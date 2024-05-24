Kamo Mphela revealed how her hit song Dalie was created spontaneously during a random studio visit and felt it was from God

Kamo celebrated Dalie reaching 20 million views, noting that she recorded it once, unlike her usual process

The song went viral on social media platforms like TikTok, and the star revealed that she only created a challenge after its success

Kamo Mphela has opened up about how she created her hit song Dalie. The song which has been taking over charts and social media platforms like TikTok was not even planned.

Kamo Mphela shared how her hit song ‘Dalie’ was recorded. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Kamo Mphela celebrates Dalie hitting 20 million views

Top Mzansi musician and dancer Kamo Mphela has let fans in on how she made her hit song Dalie. Speaking in a video trending on social media, Kamo said the song was from God.

The singer narrated how she just jumped on the beat after a random visit to the studio. Kamo said another singer had added vocals to the beat but ended up removing them and she also tried with her lyrics.

The video shared by @everythingsamusic also revealed how she only recorded the song once, unlike how she usually records twice or more.

Kamo Mphela says Dalie was from God

The Dalie hitmaker shared that the song was recorded once and it was a hit, which doesn't usually happen to her. Speaking about the viral Dalie challenge, Kamo said she only created that challenge after the song had gone viral on various social media platforms. She said:

"I recorded Dalie once and from there I knew it was a hit, and I knew it was from God because that was a sign of now you got this. It was crazy because even the way it blew up, the Shazam, and it going viral.

"That was the first song I never really pushed with a challenge until it went viral."

