The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is a South African pan-Africanist political party that seeks to act in the interest of South Africans by striving for socialism and economic emancipation. As an organized group, there is a process to follow to become a member. The EFF's structure allows prospective members to apply and join the party at various levels.

Julias Malema, leader of the EFF march with supporters to the French Embassy on May 25, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Like numerous other political parties in South Africa, EFF has a hierarchical structure that begins with the party president, followed by other party officials and then members. Here is a quick look at the party's details.

Profile summary

Abbreviation EFF President Julius Malema Chairperson Veronica Mente Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini Spokesperson Vuyani Pambo Deputy President Floyd Shivambu Deputy Secretary-General Poppy Mailola Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe Founder Julius Malema Founded 26 July 2013 Split from African National Congress Headquarters 82 De Korte Street, Johannesburg, Gauteng Ideologies Marxism–Leninism, Fanonism, Sankarism, Pan Africanism Political position Left-wing to far-left Slogan Our land and jobs, now! Website effonline.org

Everything to know about EFF membership

Have you been wondering how to get EFF membership? Here is a look at the information surrounding the application, requirements, and benefits.

How to register for EFF membership

Regardless of the membership level that a prospective member wants to join, a membership fee of R10 is payable to the WCT Coordinator, BCT secretary, or the movement's bank account. The registration fee is payable after filling out the EFF membership form online.

Alternatively, for anyone who prefers the printed format, the 2022 EFF membership form in PDF or Word document can be downloaded on their official website.

EFF membership requirements

An image showcasing people's diversity. pixabay.com, @mohamed_hassan

Source: UGC

Before applying to be a member, the prospective member must have attained the age of 18. In addition to the age requirements, prospective members must satisfy the following criteria.

Accept the movement's constitution.

Join an EFF branch and be active in it.

Pay the EFF membership fee as and when due.

Demonstrate loyalty, observance, and respect for the policies, resolutions, and decisions made in the organization.

Show faithfulness to the revolutionary ideas of the organization.

Demonstrate a willingness to work for the interest of South Africans, Africans, and other oppressed people in the world.

Possess the boldness of heart to make internal constructive criticisms without fear or favour.

Applicants are then required to head over to the application portal on the party's website and fill out the new EFF online membership application form. The system will also generate EFF membership login credentials for the applicant.

How to get an EFF membership card

Once the EFF membership form has been downloaded and filled, the intending member must pay the required registration fee (R10) at any branch of the FNB into the movement's account. After that, he or she will contact the provincial coordinator to be attached to a branch and also get an EFF membership card.

What are the different EFF membership levels?

A map and colours of the South African flag. pixabay.com, @GDJ

Source: UGC

Depending on the category a prospective member belongs to, he or she could join the student, youth, or women commands. These are explained below.

Student command

This is established as an autonomous structure in various higher institutions of learning. Some sizable training institutes also have branches there. By implication, a learner in any institution with a branch of the organization can join the party there.

Youth command

As the youth wing of the Economic Freedom Fighters South Africa, members at this level are saddled with the responsibility of organizing young people under the umbrella of the mother body. They champion different activities and advocate for the rights, aspirations and interests of young people. Anyone joining this command is expected to be between 14 and 35 years old.

Women command

As the women's wing of the movement, members are tasked with organizing women above 18 years to promote the rights of women and eliminate the roadblocks that hinder their development as full and equal members of society. They also work with men to put an end to patriarchy in society.

EFF branches

As of 2022, the red berets, as the party is popularly called, had not less than 3,892 branches. A breakdown of the branches by provinces includes the following.

Western Cape - 368 branches

Northwest - 285 branches

Northern Cape - 185 branches

Mpumalanga - 362 branches

Limpopo - 546 branches

KwaZulu-Natal - 783 branches

Gauteng - 469 branches

Free State - 278 branches

Eastern Cape - 616 branches

Current members

As of the time when the movement was established, there were more than 1,000 members already. the party is said to be the third-largest in both houses of the South African Parliament. The student's wing reportedly has about 100,000 students as members and branches across the country's nine provinces.

The party wants to grow its membership to a million by the end of 2022. This decision came after the EFF council met in Cape Town at the beginning of 2022 to discuss the party's future.

What is the advantage of membership in the EFF?

When signing up to become a member, one must accept the clause that stipulates that 'I voluntarily join the EFF without any motive of personal gain or material benefit and understand that I am not entitled to any positions or deployments' Still, joining the party makes one a part of a movement that champions for the numerous rights and benefits of South Africans.

Ideologies

According to the organization's constitution, EFF draws its inspiration from the broad Marxist-Leninist tradition and Fanonian schools of thought. The political party is at the forefront of criticizing the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance, which is the ANC's primary opposition party.

EFF prides itself as the forefront party in tackling corruption, providing quality social housing, and free primary health care and education for every South African, among other things.

Who is the founder of EFF?

Julias Malema, leader of the EFF march with supporters to the French Embassy on May 25, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Alet Pretorius

Source: UGC

Julius Sello Malema founded the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). When was EFF founded? The party was formed on 26 July 2013, after Malema was expelled from the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president position.

What qualifications does Julius Malema have? He finished Mohlakaneng High School, Seshego, Limpopo, before completing a two-year diploma in youth development at the University of South Africa (UNISA) in 2010. Then, he obtained a BA (Honours) in Philosophy from the same university in 2017.

EFF contact details

For further inquiries, feel free to reach out to the party via the following options.

Physical Address: 78 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2000

78 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2000 Phone: 011 403 2313

011 403 2313 Website: effonline.org

The EFF membership process in 2022 is extremely straightforward. Prospective members are only required to fill out an online application form and pay a small R10 fee, and they are on their way to becoming members of one of the largest South African political parties.

