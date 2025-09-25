Bryan Baeumler's net worth: how much the Canadian TV star really earns

Bryan Baeumler's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $20 million, which he built alongside his wife and longtime collaborator, Sarah. The Baeumlers became a household name in home renovation television in Canada and the US through their highly rated shows on HGTV.

Key takeaways

Bryan and his wife, Sarah Baeumler, earned their $20 million net worth from their thriving Baeumler Brand in the reality TV, construction, and home improvement industries.

in the reality TV, construction, and home improvement industries. Bryan Baeumler earns an undisclosed salary for hosting popular HGTV shows like Island of Bryan, Renovation Island, and House of Bryan.

and Sarah and Bryan purchased the luxurious Bahamas resort, Caerula Mar Club, in 2017 for $2 million and invested over $10 million in renovations before opening it to the public.

Bryan Baeumler's profile summary

Full name Bryan Baeumler Date of birth April 18, 1974 Age 51 years old (as of September 2025) Place of birth Oakville, Ontario, Canada Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Wife Sarah Baeumler (since 2004) Children Quintyn Werner, Charlotte Anne, Lincoln Wolfgang, Josephine Judith Education University of Western Ontario (Political Science and Business) George Brown University (Renovation Technology) Profession Licensed contractor, TV personality, author, licensed pilot Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Website bryanbaeumler.com

Bryan's net worth: how did he make his money?

Bryan Baeumler, who has an estimated net worth of $20 million, established his first handyman business at the age of 14. He studied political science and business at the University of Western Ontario, but realised his passion was in renovation.

Bryan ran an air cargo business from 1995 to 2003 before establishing a construction company that was later rebranded to Baeumler Quality Construction and Renovations Inc. He started offering free labour to a production company as a licensed contractor in exchange for advertising for his construction firm.

His skills led to him being chosen to host his first show, Disaster DIY, from 2007 to 2011. He has since been the star of several HGTV shows, including Bryan Inc., Building Baeumler, House of Bryan, Renovation Island, Rock the Block, and Bryan's All In.

How many companies does Bryan Baeumler own?

The Canadian HGTV star has opened over 10 successful businesses in Canada and the United States. Most of his companies are within the Baeumler Brand, and include:

Baeumler Quality Construction and Renovations Inc.: A high-end full-service construction and renovation company that handles new builds and renovations. It operates in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario, Canada.

A high-end full-service construction and renovation company that handles new builds and renovations. It operates in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario, Canada. Baeumler Approved: A website that connects homeowners with vetted home-service companies in Canada since 2011. It also includes a line of home improvement products.

A website that connects homeowners with vetted home-service companies in Canada since 2011. It also includes a line of home improvement products. Caerula Mar Club: A luxury resort in the Bahamas that Bryan and Sarah purchased for $2 million in 2017 and renovated it for over $10 million, according to Forbes. It is located on South Andros Island and covers 10 acres of pristine oceanfront property.

A luxury resort in the Bahamas that Bryan and Sarah purchased for in 2017 and renovated it for over according to Forbes. It is located on South Andros Island and covers 10 acres of pristine oceanfront property. 43°N By Bryan Baeumler: A line of products inspired by Bryan's hometown and his lifestyle. The brand was created in collaboration with Nelvana and Baeumler Productions and primarily features branded apparel and accessories, such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and baseball caps.

A line of products inspired by Bryan's hometown and his lifestyle. The brand was created in collaboration with Nelvana and Baeumler Productions and primarily features branded apparel and accessories, such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and baseball caps. Baeumler Productions: A production company that creates and produces his television shows.

A production company that creates and produces his television shows. Baeumler Media: Involved in the production of Bryan's shows and other content related to home renovation and design.

Bryan has also landed partnerships and endorsements with major brands in the home improvement, construction, and lifestyle businesses. He has worked with DRICORE, Trusscore, Royal Bank of Canada, and Sunly.

Did Bryan Baeumler sell the resort?

Baeumler has not sold his Bahamas resort, Caerula Mar Club. His family left Canada and settled in Wellington, Florida, in the early 2020s to be closer to the resort.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler have also been renovating their Florida house since 2022. The renovation was a big part of their content on season 4 of Renovation Island (Island of Bryan in Canada). The Baeumlers have owned and worked on other real estate properties in Canada and the US.

Their former 3,500-square-foot cottage in Georgian Bay, Water Island, Canada, was built in 2012 and featured on season 2 of House of Ryan. It was listed in the market in May 2017 for $1.85 million.

Baeumler's family home in Campbellville, Ontario, featured on House of Bryan: In the Sticks. His other property, called the Highview House in Burlington, Ontario, featured on the HGTV series Bryan Inc. He and Sarah later sold it in early 2025 for $3.2 million.

Bryan Baeumler is a plane enthusiast

Baeumler got his private pilot certificate and has been using it to fly his private planes. He purchased a 1982 Cessna 172P nicknamed Cindy for $35,000 and spent $45,000 on its renovation. He also has a Republic RC-3 Seabee amphibious aircraft and plans to add a Cessna 210 to his fleet.

Sarah and Bryan Baeumler's relationship and family life

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are still married and celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on September 3, 2025. The Baeumlers have four children, including a son named Quinton (born 2005), their daughter Charlotte (2007), second son Lincoln (2011), and second daughter Josephine (2013).

The family has featured on various HGTV shows together. They were the stars of Renovation Island, an HGTV reality series that documented their move to the Bahamas in 2017 to restore a rundown beach resort.

Conclusion

Bryan Baeumler's net worth is expected to grow as he continues to transform his handyman skills into a TV empire and thriving business. He and Sarah contribute to society through the Baeumler Family Foundation for Kids, which supports children and families in need.

