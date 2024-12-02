Oliver Anthony's net worth: How much he earns from his music

Oliver Anthony, born Christopher Anthony Lunsford, is an emerging country folk music star. He gained widespread recognition in 2023 following the release of his viral hit song Rich Men North of Richmond, which topped the Billboard and iTunes charts. Since being discovered, Oliver Anthony's net worth has seen a significant increase.

Oliver Anthony is pictured playing his guitar. Photo: @oliver_anthony_music_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Oliver Anthony was born and raised in rural Farmville, Virginia, where he still resides. He has made it clear that he will continue to live off the grid despite his growing fame. Formerly a blue-collar worker and high school dropout, Anthony's lyrics about the struggles of the working class make his music relatable.

Oliver Anthony's profile summary

Full name Christopher Anthony Lunsford Other names Oliver Anthony Music, Chris Date of birth June 30, 1992 Age 32 years old in 2024 Place of birth Farmville, Virginia Current residence Farmville, Virginia Nationality American Religion Christian Hair colour Red Eye colour Blue Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Children Two (as of 2024) Education Spruce Pine (GED diploma) Profession Singer-songwriter Genre Folk, country Years active 2021 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube TikTok Spotify Website oliveranthonymusic.com

Oliver Anthony's net worth

The upcoming singer-songwriter is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $3 million in 2024, according to American Songwriter and Distractify. His impressive net worth is largely due to the viral success of his song Rich Men North of Richmond.

How much has Oliver Anthony made from his song?

Oliver Anthony's earnings were reported to be $40,000 per day from royalties and streaming revenue when he released Rich Men North of Richmond in August 2023. During its first week, he earned over $100,000 from 147,000 iTunes downloads.

The song has received millions of views on YouTube. Oliver Anthony's Spotify earnings have also been substantial, with the track being streamed over 262.8 million times. The singer currently gets over 3.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Top 5 facts about singer Oliver Anthony. Photo: @oliver_anthony_music_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Oliver Anthony's record deal

Oliver signed with United Talent Agency in September 2023 for exclusive worldwide representation. The singer accepted the contract a few weeks after revealing he had turned down an $8 million deal proposal because he was not looking for fame when he started making music.

The singer defended his deal with UTA in an Instagram post, saying it was not a major deal like the tabloids were making it seem.

As I said early on, I am not signing any deals or selling any percentage of my music. There's no amount of money that is worth risking the direct line of communication you and I currently have. There was no "major industry deal" signed – Booking agents don't even have contracts to sign; it's all verbal.

How much did Oliver Anthony sign for?

The singer is currently an independent artist. His UTA contract is an agency deal. The talent agency is responsible for scheduling tours and concerts and negotiating booking fees and contracts.

Oliver Anthony with his guitar in July 2024. Photo: @oliver_anthony_music_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Oliver Anthony's music career

Anthony started making music in 2021 as a way to cope with his mental health issues and alcoholism. He adopted his grandfather's name, Oliver Anthony, as his stage name to honour him and the Depression Era he lived through.

His career took off in 2023 with the release of Rich Men North of Richmond. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first artist in history to top the chart without any prior charting history.

The song quickly became a working-class anthem and was originally perceived as a conservative anthem. He later came out to declare his non-partisanism saying he wrote the track for the people.

Oliver Anthony's albums

Anthony is the first male songwriter to chart 13 songs simultaneously in the top 50 Digital Song Sales while still alive. The singer released his debut album, Hymnal of A Troubled Man's Mind, in March 2024.

The album is a mix of country-folk music and spoken word Gospel passages. It features 18 tracks, including previously released singles like I Want to Go Home and I've Got to Get Sober and new songs like Momma's Been Hurting.

Did Oliver Anthony break Taylor Swift's record?

Anthony has yet to break Taylor Swift's record. Taylor currently holds several records, including Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Artist 100 Chart (at 100) and Highest-Grossing Music Tour (at over $1 billion for Eras Tour).

Oliver Anthony performing onstage in March 2024 (L). Photo: @oliver_anthony_music_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What did Oliver Anthony do for a living?

Before his music career took off, Anthony worked a series of menial jobs. He dropped out of school at age 17 and later earned a GED from Spruce Pine.

He worked in industrial jobs in Virginia and North Carolina, including a position at a paper mill where he suffered a serious skull injury in 2013. After recovering, he worked in outside sales in manufacturing before his music career took off.

In his April 2024 interview with Grammy, he shared that he has been careful not to be influenced by fame and to uphold his Christian beliefs.

I never, ever want to get to a point in my life where I feel like I'm better than everyone else. It makes me sick to my stomach just thinking about it. That's one thing that's been a problem from the beginning because I never wanted to get on Facebook and say, "Hey, look at me!"

Oliver Anthony's house

The upcoming country music star lives on a 90-acre off-the-grid property in Farmville, Virginia. The property was worth $157,500 when he got it in 2019, but he only paid $97,500, according to his website.

Oliver resides in a $750 camper that he purchased on Craigslist. He has expressed a desire to turn the property into a farm to raise livestock. The famous country singer lives with his wife and their two young children.

Oliver Anthony with country music legend Randy Travis at the Ryman Auditorium in February 2024. Photo: @oliver_anthony_music_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The difference between Oliver Anthony's net worth before and after gaining recognition for his music is evident. He now makes more than he did as a blue-collar worker and can use his music as an independent artist to advocate for issues faced by the working class.

READ ALSO: John Janssen's net worth: What RHOC fans should know

Briefly.co.za shared facts about John Janssen's wealth. He came into the limelight because of his relationships with RHOC stars Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino.

Janssen has built a successful corporate career in California. Here is a detailed look at his earnings and the legal case with Shannon Beador.

Source: Briefly News