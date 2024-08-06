Nomoya “Moya” Dube to Fly the SA Flag High as She Prepares to Tour Alongside Lauryn Hill
- Moya is set to tour the UK and USA alongside Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, The Fugees, and D.I.O, starting on 9 August
- The South African actress-turned-rapper expressed excitement about the opportunity, calling it a manifestation of her dreams
- She started her music career by accident and has received positive reviews, especially in the US, where her music has been featured on over 40 radio stations
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
South African actress-cum-rapper Nomoya Dube, popularly known as Moya is making strides in the music industry. The US-based star is set to tour the UK and USA alongside Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, The Fugees and D.I.O.
Moya to join Lauryn Hill and other artists on tour
Los Angeles based Mzansi star Moya can't keep calm following the announcement that she is going to be a part of the MHL & The Fugees Tour. The tour is scheduled to kick off on 9 August in the USA and close in Paris, London and Amsterdam on October.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Moya said she was at a loss for words when her team shared the news that she was touring alongside Lauryn Hill. She said her team took some of her tracks to the tour organisers and they were impressed.
"I am so excited. I have envisioned this. I have dreamt about it and saw myself as an international star, so this is a manifestation of my dreams. I can’t wait to meet Lauryn Hill. She has been an inspiration to many women in the hip-hop business."
Moya talks about her music journey
The star shared that her music career started by accident. She shared that it all started when she visited a frind's studio and freestyled on an amapiano beat. Her freestyle impressed the owner of Asanda Empires who ended up signing her.
The star who rose to prominence for her roles in shows like Lingashoni, The Queen, The River and Vuthela has been making waves internationally. She said her first music project received glowing reviews in the US.
Nasty C’s baby mama Sammie Heavens seemingly hints at new music
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sammie Heavens is back in her creative bag after taking some time off following the birth of her son. The star had the streets buzzing when she teased new music in a viral clip.
Nasty C's baby mama Sammie Heavens is following in her boo's footsteps. Sammie has always expressed her love for the music industry, and it seems she is finally ready to make her mark.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.