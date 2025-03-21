Codie Sanchez's net worth: How rich is the Contrarian Thinking CEO?

As the CEO of Contrarian Thinking, Codie Sanchez's net worth has been a topic of interest as she continues to grow her success through investing in small businesses, finance, and content creation.

Your salary will never set you free. Your financial freedom can only come through ownership. More specifically, through equity done the right way,

Codie Sanchez walks confidently with phone (L). Codie Sanchez smiles in stylish look (R). Photo: @codiesanchezbiz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Codie Sanchez is an entrepreneur, investor, and founder of Contrarian Thinking .

. She previously worked in finance, journalism, and venture capital .

. Her wealth comes from business acquisitions, finance, and content creation.

Codie Sanchez's profile summary

Full name Codie A Sanchez Other names Queen of Boring Businesses Date of birth 23 August 1986 Age 38 (as of March 2025) Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Chris Petkas Education Georgetown University, Arizona State University Profession Entrepreneur, social media influencer, podcaster, author Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube

A closer look at Codie Sanchez's net worth and career

According to the Daily Mail and Money Inc, the American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $17.7 million. She has amassed this wealth through her successful career as an entrepreneur, social media influencer, podcaster and author.

In an exclusive excerpt shared with Daily Mail, she noted:

Money is not a constrained resource, at least not if we continue in a capitalistic society. You can earn AS MUCH as you earn. The unfair advantage comes from knowing how to earn

Fast facts about Codie Sanchez. Photo: @codiesanchezbiz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Codie Sanchez make her money?

The Contrarian Thinking CEO makes her money through business acquisitions, investing, and content creation. Here is a glimpse of some of her revenue-generating channels.

Journalist and finance

Codie Sanchez commenced her career as a journalist, writing award-winning articles and being featured in reputable publications like Forbes, Inc., Fast Company, and more. With a strong background in finance, she transitioned into the world of private equity and asset management.

Sanchez worked for major financial institutions, such as State Street, Vanguard, and Goldman Sachs. These jobs gave her experience in business and investing, which she now uses to teach others how to build wealth.

Codie Sanchez during VeeCon 2024 on 10 August 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Success with ‘Contrarian Thinking’

Codie runs Contrarian Thinking, a website and community that teaches people about money and business. It encourages individuals to think differently about money, investments, and business opportunities.

Business acquisitions and investments

The popular entrepreneur has built a reputation for her strategic business acquisitions and diverse investments. She invests in small, simple businesses that many people ignore. These include laundromats, car washes, vending machines, and storage units.

Sanchez calls them "boring businesses" because they are not flashy, but they make steady money every month. In an exclusive excerpt shared with DailyMail.com, Codie stated that the real way to garner financial freedom is by purchasing small businesses. She noted:

I'm talking about car washes, laundromats, vending machines, storage centers, repair shops, pack-and-ship centers, port-a-potty rentals, landscaping, electrical services, bookkeeping, carpet cleaning, tiling and grouting, plumbing, and HVAC installation.

Codie Sanchez delivering a powerful speech on stage. Photo: @codiesanchezbiz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sanchez co-founded Unconventional Acquisitions; a firm dedicated to small business acquisitions in the micro-private equity space. It provides tools and guidance for individuals looking to enter the world of business ownership.

Codie Sanchez’s business list also includes Main Street Holdings, a holding company that manages a portfolio of small businesses across the United States.

Social media influence and content creation

Codie Sanchez also makes money through social media and content creation. She shares business tips, investment advice, and money-making strategies on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

As of writing, she boasts over 2.4 million followers on Instagram, 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube, 1.8 million followers on TikTok and almost 130 thousand followers on Facebook. She earns through sponsored posts, YouTube ads, online courses and paid memberships. Sanchez is also a podcaster.

Codie Sanchez appearing on a talk show interview. Photo: @codiesanchezbiz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real estate investments

Codie Sanchez also makes money through real estate investments. She buys properties like rental houses, apartment buildings, and storage units that bring in monthly income from tenants. Instead of selling quickly for a profit, she holds these properties for a long time to earn steady money.

Authoring

Codie is the author of the book Main Street Millionaire: How to Make Extraordinary Wealth Buying Ordinary Businesses. Codie Sanchez’s book shares her expertise on acquiring and growing small, everyday businesses to build significant wealth. On 19 June 2024, Codie shared her journey of writing her book on X. She twitted:

3 years ago I started writing this book. I kept whittling down…What do people actually need to know to become owners? What would help you buy more businesses, scale businesses and teach the next generation the same? Hopefully, it’s this. Main Street Millionaire.

Codie Sanchez stepping out in style on a night out. Photo: @codiesanchezbiz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frequently asked questions

Who is Codie Sanchez?

Codie Sanchez is an entrepreneur, investor, and finance expert known for teaching people how to build wealth through buying small businesses.

Is Codie Sanchez a billionaire?

The American author is not a billionaire, but she has acquired millions of dollars through her thriving career.

What business does Codie Sanchez own?

Codie Sanchez’s portfolio includes 26 to 30 small businesses, often called "boring businesses." These include laundromats, car washes, vending machines and landscaping companies.

What was Codie Sanchez's previous job?

Before becoming an entrepreneur and investor, Codie Sanchez worked in journalism and finance.

Does Codie Sanchez have a PhD?

Codie does not have a PhD. She earned her bachelor's degree in Journalism and Political Science from Arizona State University and later obtained an MBA from Georgetown University.

Codie Sanchez's net worth continues to grow as she invests in businesses with high returns. Her financial success highlights her skill in identifying profitable investment opportunities.

READ ALSO: Playboi Carti's net worth: Earnings, assets, and more

Briefly.co.za published an interesting article about Playboi Carti's net worth. He is an Atlanta-born artist who ranked among hip-hop’s highest earners in 2017.

His debut studio album, Die Lit, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned a RIAA gold certification. Discover facts about Playboi Carti's net worth.

Source: Briefly News