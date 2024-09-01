Global site navigation

NFL teams in alphabetical order: Find teams by city and name
NFL teams in alphabetical order: Find teams by city and name

Are you looking for the perfect way to explore the world of professional football and discover new groups to cheer for? This comprehensive guide lists all NFL teams in alphabetical order, allowing fans to find their favourite teams by city and name.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Besides the NBA, MLB, and NHL, the NFL is one of the four major sports leagues in the United States, Canada, and the world. Although established in 1920, the club, teams, and the NFL players have significantly impacted the world of sports. Hence, fans are eager to support and learn more about their groups.

NFL Teams in alphabetical order by city

An opportunity the league grants every NFL team is a franchise for a home territory, including their base and stadium location. Here is the list of the NFL teams by city or state:

S/NTeams
1Arizona Cardinals
2Atlanta Falcons
3Baltimore Ravens
4Buffalo Bills
5Carolina Panthers
6Chicago Bears
7Cincinnati Bengals
8Cleveland Browns
9Dallas Cowboys
10Denver Broncos
11Detroit Lions
12Green Bay Packers
13Houston Texans
14Indianapolis Colts
15Jacksonville Jaguars
16Kansas City Chiefs

17Las Vegas Raiders
18Los Angeles Chargers
19Los Angeles Rams
20Miami Dolphins
21Minnesota Vikings
22New England Patriots
23New Orleans Saints
24New York Giants
25New York Jets
26Philadelphia Eagles
27Pittsburgh Steelers
28San Francisco 49ers
29Seattle Seahawks
30Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31Tennessee Titans
32Washington Commanders

Are there 32 NFL teams?

32 NFL teams make up the professional American Football League. Below are all 32 NFL teams in order by team name:

Arizona Cardinals running back Hassan Hall and Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman
Arizona Cardinals running back Hassan Hall and Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Photo: Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire
Source: Getty Images
S/NTeam names
149ers
2Bears
3Bengals
4Bills
5Broncos
6Browns
7Buccaneers
8Cardinals
9Chargers
10Chiefs
11Colts
12Commanders
13Cowboys
14Dolphins
15Eagles
16Falcons

17Giants
18Jaguars
19Jets
20Lions
21Packers
22Panthers
23Patriots
24Raiders
25Rams
26Ravens
27Saints
28Seahawks
29Steelers
30Texans
31Titans
32Vikings

What NFL teams are in each division?

According to the NFL Football Operations, the 32 NFL team names are divided into 16 between the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). They are grouped accordingly below:

AFC (American Football Conference)

The AFC is one of the two conferences of the National Football League. It has 16 groups with four divisions, including the following:

Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos players
Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos players. Photo: Dustin Bradford
Source: Getty Images

AFC East

The eastern division was founded in 1960 with four groups under it. Below is a list of the NFL teams in this division:

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets

AFC North

Initially founded in 1970 as the AFC Central Division, it was renamed the AFC North during a restructuring after the 2002 league season. The groups in this division include the following:

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

When there was a need to realign divisions before the 2002 NFL season, the Southern Division was created. The groups included here are the following:

  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans

AFC West

The division was formed in 1960 as the Western Division with four groups, which have remained in the division since its inception. The teams include the following:

  •  Denver Broncos
  •  Kansas City Chiefs
  •  Las Vegas Raiders
  •  Los Angeles Chargers

NFC (National Football Conference)

The NFC was created during the 1970 NFL merger. It has 16 groups organised into four divisions: East, North, South, and West. These are discussed below:

New Orleans Saints players
New Orleans Saints players at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Chris Graythen
Source: Getty Images

NFC East

The division was initially named the NFL Capitol Division in 1967. Its name was changed three years later, in 1970, after the NFL merged with the American Football League. The groups in this division are these:

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders

NFC North

This conference was founded in 1967 as the NFL Western Conference Central Division. For three seasons, it existed as that until the AFL-NFL merger and was then renamed the NFC Central. The groups in this conference are:

  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

The conference was formed before the 2002 NFL season. The groups in it are these:

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West

The division was formed in 1967. Besides being one of the conferences in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, one of its groups, has the highest number of titles. The football teams in this conference include:

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks players during a warm-up session
Seattle Seahawks players during a warm-up session at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Rio Giancarlo
Source: Getty Images

What is the smallest city with an NFL team?

Green Bay is the smallest city in Wisconsin to have an NFL franchise. The team located there is the Green Bay Packers. It is a community-owned team founded in 1919. They play in Lambeau Field.

Frequently asked questions

Since its creation in 1920, the National Football League has piqued fans' attention. Now with 32 groups, below are often-asked questions from searchers and the best answers:

  • How many NFL teams start with B? Six NFL teams start with the letter B. They are the Bears, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Bengals, and Broncos.
  • What state has three NFL teams? California and Florida each have three groups.
  • Were there 31 NFL teams? There were 31 groups. When the Cleveland Browns returned, the number increased.
  • Are there 32 NFL teams? There are 32 divided into 16, between the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC).
  • Who was the first team in the NFL? The Arizona Cardinals, established in 1898, are the oldest established team in the NFL.

The NFL teams in alphabetical order help you locate your valued team easily and quickly. These teams are among the best in the world of sports.

