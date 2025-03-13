Playboi Carti's net worth in 2025: Earnings, assets, and more

Atlanta's thriving music scene has spawned numerous chart-topping artists, including Playboi Carti, known for hits like Magnolia and Earfquake. With his popularity soaring, Playboi Carti's net worth has skyrocketed, fuelled by his immense musical success.

I feel like I’m part of the new wave, the new sound, the new generation.

Key takeaways

The Atlanta-born artist has collaborated with brands like Yeezy, Louis Vuitton, Adidas, and Off-White.

like Yeezy, Louis Vuitton, Adidas, and Off-White. In 2017, he ranked among hip-hop’s highest earners , reportedly making over $8 million within a year.

, reportedly making over $8 million within a year. His debut studio album, Die Lit, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned RIAA gold certification.

Profile summary

Full name Jordan Terrell Carter Nickname Playboi Carti Gender Male Date of birth 13 September 1996 Age 28 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Ex-partner Iggy Azalea Children 2 School North Springs Charter High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $9 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

What is Playboi Carti's net worth?

As of 2025, Playboi Carti has an estimated net worth of $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and HotNewHipHop. In a 2021 interview reported by Crack Magazine, the hip-hop star discussed his drive for success and impact:

At a certain point, I would like to be doing other things. I’ll always be into music, but I just want to give out and show the world everything I’m capable of while I have that spotlight on me. I just want to take advantage of everything and then when it’s time to lay down, it’s time to lay down.

How is Carti so rich?

The Magnolia rapper earns from album sales, sold-out tours, and major brand deals. His clothing line, merchandise, and influence in fashion further boost his earnings, solidifying his status in music and style.

Music sales and streaming

In a post published by Billboard and HipHopDX, Playboi Carti’s record sales remain strong. His debut album, Die Lit, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 60,904 first-week sales, while Whole Lotta Red debuted at No. 1 with 100,000 units.

In 2019, he founded his label Opium and is set to release I Am Music. Beyond album sales, he earns from streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. His YouTube channel, with over 1.9 billion views, brings in an estimated $4.8K to $77.2K per month, according to SocialBlade.

Tours and concerts

Live performances are a major income source. Playboi Carti headlines festivals like Rolling Loud and Wireless, drawing large crowds and high ticket sales.

Brand partnerships and endorsements

The hitmaker has collaborated with luxury brands such as Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5. He co-founded The Hardscatto cocktail with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, expanding his influence into the lifestyle industry.

Merchandise and clothing Line

Playboi Carti’s record label also serves as a platform for his fashion ventures. His Narcissist clothing line, available through Opium, features high-quality, American-made designs inspired by his style. In a 2022 interview with XXL, he shared:

My clothing line is based on years of wearing all these designer brands. I learned a lot just sitting back and watching them. It’s time that I do that for myself. I want my fans, my supporters to look good and feel good.

How much does Playboi Carti make a year?

Playboi Carti’s exact salary and earnings remain undisclosed due to his diverse income streams. In 2017, reports ranked him among hip-hop’s highest-paid artists, earning over $8 million. Hits like Magnolia contribute significantly to his success.

Does Playboi Carti have a billion streams?

Playboi Carti's song streams have surpassed 17 billion on Spotify, including his solo tracks, collaborations, and features. His most-streamed songs include FE!N with over 1.2 billion streams and Popular with Madonna has been streamed over 1.07 billion times.

Playboi Carti's cars and his elite collection

Some of the standout vehicles in the rapper’s elite collection feature luxurious car brands such as:

Nos. Brand name Cost 1 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 $150,000 2 Lamborghini Huracan $250,000 3 Ferrari 488 Spider $250,000 4 McLaren 720S $330,000 5 Lamborghini Urus $350,000 6 Rolls-Royce Cullinan $500,000

Exploring Playboi Carti's house

As cited on 032C and House of Celebs, the Whole Lotta Red hitmaker allegedly owns a $4.5 million home in Atlanta’s Tuxedo Park with six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and 14,887 square feet. The estate features a lounge, sectional sofa, carpeting, projection screen, and a Restoration Hardware mirror.

Frequently asked questions

What business does Playboi Carti have? He owns Opium Records , the Narcissist fashion line, and co-founded Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits with signature cocktails.

He owns , the Narcissist fashion line, and co-founded Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits with signature cocktails. How much does it cost to hire Playboi Carti? The cost varies based on event type, location, and performance duration, with booking fees typically ranging from $100,000 to $200,000 or more.

The cost varies based on event type, location, and performance duration, with booking fees typically ranging from $100,000 to $200,000 or more. What is Playboi Carti's age? The Die Lit rapper was born on 13 September 1996 , making him 28 as of March 2025.

The rapper was born on , making him as of March 2025. Did Playboi Carti grow up rich? The Atlanta-born rapper did not and has spoken about hustling from a young age to achieve the lifestyle he envisioned.

The Atlanta-born rapper did not and has spoken about hustling from a young age to achieve the lifestyle he envisioned. How much is a Playboi Carti concert? Ticket prices vary based on venue, seat location, and purchase timing, with some available for as low as $84.

Playboi Carti's net worth in 2025 reflects his rise to an industry mogul driven by music, fashion, and entrepreneurship. He pushes boundaries with unwavering creativity and a bold vision while building a lasting legacy.

