StarSat channels, packages, and prices 2022: Get the complete list!

StarSat is a satellite television company under the StarTimes brand. The company prides itself as one of the leading television broadcasters in South Africa, and rightly so. Today, StarSat provides its television services through five packages, priced differently and with different channel lists. These packages are designed to capture a wide market by catering to the needs of different customer types.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The new StarSat logo. Photo: @starsatsa

Source: Instagram

StarSat offers a wide range of channels, including documentaries, non-fiction programs, sports, movies, and news channels. These are available in affordable packages that are charged monthly.

What are the different StarSat packages?

Here is a look at the company's five packages that customers can choose from.

Special Package: R109 per month

A promotional poster for the Special Package. Photo: @starsatsa

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

At R109 per month, the Special Package is the most affordable StarSat subscription. The package has 50+ channels spread across varied programming. Here is a look at the StarSat special package channels.

WAP TV: Ch 189

Tshwane TV: Ch 487

Telesur: Ch 461

ST Zone: Ch 129

ST Yoruba: Ch 412

ST Swahili: Ch 400

ST Sports 2 HD: Ch 243

ST Sino Drama: Ch 130

ST Rise: Ch 120

ST Novela E: Ch 127

ST Naija: Ch 324

ST Kungfu: Ch 155

ST Kids: Ch 300

ST Guide: Ch 99

ST Gospel: Ch 360

ST Dadin Kowa: Ch 404

Soweto TV: Ch 488

Smile: Ch 306

SABC 3: Ch 159

SABC 2: Ch 158

SABC 1: Ch 157

RTP International: Ch 370

Onse TV: Ch 462

Nigezie: Ch 323

Nat Geo Wild: Ch 221

My TV: Ch 460

MSNBC: Ch 263

Mindset: Ch 309

Love Nature: Ch 224

Jim Jam: Ch 303

Inspiration TV: Ch 362

INPAS TV: Ch 463

GOD: Ch 361

Glow TV: Ch 570

France 24: Ch 259

FOX LIFE: Ch 133

Fine Living: Ch 281

FILMBOX: Ch 188

Fashion One: Ch 283

EWTN: Ch 367

ETV: Ch 160

ESPN 2: Ch 249

Emmanuel TV: Ch 517

E STARS: Ch 190

E EXTRA: Ch 489

DA VINCI: Ch 308

CNC: Ch 273

CGTN Documentary: Ch 231

CGTN: Ch 266

Brics Channel: Ch 509

BBC World News: Ch 256

Animaux: Ch 235

Aljazeera: Ch 257

African movie: Ch 185

Africa News: Ch 272

1KZN TV: Ch 486

Super Package: R209 per month

The StarSat Super Package. Photo: @starsatsa

Source: Instagram

The Super Package sits between the entry-level Special Package and the top-of-the-line Max Package. It is suitable for customers looking to pay a little less for a premium package while getting significantly more than the entry package offers. The Super Package has all the channels from the special package plus these additional ones listed below.

Trace Africa: Ch 334

Stingray Classical: Ch 332.

Stingray Classica: Ch 332

ST Sports 3 HD: Ch 245

ST Sports 1 HD: Ch 243

ST Soul: Ch 321

ST SA Music: Ch 322

ST Nollywood Plus: Ch 102

ST Movies Plus: Ch 100

ST Bollywood: Ch 551

ST Africa: Ch 180

Smithsonian Channel: Ch 226

Rising Sun TV: Ch 504

NDTV: Ch 567

National Geographic (P): Ch 906

National Geographic: Ch 220

NAT GEO Wild (P): Ch 907

IQRAA: Ch 366

ID Investigation Discovery: Ch 223

Fuel TV: Ch 250

FOX News – CH.261

FOX (P): Ch 890

FOX: Ch 131

Fashion Box: Ch 282

Everything in Special Package plus

ESPN: Ch 248

Ebony Life TV: Ch 191

Discovery Family: Ch 222

Bloomberg: Ch 264

Baby TV: Ch 305

African Movie Channel Series: Ch 184

Max Package: R299 per month

The Max Package promo poster. Photo: @starsatsa

Source: Instagram

If you want access to everything StarSat has to offer, then the Max Package is ideal for you. You will pay a monthly subscription fee of R299 and have access to 140+ channels. What channels are on StarSat Max? Here is a detailed look.

ZEE Magic: Ch 618

ZEE Cinema: Ch 556

Tshwane TV: Ch 487

Toonami: Ch 306

TNT Africa: Ch 186

TL Novelas: Ch 139

Telesur: Ch 461

Tele Congo: Ch 736

Stingray Classica: Ch 332

StarLife: Ch 550

St Zone: Ch 129

St Yoruba: Ch 412

St Swahili: Ch 400

St Sports 3 Hd: Ch 245

St Sports 2 Hd: Ch 243

St Sports 1 Hd: Ch 241

St Soul: Ch 321

St Sino Drama: Ch 130

St Sa Music: Ch 322

St Rise: Ch 120

St Novela F: Ch 617

St Novela E: Ch 127

St Novela E Plus: Ch 128

St Nollywood Plus: Ch 102

St Naija: Ch 324

St Movies Plus: Ch 100

St Kungfu: Ch 155

St Kids: Ch 300

St Gospel: Ch 360

St Eyethu: Ch 401

St Dadin Kowa: Ch 404

St Bollywood: Ch 551

St Africa: Ch 180

Soweto TV: Ch 488

Source Africa TV: Ch 745

Smithsonian Channel: Ch 226

Sky News: Ch 258

SABC Education: Ch 313

SABC 3: Ch 159

SABC 2: Ch 158

SABC 1: Ch 157

RTS 1: Ch 756

RTP International: Ch 370

RTNC: Ch 728

RTGA World: Ch 727

RTG: Ch 730

RTB: Ch 759

Rising Sun TV: Ch 504

PBO TV (Premium Boxoffice Television): Ch 184

Passions TV: Ch 619

ORTM: Ch 738

OnseTV: Ch 462

Nigezie: Ch 323

NDTV: Ch 567

National Geographic: Ch 220

National Geographic (P): Ch 906

National Geographic (F): Ch 661

Nat Geo Wild: Ch 221

Nat Geo Wild (P): Ch 907

Nat Geo Wild (F): Ch 662

My TV: Ch 460

MSNBC: Ch 263

Mindset: Ch 309

MCM Top: Ch 716

Love Nature: Ch 224

KTP: Ch 723

Jimjam: Ch 303

Iqraa: Ch 366

Inspiration TV: Ch 362

INPAS TV: Ch 463

ID Investigation Discovery: Ch 223

ID Investigation Discovery (French)

God: Ch 361

Glow TV: Ch 570

Galaxy Universal Network: Ch 500

Fuel TV: Ch 250

France 24: Ch 682

France 24: Ch 259

Fox: Ch 131

Fox News Channel: Ch 261

Fox (P): Ch 890

Fine Living: Ch 281

Fashionbox: Ch 282

EWTN: Ch 367

ETV: Ch 160

ESPN: Ch 248

ESPN 2: Ch 249

Emmanuel TV: Ch 517

Ebony Life: Ch 191

E Stars: Ch 190

E Extra: Ch 489

DreamWorks: Ch 301

Discovery Science (French)

Discovery Family: Ch 222

Digital Congo: Ch 744

Digital Black Music: Ch 715

Da Vinci: Ch 308

CRTV: Ch 737

Colors TV: Ch 552

CNC World: Ch 273

CIS TV: Ch 760

CGTN: Ch 266

CGTN Francais: Ch 850

CGTN Documentary: Ch 231

Canal J: Ch 699

Canal 2 Movies: Ch 747

Canal 2 International: Ch 746

Business 24: Ch 683

Brics Channel: Ch 509

Bloomberg: Ch 264

Benie TV: Ch 755

BBC World News: Ch 256

Baby TV: Ch 305

Antenne A-TV: Ch 740

Aljazeera: Ch 257

Afrique Media: Ch 726

African Movie Channel: Ch 185

Africa News: Ch 272

Africa 24: Ch 681

Aforevo: Ch 606

1KZN TV: Ch 486

Shembe Package: R129 per month

Shembe Package. Photo: @starsatsa

Source: Instagram

This package costs R129 per month and has 60+ channels. It is particularly appealing to people who love Shembe UnYazi, a channel owned and operated by the Nazareth Baptist Church. Here are the StarSat channels available on this package.

Tshwane TV: Ch 487

TNT Africa: Ch 186

Telesur: Ch 461

St Zone: Ch 129

St Yoruba: Ch 412

St Swahili: Ch 400

St Sports 2 Hd: Ch 243

St Sino Drama: Ch 130

St Rise: Ch 120

St Novela E: Ch 127

St Naija: Ch 324

St Kungfu: Ch 155

St Kids: Ch 300

St Gospel: Ch 360

St Dadin Kowa: Ch 404

Soweto TV: Ch 488

Shembe Unyazi TV: Ch 540

SABC 3: Ch 159

SABC 2: Ch 158

SABC 1: Ch 157

RTP International: Ch 370

OnseTV: Ch 462

Nigezie: Ch 323

Nat Geo Wild: Ch 221

My TV: Ch 460

MSNBC: Ch 263

Mindset: Ch 309

Jimjam: Ch 303

Inspiration TV: Ch 362

Inpas TV: Ch 463

God: Ch 361

Glow TV: Ch 570

France 24: Ch 259

Fine Living: Ch 281

EWTN: Ch 367

ETV: Ch 160

ESPN 2: Ch 249

Emmanuel TV: Ch 517

E Stars: Ch 190

E Extra: Ch 489

Da Vinci: Ch 308

CNC World: Ch 273

CGTN: Ch 266

CGTN Documentary: Ch 231

Brics Channel: Ch 509

BBC World News: Ch 256

Aljazeera: Ch 257

African Movie Channel: Ch 185

Africa News: Ch 272

1KZN TV: Ch 486

Indian Package: R109 per month

The Indian Package. Photo: @starsatsa

Source: Instagram

This package is designed for Indian viewers and anyone interested in Indian television content. It comes with six dedicated channels that offer the best of Bollywood productions, Indian glamour, news, and programming. Here are the six channels available on the package.

ZEE Cinema: Ch 556

StarLife: Ch 550

St Bollywood: Ch 551

NDTV: Ch 567

Glow TV: Ch 570

Colors TV: Ch 552

How much do the monthly subscriptions cost?

StarSat offers 4 distinct packages and 1 add-on package to suit every need and pocket. The subscriptions start at R109 per month for the Special Package, all the way up to R299 for the Max Package.

What are StarSat's banking details?

Customers who wish to make their StarSat payments via bank should use the following details.

Bank: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Branch code: 019 205

019 205 Account number: 252 315 553

252 315 553 Type of account: Cheque

You will be required to use your Financial Account Number as the beneficiary reference, to avoid account complications.

How much does the StarSat decoder cost?

You can get yourself the brand-new SAT 3 decoder for only R599. The price is inclusive of free installation (for customers in certain areas).

How to recharge StarSat

Are you trying to figure out how to pay for a StarSat account? Here are the different ways you can make your StarSat payment.

Debit order (recommended)

Direct deposit at a Standard Bank ATM

Credit card

Store-bought voucher

EasyPay outlet

How to pay StarSat online

You can use the StarSat app or initiate an online EFT (electronic funds transfer).

How many upgrades or downgrades am I allowed per month?

You can upgrade as many times as you wish. For downgrades, your StarSat account will need to be on a zero-balance status and then have the downgrade scheduled for the first day of the next month.

Where can I buy a StarSat decoder?

The StarSat receiver, decoder, and remote control. Photo: @starsatsa

Source: Instagram

Wondering where to buy a StarSat decoder? Head over to any PEP Store or Game retail outlet near you.

How many channels does StarSat have?

What channels does StarSat have? There are 140+ channels available on the StarSat platform. These include news, sports, news, documentary, and entertainment channels.

How to unlock scrambled channels on a StarSat receiver

You have probably come across an issue of StarSat channels not working. If the channels are not visible on your screen, then you may need to adjust your receiver. If you can see the channels but cannot access them, they are most probably not part of your package. This means you will have to upgrade to a higher package to access them.

How to get DStv free channels on a StarSat decoder

These are two completely different companies. However, you will notice that the StarSat free channels are pretty similar to those on DStv.

StarSat is undoubtedly one of the top satellite television providers in South Africa. The wide range of channels and relatively affordable packages make it quite appealing to customers.

READ ALSO: All DStv packages, channels, and prices comparison for 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published a guide to all DStv packages, channels, and pricing in 2021. DStv is one of the top television service providers in South Africa. Its satellite television service was also among the very first ones in South Africa. Today, DStv customers can choose from hundreds of channels available in differently priced packages.

Whether you are a fan of sports, reality television, news, movies, or documentaries, DStv has something for you. What are the company's packages and prices in 2022?

Source: Briefly News