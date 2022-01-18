Who is the richest and highest paid Youtuber in the world 2022? Top 10 list

In 2021, the YouTubers combined made a total of $300 million, which is even another record. But who is the richest YouTuber in the world in 2022? The top earner for the past year has broken records with his financial success, pocketing a total of $54 million from his channel. Mr Beast, Markiplier and the Paul brothers are some of the top earners, read o for more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The top earning content creator for the popular platformed earned $54 million last year alone. Photo: @mrbeast

Source: Instagram

Who is the #1 highest paid YouTuber? According to Forbes, he is raking in more money than Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, or Angelina Jolie from his YouTube channels. Read on with Briefly to learn more about the richest YouTubers and how they made their millions.

Top paid Youtubers in 2022

Which YouTuber in the world makes the most money? Briefly has provided you with the top 10 richest Youtubers from 2021, according to Forbes magazine.

Forbes' calculations include the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021, and the revenue statistics are pretax. Costs for agents, managers, and attorneys are also not subtracted. Data from Captiv8, SocialBlade, and Pollstar, as well as "interviews with industry insiders," were used to make their projections.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Is Mr Beast rich? Thanks to his Youtube pay and sponsorships, this trending content creator has an estimated net worth of $25 million, making him the highest-paid Youtuber from 2021. Photo: @mrbeast

Source: Instagram

1. Mr Beast - $54 million

Who is Mr Beast? This successful content creator's real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Mr Beast's Youtube earnings accumulated to $54 million in gross income last year, more than any other YouTube creator ever recorded. This 23-year-old is known for his large-scale contests, stunts, and charity endeavours, such as his viral replication of Netflix's "Squid Game," where the winner received a $446,000 reward. His channel has over 88 million subscribers at the time of writing.

This award-winning boxer accumulated an estimated net worth of $30 million by December 2021. Photo by Mike Ehrmann

Source: Getty Images

2. Jake Paul - $45 million

Until his brother Logan shared a video in December 2017 recorded in a Japanese woodland sadly known as a suicide location, he was one of YouTube's most famous names. Fans criticised it and their advertisers dropped them, and YouTube took them off the air.

The popular media platform has since welcomed Jake back, and he generated $45 million in 2021 from his videos. His uploads focus on marketing his boxing profession, accounting for about 90% of his income.

Markiplier net worth was estimated at around $28 million at the end of 2021. Photo: @markiplier

Source: Instagram

3. Markiplier - $38 million

Markiplier is still a renowned online personality with 31 million followers at the time of writing. He was born as Mark Edward Fischbach in Honolulu, Hawaii, but is now better known by his screen name and has relocated to Los Angeles. He gained notoriety by capturing himself playing video games like Five Nights at Freddy's.

As of January 2022, Rhett and Link's estimated combined net worth is $25 million. Photo: @mythical

Source: Instagram

4. Rhett & Link - $30 million

What began as a quirky daily talk show called Good Mythical Morning has developed into an empire with spin-offs and brand extensions, increasing their views and revenue. In October, they abandoned their family-friendly act by conducting a two-hour, 18+ webcast, for which they sold 70,000 tickets for up to $50 each.

Unspeakable sold off his catalogue of videos to Spotter last year, contributing to his estimated net worth of $30 million in 2021. Photo: @unspeakable

Source: Instagram

5. Unspeakable - $28.5 million

Nathan Johnson Graham, better known as Unspeakable, runs four different channels with over 20 million subscribers. Most of his content includes footage of Nathan playing Minecraft and other entertaining games, while some of them are videos of himself in a room full of alligators.

This 7-year-old has already earned an estimated 20 million from her videos so far. Photo: @likenastya

Source: Instagram

6. Like Nastya - $28 million

The cutest of all our earners is Anastasia Radzinskaya, aka Like Nastya. In 2021 the youngster made a deal with Spotter, selling the rights to her previous YouTube videos while keeping the rights to any new films she uploads. The American starlet is a Russian immigrant with over 87.5 million followers at the time of writing.

Ryan Kaji was the highest-paid Youtuber of 2020, and by January 2022, his nеt was worth $35 million. Photo: @ryansworld

Source: Instagram

7. Ryan Kaji (Ryan's World) - $27 million

Ryan Haruto Nguyen began reviewing and playing with and reviewing toys online when he was four years old. The former Disney executive Chris Williams is in the process of creating an animated costar for the youngster to keep the brand alive and possibly continue with the show when the soon-to-be eleven-year-old grows out of toys. Ryan's World currently boasts 31 million subscribers across seven different channels.

Dude Perfect is a sporting and comedic entertainment company With a net worth of over $90 million as of 2022. Photo: @dudeperfect

Source: Instagram

8. Dude Perfect - $20 million

This popular group of guys consists of twіn brоthеrѕ Соrу аnd Соbу Соttоn, аlоng wіth Соdу Јоnеѕ, Gаrrеtt Ніlbеrt, аnd Туlеr Тоnеу. Their content focuses on sports but takes a comedic approach. Their videos have accumulated over 3 billion views combined, and Dude Perfect earned themselves the Guinness World Record for the greatest number of viewers and subscribers in just one month.

This social media icon and the athletic boxer has an estimated net worth of $35 Million at the beginning of 2022. Photo by Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

9. Logan Paul - $18 million

As with his brother, Jack, this boxer struggled with his reputation after posting a tasteless video back in 2017. However, Logan is rehabilitating his public image, selling one of the first celebrity NFT albums for $5 million in February. In addition, his podcast, Impaulsive, has racked up over 100 million views and Logan Paul's Youtube earnings for 2021 amounted to $18 million.

Preston is said to earn around $24,000 per day, and as of January 2022, he has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Photo: @Prestonplayz

Source: Instagram

10. Prestonplayz - $16 million

Preston Blaine Arsement, popularly known as PrestonPlayz, is another gamer making money from doing what he loves. Most of his content includes the play-by-play action of Preston on Minecraft. His channel has been successful for nearly five years, boasting over 12 million followers at the time of writing.

Youtube stars were paid out a total of $300 million last year- what can be expected in 2022? Photo by Filip Radwanski

Source: Getty Images

The world is constantly changing and, these days, anyone can make millions from their content creation if they are creative enough. So who is the richest YouTuber? The entertaining Mr Beast is the highest-paid Youtuber in 2022 who put an extra $54 million in his pockets thanks to his videos.

READ ALSO: MrBeast: net worth, age, height, girlfriends, full name, merch, profiles

MrBeast is a well-known online personality who has amassed a large following because of his heartfelt videos. On his YouTube channel, the social media sensation has 71.9 million subscribers. As a result, MrBeast's net worth has steadily increased.

MrBeast's merchandise sales income is projected to be at $6 million, and "I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive", one of his videos has over 132,462,278 views. In addition, he was named one of the most popular content creators of 2019; read on with Briefly for more!

Source: Briefly News