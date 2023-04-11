Kim Kardashian to Star in Season 12 of TV Series America Horror Story

American socialite Kim Kardashian is known for her television appearances in the popular reality TV show Keeping Up with The Kardashians

The show revolves around the daily lives and entertaining dramas of members of the wealthy family

Kim recently finalised her divorce from controversial former billionaire rapper and businessman Kanye West

She will be joining the cast of American Horror Story in the highly anticipated Season 12 of the popular TV series

Socialite Kim Kardashian has joined the cast and will be starring in the upcoming season of the popular horror anthology series American Horror Story.

Kim Kardashian has joined the popular TV series America Horror Stories cast and will star in the show's 12th season. Photo: Kim Kardashian.

Source: Instagram

Kardashian into acting

The wealthy businesswoman hinted at joining the cast through a posting on her Instagram account.

Kardashian shared a teasing clip with a caption that read, "Emma Roberts & Kim Kardashian are Delicate" before the show's theme music and title flashing.

See her Instagram post below:

The show, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has been running since 2011 and has developed a devoted following for its unique blend of horror, suspense, and social commentary.

According to TMZ, the show's boss, Ryan Murphy, had some glowing things to say about Kim, saying:

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,”

Kardashian, who rose to fame on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has had some experience in acting, having appeared in several films and TV shows over the years.

However, she is best known for her social media presence and fashion and beauty ventures.

The news of her casting in American Horror Story has been met with mixed reactions, with some fans expressing excitement and others questioning whether she has the acting chops to hold her own among the show's seasoned cast.

moira081999 wrote:

"This is the 2023 plot twist I didn’t see coming!"

cyberfleek wrote:

"I know y’all remember that she can’t act."

kimkstylebook wrote:

"Just when you think she’s done it all, she’s back again."

rickysventures wrote:

"We didn’t ask for this."

Kardashian's role in AHS 12

Kardashian's role in the upcoming season is being kept under wraps, adding to the anticipation surrounding her debut on the show. However, it has been confirmed that she will play a pivotal role in the season's storyline.

American Horror Story has been known for its bold casting choices in the past, with Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, and Jessica Lange among its previous stars.

The show's 12th season is set to premiere later this year, and fans eagerly await its release.

Source: TUKO.co.ke