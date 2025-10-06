Love Island 2019: where are they now? Catch up with your favourite stars

The whereabouts of Love Island 2019 cast vary, with most of them in new relationships and thriving careers. The 5th season of the UK dating series featured over 30 contestants during its 58-day run, including original Islanders and bombshell arrivals. It was full of shock dumpings and epic Casa Amor drama, but only one couple has remained over five years later.

Greg O'Shea, Amber Gill, Tommy Fury, and Molly-Mae Hague (L-R). Photo: @goss_ie/@loveisland on X, Ricky Vigil on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island UK 2019 but broke up a few weeks after leaving the villa.

but broke up a few weeks after leaving the villa. Many contestants from Love Island UK 2019 leveraged their reality TV fame to secure brand deals, launch businesses, and grow their personal brands.

leveraged their reality TV fame to secure brand deals, launch businesses, and grow their personal brands. Love Island 2019 runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are the only couple from the season still together.

Where are the Love Island UK 2019 contestants today?

It has been over five years since the 5th season of Love Island UK aired on ITV. Most of your favourite Islanders from the season are still in the spotlight with blossoming careers and new romances. Here is more on the whereabouts of the cast of Love Island UK season 5:

Amber Gill – Winner

Amber Rose Gill attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel on March 01, 2025 in London, England. Photo: JMEnternational (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: August 4, 1997

August 4, 1997 Age: 28 years old (as of October 2025)

28 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Newcastle, England

Newcastle, England Social media: Instagram

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island UK season 5 after coupling up just two weeks before the final. The pair broke up about five weeks after leaving the villa.

In July 2022, Amber wrote on X (Twitter) that she was "switching teams" before confirming her relationship with Scottish female footballer Jen Beattie in February 2023. They split in late 2023 after about 11 months of dating.

Amber has appeared in other shows, including the ITV series The Full Treatment (2021) and the Channel 4 survival series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (2022). She is also a published novelist. She released the romance novel 'Until I Met You '(2022) and the queer-themed novel 'One Summer in Miami' (2024).

Greg O'Shea – Winner

Greg O'Shea at the start of the 2022 TCS London Marathon on October 02, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: March 23, 1995

March 23, 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of October 2025)

30 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Limerick, Ireland

Limerick, Ireland Social media: Instagram

Greg O'Shea was a late arrival at the Love Island 2019 villa and went on to win the series with Amber Gill. After their short-lived relationship, he was linked to Emma Canning and Kate Hutchins before he met South African model Jeanni Mulder. O'Shea and Jeanni got engaged on New Year's Eve 2024.

O'Shea was a professional Irish national rugby sevens player. He competed for Ireland at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before announcing his retirement in late 2021. He then joined The 6 O'Clock Show on Virginia Media Television as a presenter in November 2022, but left in late 2023.

Greg launched the fitness app 'Bettr with Greg' in 2022. He also holds an LLB from the University of Limerick.

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025. in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: May 29, 1999

May 29, 1999 Age: 26 years old (as of October 2025)

26 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England

Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England Social media: Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague finished as a runner-up on Love Island 2019 alongside her partner, British boxer Tommy Fury. The pair welcomed their daughter, Bambi Fury, in January 2023 and got engaged a few months later in July.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced their breakup in August 2024. They reconciled a few months later in May 2025.

After leaving the villa, Hague became a brand ambassador and creative director for PrettyLittleThing, signed a major contract with L'Oreal, and launched her fake tan company, Filter by Molly-Mae. She made her runway catwalk debut at the L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week in September 2025.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury attends the Global Premiere of "MobLand" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: May 7, 1999

May 7, 1999 Age: 26 years old (as of October 2025)

26 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Social media: Instagram

Tommy Fury has continued with his professional boxing career since leaving Love Island 2019. He is the younger brother of former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Fury released his documentary"Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury" (2025) on BBC Three and wrote the memoir, Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury (2024). His family also featured in the Netflix reality series At Home with the Furys (2023), and he is set to make his acting debut in the film The Debt Inherited.

India Reynolds

India Reynolds attends the Pride of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: December 20, 1990

December 20, 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of October 2025)

34 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Reading, Berkshire, England

Reading, Berkshire, England Social media: Instagram

India Reynolds finished third on Love Island 2019 alongside basketball athlete Ovie Soko after entering the villa on Day 44. The pair broke up about four months after leaving the show.

Reynolds returned to the franchise in 2025 as a contestant on the second series of Love Island: All Stars. She coupled up with Scott Thomas but left the villa single after Scott coupled up with Islander Tina Stinnes.

The model is a brand ambassador for the environmentally friendly clothing brand REVR and the swimwear brand Pour Moi. India is also a vegan influencer and shares vegan recipes on her separate Instagram account @recipesfromreyn.

Ovie Soko

Ovie Soko attends the LABRUM London show during London Fashion Week February 2023 on February 19, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Matthew Horwood (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: February 7, 1991

February 7, 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of October 2025)

34 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Worcester Park, England

Worcester Park, England Social media: Instagram

6-foot-7 Ovie Soko has continued to play British professional basketball since leaving the Love Island 2019 villa in the third place with India Reynolds. He re-signed with the London Lions of the British Basketball League (BBL) for the 2025-26 campaign. Ovie has not been in a public relationship since his breakup with India.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins attends the NTA's 2025 at The O2 Arena on September 10, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: November 25, 1990

November 25, 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of October 2025)

34 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Ballymahon, County Longford, Ireland

Ballymahon, County Longford, Ireland Social media: Instagram

Maura Higgins finished fourth on Love Island 2019 alongside Curtis Pritchard. The pair announced their breakup in March 2020. She has since been linked to Chris Taylor, Giovanni Pernice, Bobby Holland Hanton, and Pete Wicks.

The Irish model has maintained a career in media and television. She was a contestant on Dancing on Ice season 12, Cooking with the Stars (2022), and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! (2024). She has also been a host and presenter on Glow Up, This Morning, Love Island USA (2023), and Love Island USA: Aftersun (2024).

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard attends the 2024 Smiley Charity Film Awards at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 20, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: February 8, 1996

February 8, 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of October 2025)

29 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England

Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England Social media: Instagram

Curtis Pritchard has made several returns to the Love Island franchise, including Love Island Games in 2023 and Love Island: All Stars (2025), where he finished third alongside Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. He also appeared on the reality shows Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion and The Challenge UK.

Pritchard is a professional dancer and choreographer, and occasionally collaborates with his brother, AJ Pritchard, also a pro dancer. The siblings co-founded the financial investment app Fint Invest in 2024.

Anna Vakili

Anna Vakili attends the UK Premiere of "Sidemen: Inside" Series 2 at The Courthouse Hotel on March 16, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Alan Chapman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: July 7, 1990

July 7, 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of October 2025)

: 35 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: England

England Social media: Instagram

Anna Vakili did not find love on Love Island 2019. After leaving the villa, she had an on-off relationship with a man called Cowslick.

Vakili is now a social media influencer and podcast host. She co-hosts 'Sisters in the City' alongside her sister, Mandi Vakili, where she openly talks about topics like her plastic surgery journey. She also holds a Master's degree in Pharmacy and briefly returned to working as a pharmacist after leaving the Love Island villa.

Amy Hart

Amy Hart attends the BAFTA TV Nominees' Party at The V&A on April 24, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: July 17, 1992

July 17, 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of October 2025)

33 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Sussex, England

Sussex, England Social media: Instagram

Amy Hart, a former British Airways flight attendant, coupled up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island 2019. She famously left the villa after their split to focus on her mental health.

Hart found love again when she met tech entrepreneur Sam Rason, whom she wed in September 2024 in Málaga, Spain. The couple share one son, Stanley, born in March 2023.

Amy hosts Love Island: The Morning After, the official Love Island podcast. She also launched her own podcast, Amy Hart's Mum's Club.

Danny Williams

Danny Williams on the Love Island season 5 villa. Photo: Tim Roney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: August 5, 1997

August 5, 1997 Age: 28 years old (as of October 2025)

28 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Hull, England

Hull, England Social media: Instagram

Danny Williams was a full-time model before joining Love Island 2019, where he was involved with several Islanders, including Yewande Biala, Arabella Chi, and Jourdan Riane. After being dumped from the villa, he briefly dated Islander Jourdan Riane and Love Island 2023 contestant Leah Taylor.

Williams transitioned into a career as a mental health and exercise coach. He now lives in Dubai and has been dating entrepreneur and influencer Beckie Hughes since 2023.

Lucie Rose Donlan

Lucie Rose Donlan attends the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020, in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: February 22, 1998

February 22, 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of October 2025)

27 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: England

England Social media: Instagram

Lucie Donlan dated Islander Joe Garratt for about four months after leaving the Love Island 19 villa. She is now engaged to Luke Mabbott, a contestant on Love Island 2020 Winter. The pair started dating in July 2020.

Surfing remains a core part of Lucie's life, who is now an ISA Level 2 Surf Judge. The influencer is also an advocate for marine and wildlife conservation.

Donlan serves as ambassador for the Cornish Seal Sanctuary and is a Marine Mammal Medic with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue. She is also a patron for the charity Prickles & Paws Hedgehog Rescue and works with PETA UK.

Yewande Biala

Yewande Biala attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019, in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: October 26, 1994

October 26, 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of October 2025)

30 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Ireland

Ireland Social media: Instagram

Yewande Biala was dumped from the Love Island 2019 villa after three weeks. She released her debut book, Reclaiming, in 2022 and co-hosts Tea Time on Capital Xtra alongside Will Njobvu.

Biala worked as a Quality Assurance Specialist for a global biopharmaceutical company in Dublin, Ireland. She studied Biotechnology at the Technological University of the Shannon and later got her Master's in Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance and Regulation from Technological University Dublin.

Anton Danyluk

Anton Danyluk attends the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: September 7, 1994

September 7, 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of October 2025)

31 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Blackridge, West Lothian, Scotland

Blackridge, West Lothian, Scotland Social media: Instagram

Anton Danyluk left the Love Island 2019 villa before the final alongside Belle Hassan, whom he dated for a few weeks. In 2024, he featured in the spin-off series Love Island: All Stars, where he finished fifth with Georgia Harrison.

Danyluk is focused on being a fitness coach and influencer. His 2023 BBC documentary, Anton Danyluk on Body Shame, explores body image dissatisfaction in young men. In early 2023, he launched a free children's wellness app, The Can-Do Crew, with his mother.

Michael Griffiths

Michael Griffiths attends the world premiere of "Ballerina" at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 22, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: October 2, 1991

October 2, 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of October 2925)

34 years old (as of October 2925) Place of birth: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Social media: Instagram

Michael Griffiths entered the Love Island 2019 villa on Day 1 and was dumped on Day 49. The former firefighter from Liverpool later appeared on MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2020, where he briefly dated Ellie Brown and on the BBC's Eating with My Ex alongside Joanna Chimonides.

Griffiths became a fitness trainer and online coach. He has also revealed that he is involved in the UK property investment market. In 2025, he confirmed his relationship with EastEnders actress Rukku Nahar, known for playing Habiba Ahmed.

Callum Macleod

Callum Macleod attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019, in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: August 29, 1990

August 29, 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of October 2025)

35 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: South Wales

South Wales Social media: Instagram

Callum Macleod coupled up with Amber Gill when he entered the Love Island 2019 villa. He became the first contestant to be dumped after just five days when Amber recoupled with Anton Danyluk.

Macleod returned to his day job as an aircraft engineer in South Wales. He found love in real life when he met Jade, whom he married in June 2023. The couple welcomed their first son in January 2025.

Joe Garratt

Joe Garratt attends the UK premiere of "IF" at the Cineworld Leicester Square on May 07, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: August 25, 1996

August 25, 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of October 2025)

29 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Newquay, England

Newquay, England Social media: Instagram

Joe Garratt left the Love Island 2019 villa on Day 16 and briefly reunited with Lucie Donlan after the show before they split by December 2019. In 2024, he returned as a bombshell contestant on Love Island: All Stars but was evicted after less than a week.

He also appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Celebrity Ex on the Beach. Garratt, who previously owned a catering company, has been leveraging his reality television fame to build a career as a social media influencer, public figure, and model.

Sherif Lanre

Sherif Lanre attending the boohooMAN x DENO Launch Party held at Thorpe Park on September 05, 2019 in Chertsey, England. Photo: Mark R. Milan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Place of birth: London, England

London, England Social media: Instagram

Sherif Lanre was removed from the Love Island 2019 villa after just nine days for breaking the villa rules. After the show, he returned to being a semi-professional rugby player and chef. He is also involved in fitness-related ventures, according to his Instagram posts.

Belle Hassan

Belle Hassan attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019, in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: March 6, 1998

March 6, 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of October 2025)

27 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Bromley, England

Bromley, England Social media: Instagram

Belle Hassan entered the Love Island 2019 villa during Casa Amor week and coupled up with Anton Danyluk. They were the final couple to be dumped from the villa, and they split after about five weeks.

She later dated Kane for about two years until April 2023. In 2024, she was linked to Scottish professional rugby union player Luke Crosbie, but they broke up in February 2025. Belle, who is the daughter of Game of Thrones actor Tamer Hassan, has pursued a career as a professional makeup artist.

Jordan Hames

Jordan Hames attends the "Challengers" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 10, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: March 6, 1995

March 6, 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of October 2025)

30 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Social media: Instagram

Model Jordan Hames arrived at the Love Island 2019 villa on Day 14 and was dumped on Day 52. He found major success after the show, becoming a high-fashion model for brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Prada, Adidas, and Givenchy.

Hames launched his design company called James Hames Fashion. He is also a property investor with several real estate properties in Manchester. His younger brother Kobbie Mainoo is a Manchester United midfielder.

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor visits the Kiss FM Studio's on August 01, 2019, in London, England. Photo: HGL (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: July 31, 1990

July 31, 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of October 2025)

35 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: Leicester, England

Leicester, England Social media: Instagram

Chris Taylor entered the Love Island 2019 villa on Day 37 and was dumped two weeks later. He returned to the franchise in 2024 on Love Island: All-Stars. Chris also featured on Celebs Go Dating in 2024 and Dancing on Ice in 2025.

During his February 2025 appearance on the 'Not My Bagg' podcast, Chris Taylor revealed that he decided to date out of the spotlight. His new girlfriend is reportedly from Brighton and had not seen him on TV before.

Taylor had a cameo role as Ken Emcee in the 2023 Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. He is also building his online career as a social media influencer.

Arabella Chi

Arabella Chi attends the "My Fault: London" UK premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 05, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: March 19, 1991

March 19, 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of October 2025)

34 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth: London, England

London, England Social media: Instagram

Arebella Chi entered the Love Island 2019 villa as a bombshell and was briefly coupled up with Danny Williams before being dumped from the villa after about a week. She returned to the franchise in 2024 on Love Island: All Stars, where she coupled up with Adam Maxted.

Chi started dating businessman Billy Henty in mid-2024. They welcomed their first child, daughter Gigi Harper Helly, in May 2025.

Arabella has continued her career as a model and influencer. She has partnered with brands like Fashion Nova, Boohoo, and Very UK. Chi launched her skincare brand, Aura by Chi, in 2024.

Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury visit the Heat Studio's on November 25, 2019, in London, England. Photo: HGL (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Are Zac and Elizabeth from Love Island 2019 still together?

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber from Love Island USA Season 1 (2019) broke up towards the end of 2019. They won the season and dated for a few months.

Are Dylan and Alexandra from Love Island 2019 still together?

Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart broke up in November 2019, a few months after leaving the villa. They were the runners-up on Love Island USA season 1 (2019).

Are any of the couples from Love Island 2019 still together?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are the only couple from Love Island UK 2019 still together after a brief split in 2024. All the couples from Love Island USA season 1 (2019) broke up after the show.

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber on September 10, 2019 in New York City (L) and Dylan Curry with Alexandra Stewart in 2019 . Photo: Paul Morigi/Colin Young-Wolff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Wrapping up

The whereabouts of the Love Island 2019 stars may be varied, but they had one of the most memorable seasons in reality dating TV. While most of them found love outside the villa, their time on the show also defined their career trajectories.

READ MORE: The Bad News Bears cast: See what the former Little League stars are up to

Briefly.co.za published a post about the whereabouts of the 'Bad News Bears 2005' cast members. The remake of the 1976 classic film starred Billy Bob Thornton as the coach of a misfit baseball team consisting of child stars.

Sally Kane Kraft, who portrayed star pitcher Amanda Whurlitzer, died in 2012 at the age of 20 in a fatal car accident. Troy Gentile (as Matthew Hooper) enjoyed a long run as Barry Goldberg on The Goldbergs, while child stars Carlos Estrada and Emmanuel Estrada left show business.

Source: Briefly News