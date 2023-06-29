One renter in Cape Town showed people on TikTok the place she could afford, and it has a serious problem

The lady on TikTok took a video to complain about her living environment as it was developing mould

Online users found the video relatable, and some shared their tips as they explained that they experienced a mouldy apartment

A woman found a place to stay in Cape Town that is within her budget. Using TikTok, the lady showed people some challenges she has with the apartment.

A Cape Town lady's TikTok video of a R6k apartment shows it has a moisture problem. Image: bongiisalwayshome

Source: TikTok

The TikTok got thousands of likes as her apartment problem turned out to be a common experience with viewers. Many flooded the comments with their mouldy apartment remedies.

Cape Town apartment issues have woman worried in TikTok video

A tenant in Cape Town Southern Suburbs @bongiisalwayshome posted her apartment that costs R 6 300 per month. She showed that her walls are constantly damp and that mould is growing on her walls. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers advise Cape Town woman about moisture issue in apartment

People enjoyed seeing where others live. This video had netizens feeling helpful as many shared their best method to control indoor mould.

Rustic_thehomecook wrote:

"A dehumidifier helped me a lot, especially now that it’s cold and I can’t keep my windows open all day."

Pyrex_MansNotAChef added

"I think there’s a mould pandemic, currently also experiencing lots of mould in my place but have never experienced this in all the other winters."

Shay.M said:

"A lot of CT houses lack good ventilation, always try to keep windows and doors open."

KJ140 warned:

"Please check your clothes in your wardrobe."

YELLOWBERRY BOOKS recommended:

"Try 'mould buster' from builders. It's industrial grade and is honestly the best one I've seen out there. The mould disappears in like two minutes."

