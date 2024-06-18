Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating now? Her love life and relationship history

Megan Thee Stallion is currently a powerhouse rapper with several chart-topping hits that place her among the top female hip-hop stars of this generation. Her love life has also taken centre stage after being in several headline-making relationships. This article delves into who Megan Thee Stallion is currently dating.

Megan Thee Stallion during the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Gala in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Marleen Moise (modified by author)

Megan has been focusing on her personal growth and music following her court battle with fellow rapper Tory Lanez. Her music is known for addressing themes of female empowerment and social issues.

Megan Thee Stallion's profile summary

Full name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Other names Tina Snow, Hot Girl Meg Date of birth February 15, 1995 Age 29 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Holly Aleece Thomas, Joseph Pete Education Pearland High School in Texas Texas Southern University (BSc in Health Administration) Profession Rapper, actress, songwriter Years active 2016 to date Social media Instagram X.com Facebook YouTube TikTok Website store.megantheestallion.com

Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating now?

Megan has not been romantically linked to anyone in 2024. She is currently focused on her music. She announced that she will be releasing her third studio album on June 28, 2024.

The artist is currently on her Hot Girl Summer Tour alongside fellow rapper GloRilla. The tour started on May 14, 2024, and will end on July 27, 2024, with concerts across North America and Europe.

Megan Thee Stallion's dating history

The Hiss rapper has been linked to several men in and out of the entertainment industry. Below is a look at Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriends and rumoured flings;

Top 5 facts about rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Momodu Mansaray on Getty Images (modified by author)

Romelu Lukaku (2023)

Belgian football star Romelu Lukaku and Stallion were rumoured to be dating after attending the wedding of Lukaku's teammate Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo together in May 2023. Their hands were in each other's arms at the Lake Como wedding in Italy, but the two never confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium during a public training session at Wasen-SportCentrum in Freiberg am Neckar, Germany. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine (2020-2023)

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi were first linked in 2020 after working together on her Savage remix featuring Beyonce. He was also a contributor to Stallion's hit song, WAP, with rapper Cardi B.

In February 2021, the Body hitmaker confirmed her relationship with Pardi in an Instagram Live, saying,

I don't like what they were trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know… That's my boo. And I really like him…He is so perfect, and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y'all know.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and were photographed together on multiple occasions. Pardi publicly supported Megan during her court battle with Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi split rumours started when she released her song Cobra in November 2023. The track seemingly revealed that Pardi had cheated, but he came out to deny it.

Since late 2023, the couple has not been spotted together in public. Megan has also deleted all of Pardi's pictures from her social media.

Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

G-Eazy (2020)

G-Eazy and Stallion sparked dating rumours in February 2020 after a video surfaced of them getting cosy. The rappers were also spotted partying at the Maxim Big Game Experience pre-Super Bowl party. They both denied dating. While talking to ET, G-Eazy said,

We're just friends...I think she's incredible. I think she's beautiful and she's talented and she's a very lovely lady.

G-Eazy during the Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Tory Lanez (2020)

The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker was first linked to Tory Lanez during the Covid-19 pandemic after featuring in several social media posts together. Megan denied being in a romantic relationship with the rapper, stating that they were just friends.

In July 2020, their friendship changed when Tory allegedly shot Megan in the leg after attending Kylie Jenner's pool party together. The incident led to a legal battle, with Lanez being found guilty on charges related to the assault.

Tory Lanez during a visit to Music Choice in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Trey Songz (2019)

Megan Thee Stallion's relationship rumours with R&B star Trey Songz surfaced in late 2019 following her breakup with Moneybagg Yo. She was present at Trey's 35th birthday that November. She later denied being in a relationship with the R&B star.

Trey Songz performs at JuicyFest at Fremantle Oval in Perth, Australia. Photo: Matt Jelonek

Moneybagg Yo (2019)

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo was the first Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend to be introduced to the public since making her industry debut. He featured on her song, Make a Bag, from her 2019 EP, Tina Snow.

They also worked together on Moneybagg's song, All Dat. In November 2019, Megan removed all of Moneybagg's pictures from her Instagram, leading to breakup speculations. The Ocean Spray hitmaker confirmed their breakup in January 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo during the Streetz Fest After Party at Compound in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

FAQs

Megan Thee Stallion's love life continues to be a fascinating topic for fans, although she has only confirmed two of her rumoured relationships. Here are some frequently asked questions;

Is Megan Stallion in a relationship?

The rapper is not in a publicly known relationship as of June 2024. Her previously confirmed boyfriends include Pardison Fontaine and Moneybagg Yo.

Who is Megan the Stallion engaged to?

The Bongos rapper has never been engaged. In October 2022, there were speculations that she was engaged to her then-boyfriend Pardi after celebrating their second dating anniversary, but she came out to refute the claims.

Pardi's publicly known relationship was with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Details of his other relationships are unknown.

Who is Megan's new boyfriend?

Stallion has not confirmed having a new boyfriend. Her latest dating rumour was with Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku in 2023, but the two never addressed it.

Is Megan Thee Stallion single?

The rapper appears to be single in 2024. Her current relationship status is not officially disclosed.

Megan Thee Stallion during the 'Mean Girls' New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Megan Thee Stallion's dating life is currently on hold as she focuses on her thriving rap career. She continues to maintain a level of privacy regarding her personal life.

