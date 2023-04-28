Richest NFL player 2024: Top 60 highest-paid players and their net worth

The National Football League is one of the most valuable sports leagues in the world. Most of its greatest players have multi-million-dollar contract deals that set them apart from their peers. Find out who are the richest NFL players and their salaries in 2024.

Tyron Smith, Aaron Rogers, and Russell Wilson (left to right): Photo: Wesley Hitt/Patrick McDermott/Jayne Kamin-Oncea on Getty Images (modified by author)

Quarterback remains to be the highest-paid NFL position today. In April 2023, quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles signed a 5-year, $255-million contract that made him the highest-earning NFL athlete on an annual basis in history at just 24.

Who is the richest NFL player currently?

Who is the richest NFL player in 2024? The following are the wealthiest National Football League athletes in ranked by net worth. The listed players are active in the league.

Rank Player Team Position Contract and salary Net worth 1 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers Quarterback -Contract: 3-year, $150.8 million (Signed March 2022) -Total guaranteed: $150.8 million -Average salary: $50.2 million -Signing bonus: $40.8 million $200 M 2 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos Quarterback -Contract: 5-year, $242.5 million (since September 2022) -Total guaranteed: $161 million -Average salary: $48.5 million -Signing bonus: $50 million $165 M 3 Tyron Smith Dallas Cowboys Offensive tackle -Average annual salary: $12 million $81 M 4 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams Quarterback -Contract: 4-year, $160 million (signed March 2022) -Total guaranteed: $130 million -Average salary: $40 million -Signing bonus: $60 million -Player position: Quarterback $80 M 5 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints Quarterback -Contract: 4-year, $150 million (Signed March 2023) -Total guaranteed: $100 million -Average salary: $37.5 million -Signing bonus: $28.5 million $80 M 6 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings Quarterback -Contract: 1-year/$35 million -Total guaranteed: $35 million -Average salary: $35 million -Signing bonus: $25 million $70 M 7 Ndamukong Suh Free agent Defensive tackle Free agent $70 M 8 Matt Ryan Free agent Quarterback Free agent $70 M 9 Joe Flacco Free agent Quarterback Free agent $65 M 10 Darius Shaquille Leonard Indianapolis Colts Linebacker -Contract: 5-year/98.5 million (Signed August 2021) -Total guaranteed: $52.5 million -Average salary: $19.7 million -Signing bonus: $20 million $63 M 11 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys Quarterback -Contract: 4-year, $160 million (Signed March 2021) -Total guaranteed: $126 million -Average salary: $40 million -Signing bonus: $66 million $60 M 12 Von Miller Buffalo Bills Linebacker -Contract: 6-year, $120 million (Signed March 2022) -Total guaranteed: $51.4 million -Average salary: $20 million -Signing bonus: $18.5 million $60 M 13 Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams Defensive tackle -Contract: 3-year, $95 million (Signed June 2022) -Total guaranteed: $95 million -Average salary: $31.6 million -Signing bonus: $25 million $60 M 14 Jimmy Garoppolo Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback -Contract: 3-year/$72.75 million (Signed March 2023) -Total guaranteed: $45 million -Average salary: $24.25 million -Signing bonus: $11.25 million $55 M 15 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback -Contract: 10-year, $450 million (Signed July 2020) -Total guaranteed: $141.4 million -Average salary: $45 million -Signing bonus: $10 million $50 M 16 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns Quarterback -Contract: 5-year, $230 million (Signed March 2022) -Total guaranteed: $230 million -Average salary: $46 million -Signing bonus: $44.9 million $50 M 17 Jared Goff Detroit Lions Quarterback -Contract: 4-year, $134 million -Total guaranteed: $110 million -Average salary: $33.5 million -Signing bonus: $25 million $50 M 18 Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins Cornerback -Contract: 3-year, $55 million (Signed March 2023) -Total guaranteed: $35.5 million -Average salary: $18.3 million -Signing bonus: $8.8 million $50 M 19 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans Quarterback -Contract: 4-year, $118 million (Signed March 2020) -Total guaranteed: $91 million -Average salary: $29.5 million -Signing bonus: $20 million $50 M 20 Cam Newton Free agent Quarterback Free agent $50 M 21 Carson Wentz Free agent Quarterback Free agent $45 M 22 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals Quarterback -Contract: 5-year, $230.5 million (Signed July 2022) -Total guaranteed: $159.7 million -Average salary: $46.1 million -Signing bonus: $29.03 million $40 M 23 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins Wide receiver -Contract: 4-year, $120 million (Signed March 2022) -Total guaranteed: $72.2 million -Average salary: $30 million -Signing bonus: $25.5 million $40 M 24 Odell Beckham Jr. Baltimore Ravens Wide receiver -Contract: 1-year, $15 million (Signed April 2023) -Total guaranteed: $13.835 million -Average salary: $15 million -Signing bonus: $13.835 million $40 M 25 DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals Wide receiver -Contract: 2-year, $54.5 million -Total guaranteed: $60 million -Average salary: $27.2 million -Signing bonus: $27.5 million $40 M 26 Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers Quarterback -Contract: 2-year/$10 million (Signed March 2023) -Total guaranteed: $8 million -Average salary: $5 million -Signing bonus: $4.835 million $35 M 27 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback -Contract: 5-year, $255 million (Signed April 2023) -Total guaranteed: $79.3 million -Average salary: $51 million -Signing bonus: $23.3 million $30 M 28 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers Defensive end -Contract: 4-year, $33.551 million (Signed July 2019) -Total guaranteed: $33.551 million -Average salary: $8.387 million -Signing bonus: $22.4bmillion $30 M 29 Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers Outside Linebacker -Contract: 6-year, $141 million -Total guaranteed: $90 million -Average salary: $23.5 million -Signing bonus: $34 million $30 M

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is the wealthiest NFL athlete currently playing, with an estimated worth of $200 million. He was drafted by the Packers in 2005 and is a 4-time NFL Most Valuable Player. Aaron also owns stakes in the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA.

Rank Player Team Position Contract and salary Net worth 30 Ronnie Stanley Baltimore Ravens Offensive tackle -Contract: 5-year/98.75 million (Signed October 2020) -Total guaranteed: $64.166 million -Average salary: $19.75 million -Signing bonus: $22.5 million $30 M 31 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver -Contract: 5-year, $140 million (Signed March 2022) -Total guaranteed: $65.6 million -Average salary: $28 million -Signing bonus: $19.2 million $25 M 32 CJ Mosley New York Jets Linebacker -Contract: 5-year, $85 million (Signed March 2019) -Total guaranteed: $51 million -Average salary: $17 million -Signing bonus: $7.5 million $25 M 33 Marcell Dareus Free agent Defensive tackle Free agent $25 M 34 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide receiver -Contract: 5-year/$82.5 million (Signed March 2018) -Total guaranteed: $55 million -Average salary: $16.5 million $25 M 35 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback -Contract: 2-year/$42 million (Signed March 2023) -Total guaranteed: $24.5 million -Average salary: $14 million -Signing bonus: $10.185 million $25 M 36 Ezekiel Elliot Free agent Running back Free agent $25 M 37 Shaquil Barrett Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside linebacker -Contract: 4-year/$68 million (Signed March 2021) -Total guaranteed: $34.25 million -Average salary: $17 million -Signing bonus: $18.75 million $24 M 38 Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings Running back -Contract: 5-year, $63 million (Signed September 2020) -Total guaranteed: $28.125 million -Average salary: $12.6 million -Signing bonus: $15.5 million $20 M 39 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Tight end -Contract: 4-year/$57.25 million (Signed August 2020) -Total guaranteed: $22.75 million -Average salary: $14.312 million $20 M 40 Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings Safety -Contract: 4-year/$64 million (signed August 2021) -Total guaranteed: $26.379 million -Average salary: $16 million -Signing bonus: $9.579 million $20 M 41 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver -Contract: 3-year, $80.1 million (Signed June 2022) -Total guaranteed: $75 million -Average salary: $26.7 million -Signing bonus: 20 million $18 M 42 David Bakhtiari Green Bay Packers Offensive tackle -Contract: 4-year, $92 million (Signed November 2020) -Total guaranteed: $61.5 million -Average salary: $23 million -Signing bonus: $30 million $18 M 43 Xavien Howard Miami Dolphins Cornerback -Contract: 5-year/$90 million (Signed April 2022) -Total guaranteed: $36.3 million -Average salary: $18 million -Signing bonus: $13.77 million $15 M 44 Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers Offensive tackle -Contract: 6-year, $138.06 million (Signed March 2021) -Total guaranteed: $55.1 million -Average salary: $23.01 million -Signing bonus: $30.1 million $14 M 45 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Quarterback -Contract: 6-year, $258 million (Signed August 2021) -Total guaranteed: $150 million -Average salary: $43 million -Signing bonus: $16.5 million $14 M 46 Joey Bosa Los Angeles Chargers Outside linebacker -Contract: 5-year, $135 million (Signed in July 2020) -Total guaranteed: $102 million -Average salary: $27 million -Signing bonus: $35 million $14 M 47 Marshon Lattimore New Orleans Saints Cornerback -Contract: 5-year/$97.6 million (Signed September 2021) -Total guaranteed: $58.103 million -Average salary: $19.52 million -Signing bonus: $7.5 million $14 M 48 Brandin Cooks Dallas Cowboys Wide receiver -Contract: 2-year/$39.764 million (Signed in April 2022) -Total guaranteed: $36 million -Average salary: $19.882 million -Signing bonus: $16 million $14 M 49 Bradley Chubb Miami Dolphins Outside linebacker -Contract: 5-year/$110 million (Signed November 2022) -Total guaranteed: $53.212 million -Average salary: $22 million -Signing bonus: $13.487 million $13 M 50 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills Wide receiver -Contract: 4-year, $96 million (Signed April 2022) -Total guaranteed: $70 million -Average salary: $24 million -Signing bonus: $21.5 million $12.5 M 51 Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns Defensive end -Contract: 5-year, $125 million (Signed July 2020) -Total guaranteed: $100 million -Average salary: $25 million -Signing bonus: $21 million $12 M 52 Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns Wide receiver -Contract: 5-year/$100 million (Signed March 2020) -Total guaranteed: $60 million -Average salary: $20 million -Signing bonus: $10 million $12 M 53 Tyler Locket Seattle Seahawks Wide receiver -Contract: 4-year/$69 million (Signed March 2021) -Total guaranteed: $37 million -Average salary: $17.25 million -Signing bonus: $19 million $11 M 54 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns Running back -Contract: 3-year/$36 million (Signed July 2021) -Total guaranteed: $20 million -Average salary: $12.2 million -Signing bonus: $12 million $11 M 55 TJ Watt Pittsburgh Steelers Outside linebacker -Contract: 4-year, $112 million (Since September 2021) -Total guaranteed: $80 million -Average salary: $28 million -Signing bonus: $35.5 million $10 M 56 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Running back -Contract: 4-year, $64.63 million (Signed April 2020) -Total guaranteed: $38.162 million -Average salary: $16.15 million -Signing bonus: $21.5 million $10 M 57 Jamal Adams Seattle Seahawks Strong safety -Contract: 4-year/$70 million (Signed August 2021) -Total guaranteed: $38 million -Average salary: $17.645 million -Signing bonus: $20 million $10 M 58 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback -Contract: 4-year/$36.1 million (Signed July 2020) -Total guaranteed: $36.19 million -Average salary: $9.047 million -Signing bonus: $23.88 million $10 M

NFL players are some of the highest-paid professional athletes in the world. Contract amounts have also been increasing, with some of the most valuable players in the league earning over $40 million in annual salaries.

Rank Player Team Position Contract and salary Net worth 59 Zach Wilson New York Jets Quarterback -Contract: 4-year/$35.15 million (Signed July 2021) -Total guaranteed: $35.15 million -Average salary: $8.787 million -Signing bonus: $22.924 million $10 M 60 AJ Brown Philadelphia Eagles Wide receiver -Contract: 4-year/$100 million (Signed April 2022) -Total guaranteed: $57.22 million -Average salary: $25 million -Signing bonus: $23.234 million $10 M

Who is the richest quarterback in NFL history?

Roger Staubach is the richest quarterback in NFL history, with an estimated net worth of $600 million in 2024. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for 11 seasons from 1969 to 1979. Most of Roger's fortune comes from his real estate business.

Who is the first billionaire NFL player?

Jerry Richardson, full name Jerome Johnson Richardson Sr, was the first billionaire NFL athlete, thanks to his successful business ventures. His net worth was estimated to be $2 billion at the time of his passing in March 2023. He was 86.

Jerry was in the NFL for only two seasons (1959 to 1960) as a flanker for the Baltimore Colts. He established the Carolina Panthers in 1995 and was the founder of Spartan Foods. The richest former NFL player is still alive in 2024 is Roger Staubach, with $600 million, while the wealthiest NFL athlete currently playing is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with an estimated net worth of $200 million.

The late Jerry Richardson was the first NFL athlete billionaire. Photo: Streeter Lecka

Who are the top 5 highest-paid players in the NFL in 2024?

These are the highest-paid NFL athletes with their average salaries, according to Spotrac;

Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles - $51 million Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers - $50.271 million Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos - $48.517 million Quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals - $46.1 million Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns - $46 million

What NFL position gets paid the most?

Quarterback is the highest-paid position in the National Football League. The average salary of the top 10 quarterbacks is approximately $40 million. Long snappers are the least paid positions, followed by punters.

Who is the highest-paid NFL coach?

Bill Belichick, head coach and general manager of the New England Patriots, is the highest-paid coach in the National Football League. His average annual salary is estimated to be $20 million.

Where do NFL teams get all their money?

NFL teams have various revenue streams. They make money from ticket sales, merchandise sales, television contracts, and corporate sponsorships.

Which is the most valuable sports team in the world?

The Dallas Cowboys of the NFL is the most valuable team in the world. Forbes estimates their value at $8 billion. Dallas Cowboys is owned by billionaire businessman Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys is the world's most valuable sports team, according to Forbes. Photo: Icon Sportswire

The richest NFL players are talented athletes who make sound business and financial decisions. Most athlete-related careers last about fifteen years or less, and preparing for life after retirement is crucial.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

