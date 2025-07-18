Popular American singer and songwriter Lauryn Hill is returning to South Africa after 6 years

The musician will headline this year's DStv Delicious Festival opposite Wyclef Jean, YG Marley, and Zion Marley

Fans of the singer and the festival took to social media this week to share their excitement

Multi-award-winning American singer and mother of 6, Lauryn Hill, is heading to South Africa to entertain Mzansi at this year's DStv Delicious Festival.

The popular festival, which made headlines in 2024 when fans complained about a lack of a marquee, will also be headlined by Wyclef Jean, YG Marley, and Zion Marley this year.

DStv confirmed the lineup on their Instagram account on Thursday, 17 July.

"This is not a drill - Ms. Lauryn Hill is headlining our DStv Delicious Festival 2025 Sunday main stage, and she’s bringing Wyclef Jean, YG Marley & Zion Marley with her!" wrote the festival.

The international acts will be joined by South Africa's⁠ ⁠Lira,⁠ ⁠Mandisi Dyantyis,⁠ ⁠Zoë Modiga, ⁠Oskido, ⁠and Joyous Celebration Rewind on Sunday, 21 September.

The festival adds that tickets for the main stage lineups for Saturday and their dance stage will drop next week.

South Africans are thrilled about the festival

Sowetan reports that Lauryn Hill hasn't set foot in Mzansi since her last performance in Johannesburg in February 2019 for her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour.

The singer was joined by award-winning rapper Nas during her 2019 tour.

Funeka Peppeta, who is the marketing director of DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, reveals to the publication:

“It’s incredible to be back at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, and we can’t wait to welcome fans to a weekend that celebrates us all through music and food as we come together during Heritage Month.”

Tebo_teepee comments on social media:

"I'm literally anxious for Saturday's headliner. Is Lauryn coming? No, mam Thanks DSTV."

@fiiilwe_ commented on Hill's upcoming performance and said:

"I love Lauryn Hill. I might just have to go to DSTV Delicious now."

@rakgadiyao replied:

"This year’s lineup already looks delightful."

@IMGOLDINCOLOUR said:

"Is DSTV Delicious bringing Janet Jackson since she couldn’t make it last year?"

@izwe_libanzi wrote:

"DStv kinda stood on business this year! And Lauryn better show up."

@KevinVerdoK reacted:

"What’s the lineup for Saturday, so I know if I should get a weekend pass?"

Nomoya “Moya” Dube to fly the SA flag high as she prepares to tour alongside Lauryn Hill

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Moya is set to tour the UK and USA alongside Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, The Fugees, and D.I.O, starting on 9 August.

The South African actress-turned-rapper expressed excitement about the opportunity, calling it a manifestation of her dreams.

She started her music career by accident and has received positive reviews, especially in the US, where her music has been featured on over 40 radio stations.

