Meet Joshua Dobbs' parents, Stephanie and Robert Dobbs

Joshua Dobbs is one of the NFL's brilliant minds with a thriving life both on and off the field. The NFL quarterback owes much of his success to his parents, who have supported him since he was young. Joshua Dobb's parents had successful corporate careers but are now retired and are usually seen on the sidelines during their son's games.

Stephanie and Robert Dobbs with their son Joshua during a past family outing. Photo: @rkerrydobbs on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joshua Dobbs' family is originally from Alpharetta, Georgia, where he was born on January 26, 1995. Growing up, he was fascinated with aviation and football. He finally pursued both of his passions at the University of Tennessee and is currently excelling as an NFL quarterback and as an aerospace engineer. Joshua Dobbs' parents have talked highly of their son in multiple interviews.

Joshua Dobbs' profile summary

Full name Robert Joshua Dobbs Nickname Passtronaut Date of birth January 26, 1995 Age 29 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Alpharetta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Weight 100 kg (220 lb) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jocelyn Lara (2021 to date) Children None (as of 2024) Parents Stephanie and Robert Kerry Dobbs Education University of Tennessee (Aerospace Engineering), Alpharetta High Profession NFL quarterback NFL draft 135 overall pick/Round 4/2017 Draft Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok LinkedIn

Who are Joshua Dobbs' parents?

The quarterback's parents are Robert Kerry Dobbs and Stephanie Y. (nee Tolbert) Dobbs. His mother, Stephanie, was born on August 31, 1965, and is currently 59 years old. Passtronaut grew up as an only child.

What nationality are Joshua Dobbs' parents?

Stephanie and Robert Dobbs are American citizens. They currently reside in Alpharetta, Georgia, where Passtronaut was born.

Top 5 facts about Joshua Dobbs' parents, Stephanie and Robert. Photo: @rkerrybobbs on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Stephanie and Robert Dobbs' ethnicity?

Robert is a white American while his wife Stephanie has African American ancestry. This makes Joshua Dobbs' ethnicity to be biracial.

What do Joshua Dobbs' parents do for a living?

His parents have had successful corporate careers. Stephanie retired from United Parcel Service, where she worked as a regional manager in corporate human resources.

Joshua Dobbs' father, Robert, was previously senior vice president at Wells Fargo in Alpharetta. He is an alumnus of the University of Mississippi, where he pursued a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law.

According to Robert's X (Twitter) profile, @RKerryDobbs, he is currently retired. He is actively involved in his son's foundation, The ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation.

Joshua Dobbs' family picture with his mother, Stephanie, and his father, Robert Dobbs. Photo: @rkerrydobbs on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why is Josh Dobbs' mom in a wheelchair?

Joshua Dobbs' mother has been in a wheelchair since he was five years old. She suffers from an autoimmune disease that the family has yet to disclose.

Despite her disability, the situation has not prevented her from being there for her family. She usually travels around the country with her husband, Robert. In her own words,

Life's going to be a challenge, but you don't give up, and you have a positive spirit about it.

The NFL quarterback is also struggling with an autoimmune condition called alopecia areata. He was first diagnosed in third grade after noticing a small bald spot on his head.

Despite initial treatments like topical creams and cortisone shots, his condition worsened over time, leading to complete hair loss, including his eyebrows and eyelashes. He usually uses his platform to raise alopecia awareness, including being actively involved with the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

Joshua Dobbs with his parents during a past family outing. Photo: @robert.k.dobbs.1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Joshua Dobbs' parents are proud of his achievements

Stephanie and Robert are a common fixture at Passtronaut's NFL games. While talking to The Tennessean in 2016, his mother expressed her excitement about her son doing what he loves, saying,

It's really a privilege for your child to be able to do something they love in the competitive athletic arena...We have enjoyed and savoured all of those and certainly will be really lucky to continue to savour each one that comes.

His father, Robert, usually gives him a shoutout on X (Twitter). In January 2023, he uploaded a picture of him and the quarterback with the caption,

Love watching our son, @josh_dobbs1, play the game he loves. Nothing like the NFL! Continue to pursue your dreams on and off the field of play.

Joshua Dobbs' parents during their Cabo, Mexico vacation (L) and a family dinner (R). Photo: @robert.k.dobbs.1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Stephanie and Robert Dobbs learn from their son

In his interview with the New York Post, Robert praised his son's honesty and hard work. Joshua has been keeping a positive attitude since childhood and has always challenged his parents to be better.

There's people that see the glass half-full versus half-empty. I don't care what it is, what scenario you're dealing with; he's gonna find a positive in it and find a way to make it a positive outcome. And even if I would sometimes get frustrated, he would tell me, 'Dad, chill out, I'm fine. I'll be fine. Just let things work out.'

In addition to his NFL career, Passtronaut is pursuing his aerospace engineering work. He graduated with honours (4.0 GPA) from the University of Tennessee, where he studied aerospace engineering with a minor in business. As he previously told NIH MedlinePlus magazine, his future looks bright.

The future is bright, both on and off the field. I look forward to continuing to grow as an NFL quarterback and getting more playing time. And I look forward to advancing in my aerospace engineering work. I look forward to being a better version of myself in the years to come.

Joshua Dobbs told ABC News that he looks forward to becoming a licensed pilot when he is done with football. Becoming an astronaut is also still in the cards.

Joshua Dobbs during the Space4all campaign at the White House with his parents, girlfriend Jocelyn Lara, and John Legend in June 2024 (R). Photo: @joshdobbs/@robert.k.dobbs.1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Joshua Dobb's parents continue to be an important part of his life. Away from his family, the quarterback is currently dating Jocelyn Lara who he met while studying at the University of Tennessee.

READ ALSO: Meet Olivia Rodrigo's parents: All about Chris and Jennifer Rodrigo

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Olivia Rodrigo's parents, Chris and Jennifer. The Driver's License hitmaker grew up as an only child.

Olivia is biracial, with Filipino roots from his father's side and German-Irish roots from her mother's side of the family. Check the article for more on her upbringing!

Source: Briefly News