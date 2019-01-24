StarSat channels, packages, and prices 2022: Get the complete list!
StarSat is a satellite television company under the StarTimes brand. The company prides itself as one of the leading television broadcasters in South Africa, and rightly so. Today, StarSat provides its television services through five packages, priced differently and with different channel lists. These packages are designed to capture a wide market by catering to the needs of different customer types.
StarSat offers a wide range of channels, including documentaries, non-fiction programs, sports, movies, and news channels. These are available in affordable packages that are charged monthly.
What are the different StarSat packages?
Here is a look at the company's five packages that customers can choose from.
Special Package: R109 per month
At R109 per month, the Special Package is the most affordable StarSat subscription. The package has 50+ channels spread across varied programming. Here is a look at the StarSat special package channels.
- WAP TV: Ch 189
- Tshwane TV: Ch 487
- Telesur: Ch 461
- ST Zone: Ch 129
- ST Yoruba: Ch 412
- ST Swahili: Ch 400
- ST Sports 2 HD: Ch 243
- ST Sino Drama: Ch 130
- ST Rise: Ch 120
- ST Novela E: Ch 127
- ST Naija: Ch 324
- ST Kungfu: Ch 155
- ST Kids: Ch 300
- ST Guide: Ch 99
- ST Gospel: Ch 360
- ST Dadin Kowa: Ch 404
- Soweto TV: Ch 488
- Smile: Ch 306
- SABC 3: Ch 159
- SABC 2: Ch 158
- SABC 1: Ch 157
- RTP International: Ch 370
- Onse TV: Ch 462
- Nigezie: Ch 323
- Nat Geo Wild: Ch 221
- My TV: Ch 460
- MSNBC: Ch 263
- Mindset: Ch 309
- Love Nature: Ch 224
- Jim Jam: Ch 303
- Inspiration TV: Ch 362
- INPAS TV: Ch 463
- GOD: Ch 361
- Glow TV: Ch 570
- France 24: Ch 259
- FOX LIFE: Ch 133
- Fine Living: Ch 281
- FILMBOX: Ch 188
- Fashion One: Ch 283
- EWTN: Ch 367
- ETV: Ch 160
- ESPN 2: Ch 249
- Emmanuel TV: Ch 517
- E STARS: Ch 190
- E EXTRA: Ch 489
- DA VINCI: Ch 308
- CNC: Ch 273
- CGTN Documentary: Ch 231
- CGTN: Ch 266
- Brics Channel: Ch 509
- BBC World News: Ch 256
- Animaux: Ch 235
- Aljazeera: Ch 257
- African movie: Ch 185
- Africa News: Ch 272
- 1KZN TV: Ch 486
Super Package: R209 per month
The Super Package sits between the entry-level Special Package and the top-of-the-line Max Package. It is suitable for customers looking to pay a little less for a premium package while getting significantly more than the entry package offers. The Super Package has all the channels from the special package plus these additional ones listed below.
- Trace Africa: Ch 334
- Stingray Classical: Ch 332.
- Stingray Classica: Ch 332
- ST Sports 3 HD: Ch 245
- ST Sports 1 HD: Ch 243
- ST Soul: Ch 321
- ST SA Music: Ch 322
- ST Nollywood Plus: Ch 102
- ST Movies Plus: Ch 100
- ST Bollywood: Ch 551
- ST Africa: Ch 180
- Smithsonian Channel: Ch 226
- Rising Sun TV: Ch 504
- NDTV: Ch 567
- National Geographic (P): Ch 906
- National Geographic: Ch 220
- NAT GEO Wild (P): Ch 907
- IQRAA: Ch 366
- ID Investigation Discovery: Ch 223
- Fuel TV: Ch 250
- FOX News – CH.261
- FOX (P): Ch 890
- FOX: Ch 131
- Fashion Box: Ch 282
- Everything in Special Package plus
- ESPN: Ch 248
- Ebony Life TV: Ch 191
- Discovery Family: Ch 222
- Bloomberg: Ch 264
- Baby TV: Ch 305
- African Movie Channel Series: Ch 184
Max Package: R299 per month
If you want access to everything StarSat has to offer, then the Max Package is ideal for you. You will pay a monthly subscription fee of R299 and have access to 140+ channels. What channels are on StarSat Max? Here is a detailed look.
- ZEE Magic: Ch 618
- ZEE Cinema: Ch 556
- Tshwane TV: Ch 487
- Toonami: Ch 306
- TNT Africa: Ch 186
- TL Novelas: Ch 139
- Telesur: Ch 461
- Tele Congo: Ch 736
- Stingray Classica: Ch 332
- StarLife: Ch 550
- St Zone: Ch 129
- St Yoruba: Ch 412
- St Swahili: Ch 400
- St Sports 3 Hd: Ch 245
- St Sports 2 Hd: Ch 243
- St Sports 1 Hd: Ch 241
- St Soul: Ch 321
- St Sino Drama: Ch 130
- St Sa Music: Ch 322
- St Rise: Ch 120
- St Novela F: Ch 617
- St Novela E: Ch 127
- St Novela E Plus: Ch 128
- St Nollywood Plus: Ch 102
- St Naija: Ch 324
- St Movies Plus: Ch 100
- St Kungfu: Ch 155
- St Kids: Ch 300
- St Gospel: Ch 360
- St Eyethu: Ch 401
- St Dadin Kowa: Ch 404
- St Bollywood: Ch 551
- St Africa: Ch 180
- Soweto TV: Ch 488
- Source Africa TV: Ch 745
- Smithsonian Channel: Ch 226
- Sky News: Ch 258
- SABC Education: Ch 313
- SABC 3: Ch 159
- SABC 2: Ch 158
- SABC 1: Ch 157
- RTS 1: Ch 756
- RTP International: Ch 370
- RTNC: Ch 728
- RTGA World: Ch 727
- RTG: Ch 730
- RTB: Ch 759
- Rising Sun TV: Ch 504
- PBO TV (Premium Boxoffice Television): Ch 184
- Passions TV: Ch 619
- ORTM: Ch 738
- OnseTV: Ch 462
- Nigezie: Ch 323
- NDTV: Ch 567
- National Geographic: Ch 220
- National Geographic (P): Ch 906
- National Geographic (F): Ch 661
- Nat Geo Wild: Ch 221
- Nat Geo Wild (P): Ch 907
- Nat Geo Wild (F): Ch 662
- My TV: Ch 460
- MSNBC: Ch 263
- Mindset: Ch 309
- MCM Top: Ch 716
- Love Nature: Ch 224
- KTP: Ch 723
- Jimjam: Ch 303
- Iqraa: Ch 366
- Inspiration TV: Ch 362
- INPAS TV: Ch 463
- ID Investigation Discovery: Ch 223
- ID Investigation Discovery (French)
- God: Ch 361
- Glow TV: Ch 570
- Galaxy Universal Network: Ch 500
- Fuel TV: Ch 250
- France 24: Ch 682
- France 24: Ch 259
- Fox: Ch 131
- Fox News Channel: Ch 261
- Fox (P): Ch 890
- Fine Living: Ch 281
- Fashionbox: Ch 282
- EWTN: Ch 367
- ETV: Ch 160
- ESPN: Ch 248
- ESPN 2: Ch 249
- Emmanuel TV: Ch 517
- Ebony Life: Ch 191
- E Stars: Ch 190
- E Extra: Ch 489
- DreamWorks: Ch 301
- Discovery Science (French)
- Discovery Family: Ch 222
- Digital Congo: Ch 744
- Digital Black Music: Ch 715
- Da Vinci: Ch 308
- CRTV: Ch 737
- Colors TV: Ch 552
- CNC World: Ch 273
- CIS TV: Ch 760
- CGTN: Ch 266
- CGTN Francais: Ch 850
- CGTN Documentary: Ch 231
- Canal J: Ch 699
- Canal 2 Movies: Ch 747
- Canal 2 International: Ch 746
- Business 24: Ch 683
- Brics Channel: Ch 509
- Bloomberg: Ch 264
- Benie TV: Ch 755
- BBC World News: Ch 256
- Baby TV: Ch 305
- Antenne A-TV: Ch 740
- Aljazeera: Ch 257
- Afrique Media: Ch 726
- African Movie Channel: Ch 185
- Africa News: Ch 272
- Africa 24: Ch 681
- Aforevo: Ch 606
- 1KZN TV: Ch 486
Shembe Package: R129 per month
This package costs R129 per month and has 60+ channels. It is particularly appealing to people who love Shembe UnYazi, a channel owned and operated by the Nazareth Baptist Church. Here are the StarSat channels available on this package.
- Tshwane TV: Ch 487
- TNT Africa: Ch 186
- Telesur: Ch 461
- St Zone: Ch 129
- St Yoruba: Ch 412
- St Swahili: Ch 400
- St Sports 2 Hd: Ch 243
- St Sino Drama: Ch 130
- St Rise: Ch 120
- St Novela E: Ch 127
- St Naija: Ch 324
- St Kungfu: Ch 155
- St Kids: Ch 300
- St Gospel: Ch 360
- St Dadin Kowa: Ch 404
- Soweto TV: Ch 488
- Shembe Unyazi TV: Ch 540
- SABC 3: Ch 159
- SABC 2: Ch 158
- SABC 1: Ch 157
- RTP International: Ch 370
- OnseTV: Ch 462
- Nigezie: Ch 323
- Nat Geo Wild: Ch 221
- My TV: Ch 460
- MSNBC: Ch 263
- Mindset: Ch 309
- Jimjam: Ch 303
- Inspiration TV: Ch 362
- Inpas TV: Ch 463
- God: Ch 361
- Glow TV: Ch 570
- France 24: Ch 259
- Fine Living: Ch 281
- EWTN: Ch 367
- ETV: Ch 160
- ESPN 2: Ch 249
- Emmanuel TV: Ch 517
- E Stars: Ch 190
- E Extra: Ch 489
- Da Vinci: Ch 308
- CNC World: Ch 273
- CGTN: Ch 266
- CGTN Documentary: Ch 231
- Brics Channel: Ch 509
- BBC World News: Ch 256
- Aljazeera: Ch 257
- African Movie Channel: Ch 185
- Africa News: Ch 272
- 1KZN TV: Ch 486
Indian Package: R109 per month
This package is designed for Indian viewers and anyone interested in Indian television content. It comes with six dedicated channels that offer the best of Bollywood productions, Indian glamour, news, and programming. Here are the six channels available on the package.
- ZEE Cinema: Ch 556
- StarLife: Ch 550
- St Bollywood: Ch 551
- NDTV: Ch 567
- Glow TV: Ch 570
- Colors TV: Ch 552
How much do the monthly subscriptions cost?
StarSat offers 4 distinct packages and 1 add-on package to suit every need and pocket. The subscriptions start at R109 per month for the Special Package, all the way up to R299 for the Max Package.
What are StarSat's banking details?
Customers who wish to make their StarSat payments via bank should use the following details.
- Bank: Standard Bank
- Branch code: 019 205
- Account number: 252 315 553
- Type of account: Cheque
You will be required to use your Financial Account Number as the beneficiary reference, to avoid account complications.
How much does the StarSat decoder cost?
You can get yourself the brand-new SAT 3 decoder for only R599. The price is inclusive of free installation (for customers in certain areas).
How to recharge StarSat
Are you trying to figure out how to pay for a StarSat account? Here are the different ways you can make your StarSat payment.
- Debit order (recommended)
- Direct deposit at a Standard Bank ATM
- Credit card
- Store-bought voucher
- EasyPay outlet
How to pay StarSat online
You can use the StarSat app or initiate an online EFT (electronic funds transfer).
How many upgrades or downgrades am I allowed per month?
You can upgrade as many times as you wish. For downgrades, your StarSat account will need to be on a zero-balance status and then have the downgrade scheduled for the first day of the next month.
Where can I buy a StarSat decoder?
Wondering where to buy a StarSat decoder? Head over to any PEP Store or Game retail outlet near you.
How many channels does StarSat have?
What channels does StarSat have? There are 140+ channels available on the StarSat platform. These include news, sports, news, documentary, and entertainment channels.
How to unlock scrambled channels on a StarSat receiver
You have probably come across an issue of StarSat channels not working. If the channels are not visible on your screen, then you may need to adjust your receiver. If you can see the channels but cannot access them, they are most probably not part of your package. This means you will have to upgrade to a higher package to access them.
How to get DStv free channels on a StarSat decoder
These are two completely different companies. However, you will notice that the StarSat free channels are pretty similar to those on DStv.
StarSat is undoubtedly one of the top satellite television providers in South Africa. The wide range of channels and relatively affordable packages make it quite appealing to customers.
