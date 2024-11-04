Carter Reum's net worth: How rich is Paris Hilton's husband?

Carter Reum gained widespread recognition due to his marriage to Paris Hilton, but behind the cameras, he has a successful presence in the corporate world. He established his first company in his mid-20s. Today, Carter Reum's net worth continues to reflect his savvy entrepreneurial ventures.

Paris and Reum at the pre-Grammy gala on February 4, 2023 (R) and Carter speaks at WSJ's The Future of Everything Festival on May 21, 2024. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Michael Tran (modified by author)

Carter Reum's net worth is self-made, although he comes from a family with strong corporate roots. His late father was once the president of Amsted Industries while his elder brother Courtney is a successful venture capitalist.

Carter Reum profile summary

Full name Carter Milliken Reum Date of birth February 5, 1981 Age 43 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Wayne, Illinois Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Gender Male Marital status Married Wife Paris Hilton Children Phoenix, London, and Evie Parents Sherry and Robert Reum Siblings Courtney and Halle Education Columbia University (Economics) Profession Author, venture capitalist Books Shortcut Your Startup (2018 - with Courtney) Social media LinkedIn Instagram

What is Carter Reum's net worth?

How much money does Carter Reum have? Paris Hilton's husband's net worth is estimated to be $20 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth comes from his successful corporate ventures.

What was Carter Reum's net worth before Paris?

Carter was already a multi-millionaire and had built the ventures he has now before he tied the knot with Paris Hilton in 2021. The couple had known each other for around 15 years when they started dating in November 2019.

Who is richer, Paris or Carter?

Paris Hilton is richer than her husband, Carter Reum. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth at $300 million, compared to Carter's $20 million.

Top 5 facts about Paris Hiton's husband, Carter Reum. Photo: Kevin Mazur on Getty Images (modified by author)

What does Carter Reum do for a living?

Carter Reum's job revolves around entrepreneurship and venture capital investment. He has been in the corporate world for around two decades.

His first job was at Champ Ventures in Sydney, where he would scout and help incubate startups. He returned to the US in 2004 and joined his older brother Courtney Reum at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker.

He left the company after two years to run a business with Courtney. While talking to Columbia College Today in February 2011, Carter said that quitting his job was the best decision.

When I left my seemingly secure job at Goldman Sachs, given where the economy was, all my friends were saying, 'Are you mad?' or 'You must be crazy!' Now, they say, 'You must have seen that one [the economic collapse] coming'... I'm thrilled that my brother pushed me to think outside of the traditional path and onto something more entrepreneurial.

The Reum brothers co-founded the liquor brand VEEV Spirits in Beverly Hills in 2007. Inc. Magazine recognized the company in September 2011 as one of the 250 fastest-growing brands in the US. Luxco later acquired it in September 2016.

In 2016, Carter and Courtney co-founded a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm called M-13. The company has since invested in companies like Lyft, Ring, Slack, Canvas, Form Health, Daily Harvest, and Warby Parker.

Reum is currently a member of the Board of Trustees at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and a board observer at Daily Harvest. The private investor is also a contributing writer at Inc. Magazine

Courtney and Carter attend the EMA IMPACT Summit at Montage Beverly Hills on May 21, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Carter Reum education

Paris Hilton's husband is an alumnus of New York-based Columbia University. He was at the institution from 1999 to 2003, graduating with a bachelor's degree in business and managerial economics. For high school, he went to Glenbard South High School.

Carter Reum's family and early life

Carter was born on February 5, 1981 (43 years old in 2024), in Wayne, Illinois, to Sherry and Robert Reum. His father served as the chairman and president of Amsted Industries, a Chicago-based company that is one of the largest private enterprises in the US.

Robert passed away in 2017. Carter was raised alongside his two siblings, including his elder brother Courtney and his younger sister Halle.

Carter Reum got Paris a custom-made engagement ring

Paris Hilton's engagement ring from Carter Reum featured an emerald-cut centre stone surrounded by two shield-cut diamonds weighing an estimated 10-20 carats. It was crafted by renowned French jeweller Jean Dousset.

The $1 million ring design was inspired by the Grand Palais in Paris, France. The couple got engaged in February 2021 and tied the knot in November 2021 in a star-studded wedding held at the former Bel Air estate of Paris's late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

A sketch of Paris Hilton's engagement ring from Carter (L) and the couple on their wedding day (R). Photo: @Paris Hilton on YouTube, Todd Williamson on Getty Images (modified by author)

Carter Reum children

The Illinois native is a father of three. He shares two children with Paris, including son Phoenix Barron (born in January 2023) and daughter London Reum (born in November 2023). Both kids were born via surrogacy.

The venture capitalist has a first-born daughter called Evie. She was born in 2013 to his former girlfriend, Secrets of Aspen star Laura Bellizzi.

Does Carter Reum pay child support?

Carter pays child support for his first child, Evie, but they don't have a close father-daughter relationship. The Daily Mail reported in February 2023 that the venture capitalist only met her once in the delivery room and never made an effort to reach out.

Within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother and left – Evie has not seen nor heard from Carter since.

Carter Reum's house

In August 2021, Reum and Paris bought an $8.4 million beachfront mansion in Malibu. The 3,000-square-foot two-story property features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an outdoor Jacuzzi, and an oceanfront deck.

The couple also took a long-term lease on a 14,000-square-foot Tuscan villa-style mansion in Beverly Park. The house has 7 bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms. They moved into the home in February 2023 and are charged $160,000 per month.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend 'The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night' at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Carter Reum's net worth continues to increase as he expands his portfolio. Together with Paris Hilton, they form a formidable power couple in both the business and entertainment worlds.

