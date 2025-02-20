Who are Kobbie Mainoo’s parents? Meet Felix Mainoo and Abena Herold

Kobbie Mainoo’s parents are the unsung heroes in the midfielder’s acclaimed on-field performances in the EPL and the English national team. His first coach, Steve Vare, told the Manchester Evening News in 2023,

If anyone was getting up to mischief, it certainly wasn't Kobbie because his dad made sure that he took training seriously.

Kobbie Mainoo an EPL match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on February 2, 2025 (L). Photo: Joe Prior on Getty Images/@amamainoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Manchester United midfielder was born to Ghanaian parents who raised him in Greater Manchester, England.

Kobbie Mainoo's older half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, is a fashion model and appeared on Love Island UK season five.

season five. His father, Felix, ensured he played in the best football academies around Greater Manchester, including Cheadle & Gatley, Failsworth Dynamos, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Kobbie Mainoo’s profile summary

Full name Kobbie Boateng Mainoo Date of birth April 19, 2005 Age 19 years as of February 2025 Place of birth Stockport, Greater Manchester, England Nationality English Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Parents Felix Mainoo, Abena Herold Siblings Ama Mainoo, Efia Mainoo, Jordan Mainoo-Hames Profession Footballer Teams Manchester United (2022 to date), England (2024 to date) Position Midfielder Social media Instagram

Kobbie Mainoo’s parents have Ghanaian roots

Kobbie’s father, Felix Mainoo, migrated to England from Ghana. He later met and married Abena Herold, who is also of Ghanaian descent. The couple settled in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England.

Felix is a businessman based in Manchester, but he likes to keep a low profile. The midfielder's parents divorced when he was young.

His mother, Abena, found love again and married Rob Herold in September 2018, according to Rob’s Facebook. Rob Herold is a project manager at RNH Management Services Ltd.

Five facts about Kobbie Mainoo’s parents. Photo: @centredevils on X (modified by author)

Felix Mainoo nurtured Kobbie’s soccer talent since childhood

Kobbie was five years old when he joined Cheadle and Gatley Junior Football Club’s academy in Stockport. While talking to iNews in March 2024, Steve Vare who coached him at Cheadle said that Felix thought that his son was too good to play with his peers.

It got to a point where his dad, Felix, a really nice, quiet guy, came up to me and asked how we could challenge him further. We tried to get him into the Under-7s and 8s, but they were fully subscribed.

Felix helped Kobbie find a better and more challenging team around Greater Manchester. The boy found a place at Failsworth Dynamos under coach Ian Kelly, who placed him in a higher age group. He later trained with Manchester City before joining Manchester United Football Academy at nine.

Kobbie Mainoo and his family celebrate following the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final match at the BVB Stadion Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany on July 10, 2024. Photo: Bradley Collyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Why Kobbie Mainoo chose England over Ghana

Kobbie Mainoo’s Ghanaian ethnicity made him eligible to play for the Ghanaian national football team. The Ghana Football Association tried to get him to do a national switch.

The midfielder decided to go with England and made his debut with The Three Lions in March 2024. Kobbie explained why he chose to commit to his birth country in a June 2024 press conference, saying,

Obviously, I’m proud of my Ghanaian heritage and there were speculations, but it’s always been a dream to play for England. So, I’m happy to be here – I considered both options, but I wanted to play for England.

Kobbie Mainoo during the UEFA Euro 2024 final game between Spain and England national teams at Olympia Stadium. Photo: Maciej Rogowski

Source: Getty Images

Kobbie Mainoo’s siblings are also doing well in their respective careers

The midfielder has two elder sisters and one half-brother. His sister, Ama, studied Sports Management at Leeds Beckett University and later earned her LLM in International Sports Law from Sheffield Hallam University. She started working at CAA Stellar in 2024 as a Player Liaison, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Kobbie’s other sister, Efia Mainoo, graduated from the University of Birmingham in 2018 with a degree in Biochemistry, according to her LinkedIn. In 2021, she established her business in Manchester, England, called BlackOwned Studios + Marketplace.

Kobbie Mainoo with his siblings, Efia, Ama, and Jordan Mainoo-Hames. Photo: @amamainoo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kobbie Mainoo’s brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, is a British celebrity

Jordan Hames is a familiar face because he appeared on the fifth season of the hit UK reality series Love Island in 2019. He started a relationship with Anna Vakili on the show but was eliminated by public vote.

Jordan is also a successful fashion model and stylist. He has worked with major brands like Louis Vuitton, Vogue, Fendi, Aldo, Tom Ford, Sky, and Maison Margiela Fragrances. He is also a real estate developer according to his Instagram bio.

Before joining the fashion industry, Jordan played youth soccer for Rochdale and Manchester City. He quit after getting injuries that prevented him from being effective on the field.

Kobbie Mainoo’s half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames. Photo: @jxrdan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kobbie Mainoo’s family is proud of his achievements

Kobbie’s parents and his three siblings make regular appearances at most of his games with Manchester United and the English national team. In mid-2024, the family accompanied him to the UEFA Euro 2024.

Jordan uploaded pictures of the family at the games with the caption, ‘Proudest in the world.’ Ama also posted the event, writing,

We love U Kobbie, we do.

Kobbie Mainoo with his mother (L) and her three siblings (R). Photo: @amamainoo/@visionarybyama (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

The quick rise of Kobbie Mainoo in English football since joining the Manchester United youth system has placed him on the global map. Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2023 Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year.

Where are Kobbie Mainoo's parents from?

The nationality of Kobbie Mainoo’s parents is Ghanaian. They are originally from the West African country but raised their kids in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England.

How are Kobbie Mainoo and Jordan Hames related?

Love Island UK alum Jordan Hames is the older half-brother of English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Jordan was born before Felix Mainoo married Kobbie's mother, Abena.

Kobbie Mainoo with his sister after the UEFA EURO 2024 match between Denmark and England at Frankfurt Arena on June 20, 2024, in Germany. Photo: Charles McQuillan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kobbie Mainoo’s parents, Felix Mainoo and Abena Herold, continue to show unwavering support to their son despite their divorce. They ensured he got the best training opportunities, which has made him a great addition to the Manchester United and England squads.

