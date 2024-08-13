Master P's net worth today: How rich is the rap mogul?

Master P is often credited with pioneering the independent music movement in hip-hop after successfully launching his record label. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to diversify into investments that have ensured the growth of his wealth. This article delves into Master P's net worth and the ventures that continue to sustain his fortune.

Master P during the 2023 City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala (L)and during the BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center (R). Photo: Kevin Winter/Kayla Oaddams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Master P's net worth today is all self-made. The rap mogul grew up in the Calliope Projects, a public housing development in New Orleans, Louisiana. The challenging environment inspired him to think outside the box, turning a $10,000 initial investment into a multi-million-dollar empire.

Master P's profile summary

Full name Percy Robert Miller Other names P Miller, The Colonel Date of birth April 29, 1970 Age 54 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana Nationality American Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sonya C. Miller (1989 to 2014) Children 9 Siblings 4 Education Merritt College (Business Administration) Profession Rapper, entrepreneur, actor, record producer Genre Southern hip-hop Years active 1989 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

What is Master P's net worth in 2024?

The rap mogul is estimated to be worth $200 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has built his wealth through a diverse range of ventures, including his successful music career, entrepreneurship, and acting.

Master P's net worth in 1998

In 1998, Master P's career peaked and he earned millions of dollars. His annual earnings of $56.5 million landed him in 10th position on Forbes' highest-paid entertainers of the year list.

Master P's income was mainly attributed to the success of his record label No Limit Records, which had sold nearly 15 million albums in 1998 alone, according to Genius. This was a huge milestone, considering it was during the pre-digital download era.

Later, in 1999, Miller was featured on Fortune Magazine's 'America's 40 Richest Under 40' list. He ranked 28th with an estimated net worth of $361 million.

Top 5 facts about rap mogul Master P. Photo: Paul Archuleta on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Master P get his money?

Master P's empire has been built with decades of hard work and savvy entrepreneurial decisions. Below is an overview of how he made his money;

Master P's rap career

Miller started his music career in the late 1980s and gained significant recognition in the mid-1990s. In his previous interview with XXL Magazine, Miller said he became a rapper to break his family's poverty cycle. He felt doing regular work like what his parents did was not going to make a major difference.

I come from the projects, so my people was about working. They wasn't about sitting around for a welfare check. So I just took that as a challenge: My parents are hard workers, but we still stuck in the ghetto. I just can't get no regular job. And I was like, I'm a just start putting my story, everything I done been through, my family, my friends in this music.

Master P during the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 25, 2023. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Master P's investments and businesses

After the success of No Limits Records, Percy Miller diversified into various ventures, as highlighted;

Rap Snacks: He co-founded the snack brand in 1994. The snack features the faces of popular hip-hop stars on its packaging

He co-founded the snack brand in 1994. The snack features the faces of popular hip-hop stars on its packaging P Miller Enterprises: This holding company oversees various business interests, including real estate and film production.

This holding company oversees various business interests, including real estate and film production. Supercars production: In January 2021, Miller ventured into the automobile industry by launching his line of supercars. He partnered with Richard Patterson, a former Tesla engineer, to create Trion SuperCars. The venture is the first black-owned supercar manufacturer in the US.

Master P during the 'Rap Snacks Disrupt 2023 Feed the Soul' at W Fort Lauderdale on January 12, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Ivan Apfel

Source: Getty Images

Master P's movies

Miller has been involved in a variety of films and TV shows over the years, both as a producer and actor. His notable work is as highlighted;

Project Year Role The Christmas Dance 2021 Brother Moore I Got the Hook Up 2 2019 Black Never Heard 2018 Jason Destruction: Los Angeles 2018 Jay Jones Killing Hasselhoff 2017 Del Toro Growing Up Hip Hop 2016-2020 Master P Toxic 2010 Angel The Mail Man 2009 Rob Robot Chicken 2009 Nick's Friend Soccer Mom 2008 Wally CSI: NY 2004 Kevin Vick Romeo! 2003-2006 Percy Miller Oz 2001 Curtis Bennett Dark Angel 2001 Duvalier Gone in 60 Seconds 2000 Johnnie Moesha 2000 Patience Track Down 2000 Brad Malcolm & Eddie 1999 Mister O I Got the Hook-Up 1998 Black

What NBA team does Master P own?

Percy Miller does not own an NBA team. However, he had brief stints playing in the NBA pre-season for the Charlotte Hornets in 1998 and the Toronto Raptors in 1999. He never played in a regular-season NBA game.

How much did Master P owe the IRS?

In 2018, it was revealed that the No Limit founder had up to $1.5 million in tax debt that he was reluctant to pay. The fees related to his earnings from 2004, 2005, and 2008. It is unclear if he made the payment.

How many houses does Master P own?

While the exact number of Master P's houses is not publicly disclosed, he has invested in various properties over the years. He owns an 11,500-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms in Missouri City, Texas. He has another property in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

Master P's cars

Miller owns a range of luxury car models, including Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, and Ferraris. His passion for high-performance vehicles led to the creation of Trion Supercars.

Master P during the BET Awards at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on June 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Master P's net worth today reflects his multi-faceted career and its lasting impact on hip-hop culture. He has mentored many artists and continues to help the community through his various philanthropic efforts.

READ ALSO: Tracy Chapman's net worth: How rich is the Fast Car singer?

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Tracy Chapman's net worth today. The acclaimed singer-songwriter rose to fame in the late 1980s and the 1990s with socially conscious songs like Talkin' 'bout a Revolution.

Chapman has not released new music since 2008, but the success of cover songs continues to earn her substantial revenue in royalties. Uncover how much she makes today.

Source: Briefly News