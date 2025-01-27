Who is Shivon Zilis' husband? The intriguing story of Elon Musk's baby mom

Shivon Zilis was a less-known but highly successful tech executive before she came into the limelight after welcoming kids with the world's richest man. Elon Musk is not Shivon Zilis' husband, but they mutually agreed to become parents.

Shivon Zilis moved to the US from Canada to study at an Ivy League university on an academic scholarship. Since then, she has worked at several tech giants like IBM, Bloomberg, OpenAI, Tesla, and Neuralink.

Full name Shivon Alice Zilis Date of birth February 8, 1986 Age 38 years old as of January 2025 Place of birth Markham, Ontario, Canada Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality Canadian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Not married Children Three, including Azure and Strider Parents Sharda N, Richard Zilis Siblings None Education Yale University (Economics & Philosophy) Profession Tech executive Employer Neuralink (2017-date) Net worth $5-$10 million Social media LinkedIn X (Twitter) Instagram

Who is Shivon Zilis' husband?

Shivon Zilis does not have a husband as of 2025. Her relationship with Elon Musk continues to be the subject of media attention.

Why did Elon have kids with Shivon Zilis?

Shivon was looking for a seed donor, and Elon offered. In the biography Elon Musk (2023) by journalist Walter Isaacson, the tech executive shared that Elon was looking to have kids with intelligent people, and he encouraged her.

He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to do this – If the choice is between an anonymous (seed) donor or doing it with the person you admire most in the world, for me, that was a pretty easy decision. I couldn't possibly think of genes I would prefer for my children.

For a long time, Musk has been vocal about the declining birth rate, which he said is 'the biggest danger to civilization' in a July 2022 X (Twitter) post. The Tesla billionaire has 12 known kids.

Shivon Zilis' kids

Zilis and Elon Musk welcomed twins, daughter Azure and son Strider, in November 2021. Their third child was born in early 2024.

Are Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis romantically involved?

In 2021, Reuters reported that Shivon Zilis and Elon Musk were not in a romantic relationship. Their kids were allegedly conceived via in vitro fertilization.

Speculations of a romance between them have continued to spread. In November 2024, Elon and Shivon were seen together at Mar-a-Lago. In an X (Twitter) post, the billionaire's mother, Maye Musk, uploaded a picture of the family at the event where Shivon wore a red dress.

Who are the parents of Shivon Zilis?

The Ontario native is the only child of Richard Zilis and Sharda N. Shivon Zilis' father, Richard, is a retired federal government bureaucrat.

Is Shivon Zilis Indian?

The Neuralink executive is half-Indian and half-white Canadian. Shivon Zilis' mother, Sharda, is a Punjabi Indian. She mentioned in her 2015 interview with USA Today that she got her 'big eyes' from her mother's side.

Shivon Zilis' education

Zillis studied at Unionville High School in Markham, northeast Toronto. She was a skilled hockey player and hoped to enrol in a US university on a hockey scholarship. Fortunately, her grades were great and she ended up getting an academic scholarship to Yale University.

Shivon studied Bachelor of Arts in economics and philosophy and was a goalkeeper for Yale's women's ice hockey team. She graduated in 2008.

Shivon Zilis' career

Zilis joined IBM in New York after graduation. She worked with the company's micro-finance initiative, which took her around the world to work in financial technologies in developing countries like Peru and Indonesia. From 2011 to 2012, she was at Bloomberg Ventures as a Chief Adventurer.

The Markham native told the Financial Post in 2015 that her work with IBM made her interested in entrepreneurship. In 2012, she was one of the co-founders of San Francisco-based Bloomberg Beta, a venture capital fund focused on machine intelligence.

Shivon left Bloomberg Beta in February 2018. She then joined Tesla in 2017 as a project director in charge of autopilot and chip design teams, according to her LinkedIn profile. She left Tesla in 2019.

Zilis joined Elon Musk's newly established Neuralink in May 2017 as a director of operations and special projects. Elon established the neurotechnology company in 2016 to develop brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) that can be implanted into the human brain.

In 2023, Shivon joined the board of directors at Shield AI, a venture-backed defence technology company based in San Diego. She has served on the boards of Open AI, Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, Vector Institute, and Global Community Charter School.

From 2014 to 2018, Zilis was a charter member at San Francisco-based C100, an NPO that supports Canadian technology entrepreneurship and investment. Since 2015, she has been a fellow and mentor at Creative Destruction Lab (CDL), an NPO at the Rotman School at the University of Toronto.

Shivon Zilis' net worth

The Neuralink executive is estimated to be worth between $5 million and $10 million, according to Success Bug and Meaww. In 2015, she was featured on Forbes' list of 30 Under 30: Top Young Investors of Venture Capital. Shivon also appeared on LinkedIn's 35 Under 35 list.

Where does Shivon Zilis live?

Shivon lives in Austin, Texas, where she purchased a $4.3 million mansion in August 2021, according to Radar Online. The 4,579-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and features a backyard fire pit, granite counters, cathedral-beamed ceilings, and wood and stone floors.

Shivon Zilis' husband is not in the picture at the time of writing, but she has a great relationship with her kids' father, Elon Musk.

