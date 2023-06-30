One student who qualified for a bursary made good use of the money by making sure her family would have proper shelter

A lady showed people that it took her several years to build a family home after she lived in a shack with her loved ones

Online users were inspired after seeing what she was able to accomplish with NFSAS, and many were chuffed on the woman's behalf

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An NFSAS recipient made her allowance go a long way. The lady posted a video showing the building process.

A lady used her NSFAS money to help her family move out of a shack into proper housing. Image: @je_nnifer09

Source: TikTok

The video showcasing what she managed to build received over 20,000 likes. Online users left comments, somewhat curious to know how she was able to do it.

Woman gets 400 000 views by moving her family from a shack

Hard-working lady @je_nnifer09 posted a video demonstrating how she transformed the place her family used to live in. The lady informed people that she used her bursary money to construct an entire house over a span of three years. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans are inspired by women who improved their families' living situations

Seeing others build and complete their houses is always interesting for South Africans. This lady received numerous comments from people congratulating her and others who wanted to know how she managed to build a house on her allowance.

Innocentia.M commented:

"How did you do it. I barely manage to buy necessities."

Damariesmor added:

"NSFAS continue to help our kids."

Ynogood wrote:

" Please we would like a video, on how to start the savings towards building, siya pangela but it's hard to even start."

MK said:

"Please educate me. I am lost. Is NSFAS money not meant to pay for your education? just did know that it can also be diverted as a building fund"

BIGZAY gushed:

"Congratulations. I don't think NSFAS living allowance can building a house, I mean it is not even enough for a monthly grocery and toiletries."

Jennifer, the creator, hit back:

"For you."

Student says she built her mom a house with NSFAS allowance in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman @ndamulelo98 renovated her mother's humble home into a modern house. The woman said the building costs were covered by her NSFAS allowance, and Mzansi people found that hard to believe.

The proud young lady posted a montage of the renovated home, and the video gathered over 800 000 views on TikTok. A lot of TikTokkers claimed the woman was lying in the comments section.

People said the amount of money NSFAS gives to students is not enough to build a big house like hers. Some encouraged the young lady to be truthful and not mislead the masses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News