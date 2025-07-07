Former Kaizer Chiefs Coach Claims Sundowns Don't Need Touchline Guidance to Win in PSL
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Shaun Bartlett has made a daring statement about Mamelodi Sundowns not needing a coach for them to win games in the Premier Soccer League.
The Brazilians have won the last eight Betway Premiership and were crowned champions at the just concluded season under Miguel Cardoso.
The Pretoria giants narrowly missed out on winning the CAF Champions League after losing in the final against Pyramids FC.
Bartlett on Sundowns not needing a coach
In an interview with KickOff, Shaun Bartlett rates Sundowns team and comments on the quality of their squad.
“When it comes to Sundowns, you can almost say they’ve got the league wrapped up 80% of the time, purely because of the depth and quality they have across the pitch, from goalkeeper to striker,” Bartlett told KickOff.
“The real challenge is the CAF Champions League. That’s the one trophy that’s eluded them in recent years, even though they came close last season. For Sundowns, it's always about performing on the bigger stage.”
Bartlett, a former South African international, believes Masandawana’s domestic dominance is largely down to the strength and depth of their squad.
“They’ve built a squad capable of fielding two or three different starting lineups without a drop in quality. That’s how well-balanced and prepared they are.”
“With no disrespect to any coach, I honestly think Sundowns have become such a well-oiled machine that at times, they could win games even without a coach on the touchline,” he added.
“As for Cardoso, the real pressure will come in the Champions League. That’s where Sundowns are desperate for more success. If he doesn’t deliver this season, it could be tough for the club to justify keeping him on.”
