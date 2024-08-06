Tracy Chapman's net worth: How rich is the Fast Car singer?

Tracy Chapman is an acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and socially conscious lyrics. The multi-Grammy winner rose to fame in the late 1980s with critically acclaimed music that remains relevant today. This article highlights all you need to know about Tracy Chapman's net worth today.

Tracy Chapman's net worth has grown over the years partly due to her timeless hits that have found a new generation of fans through song covers. Her songs often address themes of love and social justice issues like poverty, homelessness, racial inequality, and the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.

Tracy Chapman's profile summary

Full name Tracy Chapman Date of birth March 30, 1964 Age 60 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 4.5 inches (1.64 m/164 cm) Gender Female Marital status Never been married Children None Education Tufts University (Anthropology) Profession Singer, songwriter, activist Genres Soul, pop, blues rock, folk Records Label Elektra Years active 1986 to date Social media Facebook YouTube

Tracy Chapman's net worth in 2024

Is Tracy Chapman a millionaire? The singer-songwriter is estimated to be worth between $6 million and $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest.

How much money does Tracy Chapman make?

Tracy Chapman's earnings are mainly from his music career and royalties from covers of her songs. Her average monthly earnings are estimated to be more than $50,000, while her annual revenue exceeds $600,000, according to CA Knowledge.

How much royalties did Fast Car get?

Tracy Chapman's Fast Car royalties for the song's cover by Luke Combs were estimated to be $500,000 in the weeks following its release in March 2023, according to Billboard. The sales reportedly increased by 38,400%, while streams went up by 241% after Chapman and Luke performed the song at the 2024 Grammys.

Tracy Chapman's record sales

The veteran singer has sold over 32.9 million albums throughout her career, according to BestSellingAlbums.org. Her best-selling album is Tracy Chapman (1988) with over 20 million copies sold. She has sold more copies in the US (over 13 million) followed by the UK (over 3.5 million).

How much does it cost to hire Tracy Chapman?

The cost to hire Tracy Chapman for an event can vary widely based on several factors, including the type of event, location, and availability. Generally, booking fees for high-profile artists like Tracy are not publicly listed and can be obtained by contacting her booking agency directly.

Tracy Chapman's career overview

Tracy was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and her mother bought her a ukulele when she was just three years old. In her previous interview, she revealed that she was initially into poetry before she started playing the guitar and writing songs.

I actually wrote poetry and short stories before I started writing songs. I never made this conscious decision that 'now I'm going to write songs.' I think it was a combination of loving books and writing and always having music in my life.

She continued to develop her musical talents throughout her childhood and teenage years. She composed her first social commentary song, Cleveland '78, at the age of 14. While attending Tufts University, she performed at local venues and recorded demos at the university's radio station.

Her big break came when she was signed to Elektra Records in 1987. The following year, she released her self-titled album, which became a commercial success. The album, which featured the hit single Fast Car, earned her three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.

Throughout her career, Chapman has released several successful albums, including Crossroads, Matters of the Heart, New Beginning, Telling Stories, Let It Rain, Where You Live, and Our Bright Future. She made history in 2023 by becoming the first Black woman to win the Country Music Association Award for Song of the Year with Luke Combs' cover of Fast Car.

How many hits did Tracy Chapman have?

The singer has had five singles that have charted on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. Fast Car and Give Me One Reason reached the Top 10 on both charts. These are the five songs:

1988: Fast Car

Fast Car 1988 : Talkin' 'bout a Revolution

: Talkin' 'bout a Revolution 1988: Baby Can I Hold You

Baby Can I Hold You 1989: Crossroads

Crossroads 1995: Give Me One Reason

Tracy Chapman's spouse

Chapman has never been married. She is known for being very private about her personal life and rarely discusses her relationships publicly.

The singer is currently believed to be in a long-term relationship with actress, screenwriter, and film director Guinevere Turner. The two were first linked in 2010 and have been to several public events together. Chapman was also romantically linked to The Color Purple author Alice Walker in the 1990s.

Tracy Chapman and Nicki Minaj's lawsuit

In 2018, Tracy filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement. The dispute arose because Minaj's song Sorry sampled Chapman's 1988 hit Baby Can I Hold You without permission.

The case was settled in 2021, with Minaj agreeing to pay Chapman $450,000 (£332,000) to avoid a trial. Chapman expressed satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing the importance of protecting artists' rights.

What is Tracy Chapman doing today?

The veteran singer has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years. She made a notable appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, performing her iconic song Fast Car alongside Luke Combs. Chapman has not released any new music since her 2008 album Our Bright Future.

Tracy Chapman's net worth reflects her impact on the music industry. She remains one of the most influential singer-songwriters of her generation.

