Who is Daniela Avanzini? Facts you did not know about the KATSEYE star

The HYBE x Geffens newest global girl group, KATSEYE, was formed in 2023 and is on the path to becoming successful like BTS. It is a six-member group of talented girls from different parts of the world, and Daniela Avanzini is one of them. Hence, K-pop fans are curious about her background and personal life.

KATSEYE star Daniela Avanzini. Photo: @daniela_avanzini on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Daniela Avanzini began dancing at four and has appeared in competitions like America's Got Talent. She won a second-place grand finalist position at the international competition show Super Kids Germany. Below are more interesting facts about this young pop star.

Profile summary

Full name Daniela Avanzini Llorente Nickname Dani Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 2004 Age 20 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality Cuban/Venezuelan-American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5'5" (163 cm) Weight 52 kg (114 lbs) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Mother Ana Llorente Avanzini Father Rafael Avanzini Marital status Single Profession Singer, dancer, actress Social media Instagram

Who is Daniela Avanzini?

Avanzini is a dancer, singer, and actress in the KATSEYE community. KATSEYE is a girl group based in Los Angeles, California, with members from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States.

The girl group was formed through the reality show The Debut: Dream Academy. In 2023, she won third place during the competition, performing Fearless by Le Sserafim, Buttons by the Pussycat Dolls, and Pink Venom by Blackpink.

Daniela is now signed under HYBE and Geffen Records. The other group members are Sophia, Manon, Lara, Megan, and Yooncha. After joining the group, Daniela Avanzini, KATSEYE's member, shared an Instagram post on 18 November 2023 captioned:

I'm so so grateful to be part of Hybe x Geffen's new global girl group! This is such an amazing opportunity, and I'm super excited to see what the future holds for us! I'm so proud of us WE DID IT GIRLS!

Facts about Daniela Avanzini. Photo: @daniela_avanzini (modified by author)

Source: Original

When was Daniela Avanzini born?

The popular dancer was born on 1 July 2004. Daniela Avanzini's age as of 2024 is 20.

Where is Daniela Dream Academy from?

Her hometown, where she grew up, is Los Angeles, but she was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She is a Cuban/Venezuelan-American national with Cuban, Venezuelan, and European roots. The KATSEYE star speaks and sings in Spanish and English languages.

Career

Daniela Avanzini's journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age. She started performing at four as the daughter of dancesport dancers and instructors. She once shared her thoughts about how she views dancing in an Instagram post on 25 July 2018, saying:

They call it dance, I call it life.

Her early performances included appearances on the Queen Latifah Show and competing in several dance competitions. When she competed in America's Got Talent, she danced salsa with her partner Yasha Jeltuhin. However, they were eliminated in the Vegas round during the 8th season in 2013.

Daniela also competed in So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation, finishing 10th in the 13th season in 2016. As a young dancer, she explored her passion for music. At 11, she began uploading videos of herself singing and playing the ukulele to social media.

As published on her IMDb page, she is an actress known for Georgia Sky, Katseye: Debut, and Katseye: Touch, all in 2024.

Daniela Avanzini onstage as HYBE X Geffen Records revealed the final members of KATSEYE in November 2023. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Who are Daniela Avanzini's parents?

Rafael Avanzini and Ana Llorente are Daniela's parents. In one of her interviews during a competition, as posted on TikTok, she stated:

My mom is from Cuba, and my dad is from Venezuela.

As published on Netflix, Ana Llorente, Daniela's mother, is the first Cuban to win a world ballroom championship. She began dance instruction with her daughter at four and accompanies her to shows as a sign of support.

Frequently asked questions

Since Daniela Avanzini began her career in the entertainment industry, she has captured many fans' hearts, and many have become interested in her. Below are the questions and the best answers:

Daniela Avanzini performing onstage on FOX. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Source: Getty Images

How old is Dani from KATSEYE? She is 20 years old as of 2024.

She is 20 years old as of 2024. What happened to Daniela of KATSEYE? An injury prevented her from fully participating in promoting their first single.

An injury prevented her from fully participating in promoting their first single. Where is Daniela Dream Academy from? She has roots in America, Cuba, and Venezuela.

She has roots in America, Cuba, and Venezuela. What is Daniela Avanzini's nationality? She is a Cuban/Venezuelan-American national with Cuban, Venezuelan, and European roots.

Daniela Avanzini has become a sensation with her unique singing and acting skills. As a member of the KATSEYE dance group, she walked her way into the limelight when she started uploading videos of herself singing and playing the ukulele to social media.

