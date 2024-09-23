DStv Delicious: Jason Derulo Performs Afrobeats With Diamond Platnumz and Robot Boii on 35th Bday
- Jason Derulo recently celebrated his 35th birthday with an epic performance at the DStv Delicious Festival
- The singer hit the stage for an electrifying Afrobeats performance alongside Diamond Platnumz and Robot Boii
- Mzansi was impressed by the gang's performance and cheered them on for an unforgettable night
Jason Derulo had South Africans jumping when he hit the DStv Delicious Festival stage for an epic performance.
Jason Derulo celebrates birthday on stage
Mzansi may have suffered due to the cold front at the DStv Delicious Festival, but the performers certainly made up for it by putting on incredible shows.
After Janet Jackson pulled out from the event, she was later replaced by Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo, and the Whatcha Say hitmaker gave fans a performance to remember on his 35th birthday.
In a video taken by Twitter (X) user MananaSiphiwo, Jason and Diamond Platnumz hit the stage for an unforgettable performance of their hit Afrobeats song, Komosava, with Khalil Harrison and Chley Nkosi.
Not only that, but Robot Boii also made an appearance to show off his dance moves, and after Jason hit the Tshwala Bam dance on stage, it's clear that the singer has immersed himself in African pop culture:
Mzansi weighs in on Jason Derulo's performance
Netizens couldn't help but applaud Jason Derulo for putting on a great show:
That_Nocks was remorseful:
"Shem, so we were all hating on poor Jason Derulo for nothing?"
lifeofbxndz_ said:
"This performance alone would’ve made it worth the money and braving those weather conditions."
US artists Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo announced as Janet Jackson's replacements at DStv Delicious
IamThandzNdlovu was impressed:
"I hope the rest of his performance was just as good. This looks amazing!"
nayliz32 wrote:
"The amount of times I’ve watched this is unhealthy."
lerato_mok posted:
"South Africans are such a vibe; Robot Boii literally took over that stage."
Yanda_yandiswa joked:
"One thing about SA? Even Jason Derulo was stunned. I’m sure he is going to study the dances and make a TikTok about it."
Mzansi calls out Janet Jackson
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Janet Jackson only cancelling her performance in South Africa and not the others.
This comes after the singer's team cancelled her DStv Delicious show to allow her time to mourn her brother. However, her tour continued as scheduled, and Mzansi was outraged.
