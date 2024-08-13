Master P's net worth today: How rich is the rap mogul?
Master P is often credited with pioneering the independent music movement in hip-hop after successfully launching his record label. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to diversify into investments that have ensured the growth of his wealth. This article delves into Master P's net worth and the ventures that continue to sustain his fortune.
Master P's net worth today is all self-made. The rap mogul grew up in the Calliope Projects, a public housing development in New Orleans, Louisiana. The challenging environment inspired him to think outside the box, turning a $10,000 initial investment into a multi-million-dollar empire.
Master P's profile summary
|Full name
|Percy Robert Miller
|Other names
|P Miller, The Colonel
|Date of birth
|April 29, 1970
|Age
|54 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Nationality
|American
|Religion
|Christian (Catholic)
|Height
|6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm)
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Sonya C. Miller (1989 to 2014)
|Children
|9
|Siblings
|4
|Education
|Merritt College (Business Administration)
|Profession
|Rapper, entrepreneur, actor, record producer
|Genre
|Southern hip-hop
|Years active
|1989 to date
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)FacebookYouTube
What is Master P's net worth in 2024?
The rap mogul is estimated to be worth $200 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has built his wealth through a diverse range of ventures, including his successful music career, entrepreneurship, and acting.
Master P's net worth in 1998
In 1998, Master P's career peaked and he earned millions of dollars. His annual earnings of $56.5 million landed him in 10th position on Forbes' highest-paid entertainers of the year list.
Master P's income was mainly attributed to the success of his record label No Limit Records, which had sold nearly 15 million albums in 1998 alone, according to Genius. This was a huge milestone, considering it was during the pre-digital download era.
Later, in 1999, Miller was featured on Fortune Magazine's 'America's 40 Richest Under 40' list. He ranked 28th with an estimated net worth of $361 million.
How did Master P get his money?
Master P's empire has been built with decades of hard work and savvy entrepreneurial decisions. Below is an overview of how he made his money;
Master P's rap career
Miller started his music career in the late 1980s and gained significant recognition in the mid-1990s. In his previous interview with XXL Magazine, Miller said he became a rapper to break his family's poverty cycle. He felt doing regular work like what his parents did was not going to make a major difference.
I come from the projects, so my people was about working. They wasn't about sitting around for a welfare check. So I just took that as a challenge: My parents are hard workers, but we still stuck in the ghetto. I just can't get no regular job. And I was like, I'm a just start putting my story, everything I done been through, my family, my friends in this music.
Master P's investments and businesses
After the success of No Limits Records, Percy Miller diversified into various ventures, as highlighted;
- Rap Snacks: He co-founded the snack brand in 1994. The snack features the faces of popular hip-hop stars on its packaging
- P Miller Enterprises: This holding company oversees various business interests, including real estate and film production.
- Supercars production: In January 2021, Miller ventured into the automobile industry by launching his line of supercars. He partnered with Richard Patterson, a former Tesla engineer, to create Trion SuperCars. The venture is the first black-owned supercar manufacturer in the US.
Master P's movies
Miller has been involved in a variety of films and TV shows over the years, both as a producer and actor. His notable work is as highlighted;
|Project
|Year
|Role
|The Christmas Dance
|2021
|Brother Moore
|I Got the Hook Up 2
|2019
|Black
|Never Heard
|2018
|Jason
|Destruction: Los Angeles
|2018
|Jay Jones
|Killing Hasselhoff
|2017
|Del Toro
|Growing Up Hip Hop
|2016-2020
|Master P
|Toxic
|2010
|Angel
|The Mail Man
|2009
|Rob
|Robot Chicken
|2009
|Nick's Friend
|Soccer Mom
|2008
|Wally
|CSI: NY
|2004
|Kevin Vick
|Romeo!
|2003-2006
|Percy Miller
|Oz
|2001
|Curtis Bennett
|Dark Angel
|2001
|Duvalier
|Gone in 60 Seconds
|2000
|Johnnie
|Moesha
|2000
|Patience
|Track Down
|2000
|Brad
|Malcolm & Eddie
|1999
|Mister O
|I Got the Hook-Up
|1998
|Black
What NBA team does Master P own?
Percy Miller does not own an NBA team. However, he had brief stints playing in the NBA pre-season for the Charlotte Hornets in 1998 and the Toronto Raptors in 1999. He never played in a regular-season NBA game.
How much did Master P owe the IRS?
In 2018, it was revealed that the No Limit founder had up to $1.5 million in tax debt that he was reluctant to pay. The fees related to his earnings from 2004, 2005, and 2008. It is unclear if he made the payment.
How many houses does Master P own?
While the exact number of Master P's houses is not publicly disclosed, he has invested in various properties over the years. He owns an 11,500-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms in Missouri City, Texas. He has another property in Bel Air, Los Angeles.
Master P's cars
Miller owns a range of luxury car models, including Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, and Ferraris. His passion for high-performance vehicles led to the creation of Trion Supercars.
Master P's net worth today reflects his multi-faceted career and its lasting impact on hip-hop culture. He has mentored many artists and continues to help the community through his various philanthropic efforts.
