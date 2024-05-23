Who is Ludwig Kaiser's wife? A look at the wrestler's love life

Ludwig Kaiser, real name Marcel Barthel, rose to international wrestling prominence when he joined WWE in 2017. The German national is also doing well beyond the ring as his relationship with fellow WWE star Tiffany Stratton blossoms. This article highlights all you need to know about Ludwig Kaiser's wife and love life.

Ludwig Kaiser's transition from German wrestling to WWE was a significant milestone in his career. He was born into a wrestling family and learnt the skills from his father, Axel Dieter, a renowned wrestler in Europe. His girlfriend, Tiffany, is also one of the best female wrestlers today with a bright future in the WWE.

Ludwig Kaiser's profile summary

Full name Marcel Barthel Other names Axel Dieter Jr. Date of birth July 8, 1990 Age 33 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Pinneberg, Schleswig-Holstein, West Germany Nationality German Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Weight Approx. 95 kg (209 lb) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Wrestler Tiffany Stratton (May 2022 to date) Parents Axel Dieter (father died in 2015 at 81) Profession Wrestler Years active 2008 to date Promotion WWE (2017 to date) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Ludwig Kaiser's wife?

The German pro wrestler is not married as of 2024. He is currently in a relationship with a fellow WWE star.

Who is Kaiser from WWE dating?

Ludwig Kaiser's girlfriend is American professional wrestler Tiffany Stratton. She was born on May 1, 1999, in Prior Lake, Minnesota and is currently signed on to the WWE, where she performs on the SmackDown brand.

Before joining the WWE, Tiffany participated in collegiate gymnastics while attending St. Catherine University. She took part in several open tournaments and revealed during her interview on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling that her gymnastics background has been instrumental in her wrestling career.

I really feel like the biggest thing I took away from it is the mental strength that it teaches you. In gymnastics, you have to be so mentally tough, you have to be able to fight through learning new skills, getting mental blocks, just like flat-out determination and being disciplined and stuff like that. So I think gymnastics has really helped with the mindset that I have today.

Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser started going out when he lost a game

The WWE stars began dating in May 2022 after being friends for a while. Tiffany revealed in her interview with Chris Van Vliet in April 2024 that Ludwig had to ask her on a date after losing a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, and the rest is history.

We kind of always knew of each other because we both were at the Performance Center. One day, he was out, and it was my birthday weekend, and I was out. We actually played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost, and he had to ask me on the date.

Ludwig Kaiser supports Tiffany's wrestling career

Stratton is still a WWE newbie with a lot of potential. She revealed while appearing on FOX Sport's Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin that her boyfriend Ludwig has been supportive of her young career since they started dating.

He is a big help in my career honestly. He has helped me so much. He has helped me understand wrestling, and he's helped me with matches and where to put my skills, and he honestly helped me with my finish, like coming up with a finish for me.

Kaiser is also Stratton's biggest fan and often praises her skills in interviews. While talking to Sportskeeda WrestleBinge in August 2023, the German wrestler noted that Tiffany is a 'one of a kind athlete', adding that she has a bright future.

She came so far in the last one and a half years and it's crazy because I've been doing this for 16 years and she's been not even doing it for two years and she came so far already...She's going to master all of them, but she doesn't need any opportunity that is given by me or something that is going on Monday Night RAW right now for her to jump in because all of the opportunities are going to come so naturally and organic for her anyway.

Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton moved in together

The WWE stars have been living together as a couple since they started going out. Their first home was a one-bedroom apartment, but Tiffany revealed in a previous TikTok video that they would be relocating to their dream apartment with more room.

Actually, me and my boyfriend are going to be moving apartments soon, and we're gonna be buying, like, our dream apartment. Not buying, just like renting, but you get it. But I'm so excited because we live in a freakin' one-bedroom apartment, and we just have like so much stuff.

Tiffany Stratton does not let fame affect her personal life

Stratton was already on her way to wrestling stardom when she started dating Ludwig Kaiser, who has been in the WWE since 2017. The focus on her personal life has since increased, but she revealed in her 2023 interview with TV Insider that she understands how to separate her public and private life.

I still try to keep my private life private. But I've always behaved like a champion, even before I became a champion. I know how to act in public. It wasn't like I had to change how I acted within the public eye. I was always very put together and never got drunk at a club, and was acting crazy.

FAQs

Ludwig Kaiser's personal life continues to be under the watchful eyes of WWE fans, especially after it was revealed he was dating Tiffany. Here are some frequently asked questions about the wrestling couple;

What is Tiffany Stratton's real name?

The WWE star was born Jessica Woynilko. She adopted Tiffany Stratton as her WWE ring name when she joined in August 2021. Her nickname is Buff Barbie.

What nationality is Tiffany Stratton?

The professional wrestler is an American citizen. She was born and raised in Prior Lake, Minnesota, United States.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser's wife from WWE?

Ludwig Kaiser of the WWE is not married. He has been in a romantic relationship with Tifanny Stratton, a fellow WWE star from the women's division, since May 2022.

Tiffany Stratton has yet to become Ludwig Kaiser's wife, but the two are currently one of WWE's most talked-about pairings. They are still focusing on their careers and have been supportive of each other, as seen from their interviews.

