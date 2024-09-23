South African DJ Shimza spoke in favour of the DStv Delicious Festival organisers following heavy backlash

Concertgoers were concerned over the lack of bad weather preparations as parts of the country were hit by heavy snow

The DJ said a lot goes into preparing for a major event like this and that people should understand things from the organiser's perspective

The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival went ahead smoothly despite the cold weather. However, prior to the event, concertgoers were stunned to see the stage layout and that the event would actually take place during terrible weather.

Shimza spoke in defence of the DStv Delicious Festival organisers following backlash. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, @shimza.dj on Instagram

Fans drag DStv Delicious Festival

An attendee requested a stage marquee be placed after a video of the venue was shown. The disgruntled netizen echoed the sentiments of others who questioned why the DStv Delicious Festival was not postponed because of the various weather warnings issued by SAWS.

@_BlackZA on X (Twitter) wrote:

"DSTV Delicious they crazy. They didn’t even bother getting a Marquee for the main stage? Or even postpone?"

This was due to the heavy snowfall which hit many parts of the country over the past week.

DJ Shimza defends DStv Delicious

Rumble song creator DJ Shimza defended the DStv Delicious Festival organisers, saying a lot goes into preparing for an event of this magnitude. He added that people should view how things work from the organiser's perspective and the time it took for them to put everything into place.

"With all due respect and from a promoter's point of view, there’s really not much you can do with such weather that decided to take a turn 2/3 days before an event of that magnitude, by then, you’re about 80% done with everything, it’s very unfair for people to have expected delicious to “get a marquee or even postpone.” Very unfortunate, but we hope for the best."

Peeps agree with Shimza

Many people seem to have sided with Shimza, saying his opinion was accurate

@JostaMasterJ said:

"People just like to talk. Many haven’t even hosted a Baby shower before."

@KgosiKevin added:

"I know you're speaking from experience."

@RockneyMonageng mentioned:

"I like how you politely walk us through the process. You mostly speak from a layman's perspective. For example, we didn't know that an application is made with the layout specification and approval; it's not easy to chop and change. Again, the budget may not allow it."

Jason Derulo shuts down DStv Delicious

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jason Derulo celebrated his 35th birthday singing and dancing for his South African fans at the DStv Delicious Festival.

The Watcha Say singer rocked the stage for an electrifying Afrobeats performance alongside Diamond Platnumz and Robot Boii.

