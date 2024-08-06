Moya is set to tour the UK and USA alongside Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, The Fugees, and D.I.O, starting on 9 August

The South African actress-turned-rapper expressed excitement about the opportunity, calling it a manifestation of her dreams

She started her music career by accident and has received positive reviews, especially in the US, where her music has been featured on over 40 radio stations

South African actress-cum-rapper Nomoya Dube, popularly known as Moya is making strides in the music industry. The US-based star is set to tour the UK and USA alongside Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, The Fugees and D.I.O.

Moya to join Lauryn Hill and other artists on tour

Los Angeles based Mzansi star Moya can't keep calm following the announcement that she is going to be a part of the MHL & The Fugees Tour. The tour is scheduled to kick off on 9 August in the USA and close in Paris, London and Amsterdam on October.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Moya said she was at a loss for words when her team shared the news that she was touring alongside Lauryn Hill. She said her team took some of her tracks to the tour organisers and they were impressed.

"I am so excited. I have envisioned this. I have dreamt about it and saw myself as an international star, so this is a manifestation of my dreams. I can’t wait to meet Lauryn Hill. She has been an inspiration to many women in the hip-hop business."

Moya talks about her music journey

The star shared that her music career started by accident. She shared that it all started when she visited a frind's studio and freestyled on an amapiano beat. Her freestyle impressed the owner of Asanda Empires who ended up signing her.

The star who rose to prominence for her roles in shows like Lingashoni, The Queen, The River and Vuthela has been making waves internationally. She said her first music project received glowing reviews in the US.

