Is Megan Thee Stallion transgender? What is the rap star's sexuality?

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, has grown to become one of the most influential hip-hop artists of her generation. With fame comes increased scrutiny, and many people have been wondering if the star is a transgender female. Was Megan Thee Stallion born a man? This article has all you need to know regarding the superstar's gender and sexual orientation.

Megan rose to fame after videos of her freestyling started making rounds across various social media platforms. Her 2020 debut studio album Good News received critical acclaim, and she has been winning since then. As of 2022, the rapper has won many coveted awards, including three Grammys, six BET awards, and four American Music Awards.

Is Megan Thee Stallion trans?

The Huston, Texas native is not transgender. She was born biologically female and identifies as a cisgender woman. One of the reasons why people speculate she was born male is her well-built physique. She stands at 5 feet 10 inches, which is taller than the average man (5 feet 9 inches) and woman (5 feet 4 inches) in the United States.

Rapper Moneybagg Yow dated Thee Stallion in 2019 and previously shared hormone replacement therapy medications on the internet, claiming they belonged to the artist. Rapper Cam'ron also joked that Megan was shot by Tory Lanez after he found out she was male. The claims fueled the already existing rumours regarding her gender.

Social media users speculated that she changed her gender after high school and initially went by the name Joshua Pete, but the rumours were unfounded, and the Savage rapper has never discussed the issue. The hip-hop artist often uses her platform to advocate against the violence that trans and gender non-conforming black people face in the USA.

Is Megan Thee Stallion bi?

The celebrated female rapper has been romantically linked to several men since coming into the limelight in 2016. In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, Thee Stallion opened up about having kissed a few girls before, although she has never been in a public relationship with a female.

Megan Thee Stallion's dating history

The Savage rapper has been in multiple relationships since shooting to fame. The men who have been romantically linked to the superstar are as follows.

Moneybagg Yo

Thee Stallion dated fellow hip-hop artist Moneybagg Yo in 2019. The couple had previously collaborated on the track, All Dat, before making their relationship Instagram official in July 2019. However, they did not last long, as Moneybagg Yo confirmed they were no longer together in January 2020.

Trey Songz

Singer Trey Songz and Thee Stallion sparked relationship rumours after the two were spotted getting cosy in a club and later spent time together during the 2019 Halloween. She was also spotted with the Heart Attack singer on his birthday but later took to Twitter in November 2019 to shut down the dating rumours.

G-Eazy

Rumours of the two American celebrities dating started making rounds in February 2020, after several videos of G-Eazy getting close to Thee Stallion surfaced online. The Plan B rapper later took to Twitter to refute the dating claims.

Tory Lanez

Rapper Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, and Thee Stallion were rumoured to be dating in April 2020 after being spotted spending time together during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, things turned sour when the Canadian rapper shot Thee Stallion in her feet in July 2020 after the two had an argument inside a car. Meg later clarified in The New York Times op-ed that she has never dated Tory, but they used to be close.

Pardison Fontaine

Rapper and producer Pardison Fontaine, real name Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Megan went public about their relationship in February 2021. They made their red-carpet debut in May 2021 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Megan revealed in October 2021, during her appearance on an episode of Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji, that Pardi makes her happy. The couple is still going strong in 2022.

How old is Megan Thee Stallion?

The rapper was born on 15th February 1995 in San Antonio, Texas, United States. She is 27 years old in 2022.

Does Megan Thee Stallion have a child?

The Savage rapper does not have kids. However, she is a dog mom to several lovely canines that she often posts on her social media accounts.

Was Tory Lanez arrested for shooting Megan?

The Canadian rapper was arrested on gun charges following the controversial July 2020 incident in which he shot Thee Stallion. The rapper was charged with assault, and the trial will begin in September. If found guilty, he could face up to 22 years behind bars.

How did Megan Thee Stallion get famous?

The Thot Sh*t artist started doing freestyle raps that went viral on social media. Her 2017 freestyle titled Stalli garnered over 7 million views, marking the beginning of her lustrous rap career. She has since released numerous chart-topping songs, including her Savage remix that reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. She credits her passion for rap to her late mother, Holly Thomas, who was also a rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion is undeniably one of the best female rappers today. However, the question of whether she is transgender may still bother many of her fans (nicknamed Hotties) because she has yet to comment on the issue. For now, it is better to continue enjoying her great rap songs!

