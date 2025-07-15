One woman in Mpumalanga posted an inspiring story about how she was able to get a home to call her own with her husband

The lady posted a TikTok video sharing details about the massive project they undertook together to secure their future

Online users were blown away by the years of blood, sweat and tears a couple put into their building goals

A Mbombela resident posted a TikTok video of her and her husband's recent progress with building a home. The woman got people's attention after she got candid about the obstacles which stood in their way.

The candid video about the challenges of building a home from scratch received thousands of likes. Many were inspired by the woman's tale of hard work and determination.

In a TikTok video by @nombulelok_, she told people that she and her husband's home was finally taking shape. She said they came a long way from when they bought the land and only had money for the land purchase. The woman detailed that they do not live on a consistent income as she's unemployed and her husband works on small projects at a time. They were still able to make progress with the home despite "living hand-to-mouth".

@nombulelok_ encouraged anyone with a plot to believe God will provide, just like what happened with her husband. The lady advised those with building projects to not listen to naysasyers. She ignored people who told her she was forcing things when she was trying to build. The clip showed the couple's nearly complete home that was only in need of finishing touches after four years of construction.

South Africa inspired by woman

People commented that the woman and her husband were admirable for staying focused on their goal to build despite challenges. Netizens congratulated the pair on their new home.

Kea said:

"Also acknowledge that you and hubby were probably very disciplined. it's commendable👌. sometimes we want God to provide in our recklessness and blame him when miracles dont happens. congratulations 🎊 stranger."

Sibusiso Sithole commented:

"Life without a plan it's expensive🔥🔥well done ma'am."

White African wrote:

"Well done may all South Africans prosper like this. 🙏🏻"

VeeNdlovu added:

"Faith kept you through with your husband. You're a good wife to him."

Busisiwe Tshabalala gushed:

"You are encouraging me my dear."

Popo was inspired:

"Life needs bravery impela, kumele uforcer"

Ndivhuwo gushed:

"Love and pray for that kind of husband and appreciate him while he is still alive because your got a real husband."

Teddy44 added:

"Kungcono ngoba uqale ngo my husband,it's a completely different chapter if you are a single mother😳"

