What is Maura Higgins' net worth today after Love Island and I'm A Celeb?

Maura Higgins' net worth is estimated at £3.2 million, reflecting the rapid acceleration of her career since rising to fame on Love Island and later appearing on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Her success is rooted in confidence and self‑belief, which aligns with her personal philosophy, as reflected in her words:

I’m a huge believer in manifesting and believing that if you want something enough, you can do whatever you put your mind to.

Key takeaways

Maura Higgins emerged as a breakout finalist on ITV2’s Love Island in 2019.

in 2019. She earned over £150,000 from Dancing on Ice and subsequent presenting roles.

from and subsequent presenting roles. Fashion deals with brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Boohoo, and Shein, which reportedly earned her over £1 million .

. Her success funded major assets, including a £1.25 million Essex mansion.

Profile summary

Full name Maura Higgins Gender Female Date of birth November 25, 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Ballymahon, County Longford, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity Irish Height 5'7" (170 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Sharon Higgins Father Seamus Higgins Siblings 3 Sexuality Straight School Ballymahon Vocational School Profession Television personality, presenter, model, influencer Net worth £3.2 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Maura Higgins' net worth makes her a millionaire reality TV star

According to The Sun and Capital FM, the Irish reality star has an estimated net worth of £3.2 million, making her a millionaire television personality. She has quickly established herself in the entertainment industry, winning the 2022 Gossies Award for Best Female TV Presenter.

When she first rose to fame in 2019 on Love Island, Maura Higgins revealed she had always believed she would be famous but did not expect the sudden attention. She told the Irish Independent:

I've not really had a second to process everything. It is just very overwhelming at the moment. I wasn't expecting all the attention, to be honest... I always said to my parents and family growing up, 'Some day, I'm going to be famous.'

How does Maura Higgins make money?

The reality television star has built her wealth through television roles, modelling, endorsements, film projects, and other ventures. Here is a breakdown of her income streams:

Television and presenting career

In 2019, Maura Higgins made her TV debut on Love Island’s fifth series, earning approximately £250 per week, as reported by The Daily Star. In 2020, she joined Dancing on Ice, earning £150,000, and in 2021, presented the Irish Glow Up and competed on Cooking with the Stars.

Since then, reality TV shows with Maura Higgins have included Love Island USA, Love Island Games, and Love Island USA: Aftersun. In 2024, she also appeared on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, for which she won a National Television Award, as reported by Hello! Magazine.

Modelling and endorsements

The television personality worked as a model for Monster Energy in 2014 and appeared in the music video for Liam Payne’s Get Low in 2017. In 2019, she served as a ring girl at boxing events, including those featuring Anthony Joshua.

She also worked as a beauty ambassador for Bondi Sands, reportedly earning £70,000. Her brand deals, including Pretty Little Thing, Boohoo, and Shein, brought her over £1 million, as EVOKE reported.

In January 2025, she became the face of MAC Cosmetics UK and Ireland, announcing on Instagram:

Starting the year as the face of MAC’s newest campaign. Such a pinch-me moment! Keep an eye out for more pics and videos around the UK & IRL.

Business ventures

Maura Higgins launched her first lingerie collection with Ann Summers in 2019. In 2020, she released a shoe and bag brand with EGO Shoes and later introduced her false-eyelash brand, False Flutters, with Primark.

She is also the sole director of The Flutter Effect Ltd, which reported £152,000 in profits in 2022, according to the Daily Mail.

Acting and film projects

As noted on her IMDb profile, the model and television presenter made her acting debut as Rose in Michael Head’s film The Spin (2025). The movie won the Best Irish Feature Film award, with Maura Higgins quoted by the Mirror as saying:

The Irish are known for our storytelling, so it felt fitting that my acting debut would be in an Irish film. Being on set was an incredible experience, and I enjoyed every moment.

Exploring Maura Higgins' house and car collection

The Metro reports that the former Love Island contestant owns a £1.25 million mansion in Essex. Meanwhile, Carmoola notes that Maura Higgins’ car collection includes a Jaguar F-Type S Coupe, Range Rover Evoque, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, and BMW 3 Series 320d. She also owns a Porsche Macan worth around £98,000.

Frequently asked questions

How rich is Maura Higgins? She has an estimated net worth of £3.2 million.

She has an estimated net worth of £3.2 million. Who is the richest Love Islander? As The Tab reported, Tommy Fury is the richest, with an estimated net worth of £10 million.

As The Tab reported, Tommy Fury is the richest, with an estimated net worth of £10 million. How much is Maura Higgins getting for I’m a Celebrity ? While the exact amount was not disclosed, LADbible reports that contestants earned between £30,000 and £900,000.

While the exact amount was not disclosed, LADbible reports that contestants earned between £30,000 and £900,000. What is Maura Higgins’ salary? Her salary is not fixed, as she earns from multiple income sources.

Conclusion

Maura Higgins' net worth in 2025 is impressive, reflecting years of hard work across reality television, presenting, and modelling. Her success stems from turning early fame into sustained, diverse career opportunities.

