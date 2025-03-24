What is Ali Vitali's salary? The story of the NBC News correspondent

Ali Vitali's salary has increased to over $100,000 since she started working with NBCUniversal in the early 2010s as an intern. Ali told the Tulanian Magazine in 2023 that her goal as an American political journalist is to,

Help uncomplicate the political process for people...To tear down information barriers and speak as plainly as possible so that everyone feels like they can participate and understand their political systems and their political candidates.

Ali Vitali on 'Meet the Press' in June 2022. Photo: @alivitali (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ali Vitali became the anchor of MSNBC's early morning program, Way Too Early , in January 2025 after spending a decade at NBC News covering campaigns and Capitol Hill.

in January 2025 after spending a decade at NBC News covering campaigns and Capitol Hill. Her father, Lou Vitali, is an Italian commercial real estate investor with a background in accounting and law.

with a background in accounting and law. Ali Vitali is from New York and obtained her BA in Political Science and Communication from Tulane University in New Orleans.

Ali Vitali's profile summary

Full name Ali Vitali Date of birth March 22, 1990 Age 34 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Briarcliff Manor, New York Nationality American Heritage Italian-American Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Brian John (2024 to date) Jeremy Diamond (ex-boyfriend) Parents Louis 'Lou' Vitali, Angela Vitali Siblings Alyssa Cara Vitali Education Tulane University (BA in Political Science and Communication) Profession Journalist, author Net worth $1 million—$5 million Social media Instagram LinkedIn X (Twitter)

Ali Vitali's salary is on the rise

According to Glassdoor, correspondents at NBCUniversal-affiliated NBC News earn an average annual salary of $108,000. Vitali held the position from 2021 to 2024. Her MSNBC salary as the anchor of Way Too Early is estimated to be over $120,000 per year.

Five facts about American journalist Ali Vitali. Photo: @alivitali on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ali Vitali has worked her way up the journalism ranks

The New York native joined the media industry in 2010 with a marketing internship at NBCUniversal and briefly worked on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon as a research intern. In 2012, she joined ABC News as a production and development assistant, and she later became an associate intern at MSNBC.

MSNBC promoted Ali to graphics producer for The Cycle in 2013. She started working for NBC News in 2015 as an embed, covering Donald Trump's campaign before transitioning to White House digital reporter in 2017 and a political reporter in 2018.

Ali Vitali at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in March 2022 (L). Photo: @alivitali (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In January 2021, NBC News made her the network's correspondent. The Tulane University graduate returned to MSNBC in January 2025 as the new anchor of the 5 a.m. program Way Too Early. She shared on her first day that her viewers should expect in-depth political reporting.

It has been a dream realized getting to be a political reporter these last nearly ten years. I'm thrilled to take over Way Too Early, where we're going to keep doing what I've always done—dig into the big stories in Washington, take you behind the scenes with deeply sourced reporting, and bring policy and politics to life.

Ali Vitali in Washington, D.C., in July 2022 (R) and West Palm Beach, Florida, in October 2022 (L). Photo: @alivitali (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ali Vitali is a published author

The new host of Way Too Early on MSNBC published her first book in August 2022 called Electable: Why America Hasn't Put a Woman in the White House...Yet. The book addresses the persistent challenges women face when running for the U.S. presidency, drawing from her experience as a journalist covering the 2020 Kamala Harris and Joe Biden elections.

Ali Vitali in Washington, D.C., in December 2021. Photo: @alivitali (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ali Vitali has an Italian ethnic background

Ali was born to Angela and Louis 'Lou' Vitali. Lou is a first-generation American who grew up in the Bronx, New York, where his parents operated a statues shop. Ali's Italian paternal grandfather migrated to the United States in 1930.

Lou previously worked as a certified public accountant after earning a BBA and an MBA from Manhattan University. He also became a member of the New York Bar after getting his JD from Fordham University.

After retiring, Ali Vitali's father ventured into commercial real estate. He told Manhattan University's publication that he would continue to support his alma mater because it gave him a chance to succeed.

The University took first-generation American kids like me and gave us a solid education—I want to help a new generation of hardworking young people to experience the kind of education and quality of people that meant so much to me.

Ali Vitali with her father, Lou, in Concord, New Hampshire (R) in August 2019. Photo: @alivitali/@alyssavitali (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ali Vitali is the eldest of two siblings

Ali Vitali grew up in New York alongside her younger sister, Alyssa Cara Vitali, who is also doing well professionally. She graduated from the University of Richmond in 2015 with a BBA and later earned her MBA from Fordham Gabelli's School of Business in 2023.

Alyssa is a senior growth marketing manager at Ulla Johnson in New York, according to her LinkedIn. The Vitali sisters share a close sibling bond.

Ali Vitali with her parents and her sister, Alyssa, at Hotel Mousai in January 2023 (L). Photo: @alyssavitali (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Ali Vitali married?

Ali Vitali's wedding has yet to take place, but she is in a relationship. The former NBC News correspondent is dating Brian John. The couple has been linked since early 2024, but they have not publicly talked about their romance.

Vitali occasionally posts about their outings on Instagram. In an April 2024 post, she shared pictures from their date to the residence of the Swiss ambassador with the caption,

This town is fake but we're the real thing.

Ali Vitali with Brian (in glasses) alongside her parents, Angela and Lou, and her sister, Alyssa, in December 2024. Photo: @alivitali (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Vitali and Jeremy Diamond started dating in late 2015 after meeting at a Donald Trump rally in Iowa. Jeremy told the Washingtonian in 2020 that it was not love at first sight when explaining the unconventional way they fell in love.

I thought she was beautiful, but I'll admit, I first mainly saw her as someone who would be a tough competitor covering the Trump campaign. Romance came later...Ultimately, we fell in love in the strangest way—driving across the country together, from one Trump rally to the next.

The reporters lived together in Washington, D.C. Ali Vitali and Jeremy Diamond are no longer a couple, but it is unclear when and why they split. Jeremy is currently based in Jerusalem after being made a CNN international correspondent.

Ali Vitali and Jeremy Diamond during their December 2016 trip to Cartagena, Colombia. Photo: @alivitali (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ali Vitali's salary growth is attributed to her illustrious media career. The journalist continues to build a strong brand revolving around sharp political insights.

