NFL teams in alphabetical order: Find teams by city and name

Are you looking for the perfect way to explore the world of professional football and discover new groups to cheer for? This comprehensive guide lists all NFL teams in alphabetical order, allowing fans to find their favourite teams by city and name.

Besides the NBA, MLB, and NHL, the NFL is one of the four major sports leagues in the United States, Canada, and the world. Although established in 1920, the club, teams, and the NFL players have significantly impacted the world of sports. Hence, fans are eager to support and learn more about their groups.

NFL Teams in alphabetical order by city

An opportunity the league grants every NFL team is a franchise for a home territory, including their base and stadium location. Here is the list of the NFL teams by city or state:

S/N Teams 1 Arizona Cardinals 2 Atlanta Falcons 3 Baltimore Ravens 4 Buffalo Bills 5 Carolina Panthers 6 Chicago Bears 7 Cincinnati Bengals 8 Cleveland Browns 9 Dallas Cowboys 10 Denver Broncos 11 Detroit Lions 12 Green Bay Packers 13 Houston Texans 14 Indianapolis Colts 15 Jacksonville Jaguars 16 Kansas City Chiefs

17 Las Vegas Raiders 18 Los Angeles Chargers 19 Los Angeles Rams 20 Miami Dolphins 21 Minnesota Vikings 22 New England Patriots 23 New Orleans Saints 24 New York Giants 25 New York Jets 26 Philadelphia Eagles 27 Pittsburgh Steelers 28 San Francisco 49ers 29 Seattle Seahawks 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 Tennessee Titans 32 Washington Commanders

Are there 32 NFL teams?

32 NFL teams make up the professional American Football League. Below are all 32 NFL teams in order by team name:

S/N Team names 1 49ers 2 Bears 3 Bengals 4 Bills 5 Broncos 6 Browns 7 Buccaneers 8 Cardinals 9 Chargers 10 Chiefs 11 Colts 12 Commanders 13 Cowboys 14 Dolphins 15 Eagles 16 Falcons

17 Giants 18 Jaguars 19 Jets 20 Lions 21 Packers 22 Panthers 23 Patriots 24 Raiders 25 Rams 26 Ravens 27 Saints 28 Seahawks 29 Steelers 30 Texans 31 Titans 32 Vikings

What NFL teams are in each division?

According to the NFL Football Operations, the 32 NFL team names are divided into 16 between the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). They are grouped accordingly below:

The AFC is one of the two conferences of the National Football League. It has 16 groups with four divisions, including the following:

AFC East

The eastern division was founded in 1960 with four groups under it. Below is a list of the NFL teams in this division:

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

AFC North

Initially founded in 1970 as the AFC Central Division, it was renamed the AFC North during a restructuring after the 2002 league season. The groups in this division include the following:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

When there was a need to realign divisions before the 2002 NFL season, the Southern Division was created. The groups included here are the following:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AFC West

The division was formed in 1960 as the Western Division with four groups, which have remained in the division since its inception. The teams include the following:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

The NFC was created during the 1970 NFL merger. It has 16 groups organised into four divisions: East, North, South, and West. These are discussed below:

NFC East

The division was initially named the NFL Capitol Division in 1967. Its name was changed three years later, in 1970, after the NFL merged with the American Football League. The groups in this division are these:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

NFC North

This conference was founded in 1967 as the NFL Western Conference Central Division. For three seasons, it existed as that until the AFL-NFL merger and was then renamed the NFC Central. The groups in this conference are:

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

The conference was formed before the 2002 NFL season. The groups in it are these:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West

The division was formed in 1967. Besides being one of the conferences in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, one of its groups, has the highest number of titles. The football teams in this conference include:

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

What is the smallest city with an NFL team?

Green Bay is the smallest city in Wisconsin to have an NFL franchise. The team located there is the Green Bay Packers. It is a community-owned team founded in 1919. They play in Lambeau Field.

Frequently asked questions

Since its creation in 1920, the National Football League has piqued fans' attention. Now with 32 groups, below are often-asked questions from searchers and the best answers:

How many NFL teams start with B? Six NFL teams start with the letter B. They are the Bears, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Bengals, and Broncos.

What state has three NFL teams? California and Florida each have three groups.

Were there 31 NFL teams? There were 31 groups. When the Cleveland Browns returned, the number increased.

Are there 32 NFL teams? There are 32 divided into 16, between the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC).

Who was the first team in the NFL? The Arizona Cardinals, established in 1898, are the oldest established team in the NFL.

The NFL teams in alphabetical order help you locate your valued team easily and quickly. These teams are among the best in the world of sports.

