slowly But Intensely, is set in the 1960s and 1970s and follows individuals in the broadcasting industry.

The closeness of the two leading characters set the rumour mill into overdrive online regarding the two actors behind the characters. However, the duo are not romantically linked in real life.

He was also rumoured to be involved with former co-stars Im Soo Jung from Finding Mr Destiny (2010), Yoon Eun Hye from Coffee Prince, Lee Min Jung, and Ahn So Hee. None of these rumours were substantiated.

The actor is best known for his character onn ‘Squid Game’. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS (modifed by author)

Source: Original

Is Gong Yoo gay?

Since there is no confirmation on Gong Yoo's girlfriend, fans speculate whether the star may be gay. There is no evidence to support this, and it is most widely believed he is heterosexual.

Family and biography

Gong Yoo's personal life is elusive, as the actor goes to great lengths to keep it out of the public eye. However, the following information is widely reported and public knowledge.

Gong Yoo's age

The Asian actor was born on July 10, 1979, and is 45 years old at the time of writing.

Gong Yoo's family

There is significant online curiosity regarding who Gong Yoo's children are. However, as of 2025, Gong Yoo has no kids. Although he does not have a wife or children of his own, he has expressed having to rely on creativity instead of experience.

Reflections regarding fatherhood

Speaking to The Korea Herald, Gong Yoo discussed how he had to get creative when starring in Train to Busan, where his character is a father too busy to be a hands-on father. He stated:

'I’m still single, so I had to use my imagination for that.'

He also expressed how the role made him ponder on his potential children, saying:

'It gave me a chance to think about how I would treat my child in the future if I have children. I don’t want to crush the child’s sense of hope, but I also don’t want to lie. It actually made me more afraid of raising a child.'

There is also limited information regarding his past relationships. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modifed by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gong Yoo's career

As of 2025, the following productions are the beloved actor's most noteworthy:

Squid Game (2021-2024)

The Trunk (2024)

Wonderland (2024)

The Silent Sea (2021)

Seobook (2021)

Kim Ji-young: Born 1982 (2019)

The Age of Shadows (2016)

Train to Busan (2016)

A Man and a Woman (2016)

The Suspect (2013)

Big (2012)

Silenced (2011)

Finding Mr. Destiny (2010)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (2007)

She's on Duty (2005)

My Tutor Friend (2003)

School (2001-2002)

You can see a complete list of his acting credits on his IMDb page.

Who is Gong Yoo's real father?

Gong Yoo's father is Gong Won (공원; 孔源). He was born in 1946 and passed away in 2024 at 78 years old. His mother is Yoo Myung-Joo (유명주; 劉明珠), born Baecheon Yoo clan. Yoo Myung-Joo was born in 1954.

How many languages does Gong Yoo speak?

The successful Asian actor's native language is Korean. However, he is also fluent in English.

Gong Yoo's educational background

Gong Yoo attended the following schools:

낙민초등학교 (local elementary school in Korea)

Busan Naesung Middle School

Daesung Academy

Kyung Hee University

Net worth

Sources vary regarding the Korean actor's net worth. However, most online sources, including Lifestyle Asia and the South China Morning Post, report a value of $7 million (US).

Why was Gong Yoo's Instagram deleted?

The actor deleted most of his Instagram posts following the death of his Coffee Prince co-star, Lee Sun-kyun, on December 27, 2023. He never disclosed a cause, but it may be related to feelings of grief.

Gong Yoo's Instagram page remains active, though, and has 5.3 million followers as of January 15, 2025. He also has an X (Twitter) page, which has 3,107 followers, and an official Facebook page, which has 544K followers.

The South Korean actor's fans remain curious about his life, including who Gong Yoo's wife may be. His decision to keep his romantic and personal life out of the limelight leaves us with no information on his potential partners, but heightened interest in Gong Yoo following Squid Game could see more information on the actor provided in future.

READ ALSO: Who is Eric Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband? Everything about him

Briefly.co.za wrote an article regarding another entertainer's love life, being actress Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband. Eric Maurice is best known via his former relationship with Sheryl, whom he married in the '90s.

Who is Eric behind his famous former marriage? This article discusses everything to know about him.

Source: Briefly News