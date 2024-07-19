Jennifer Hudson's net worth today: A detailed look at her fortune
The American has become one of the most prosperous people in the entertainment industry. She won an Oscar for her role in the movie Dreamgirls, an achievement that kept her name in people's minds for many years. Jennifer Hudson's net worth has been drastically affected by her success.
Jennifer Hudson is a singer, actress, and television presenter from the United States. In 2022, she became the third African-American and the youngest woman to win all four major U.S. entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT).
Profile summary
|Names
|Jennifer Kate Hudson
|Birth date
|September 12, 1981
|Age
|42 years (as of July 2024)
|Birthplace
|Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Profession
|Singer, Actress, Television Personality
|Net worth
|$30 million (2024)
|Career start
|Gained national attention as a finalist on the third season of "American Idol" in 2004
|Oscar win
|(2007) Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Dreamgirls"
|Albums
|"Jennifer Hudson" (2008), "I Remember Me" (2011), "JHUD" (2014)
|Record sales
|About 1.5 million albums
|Television career
|Host of "The Jennifer Hudson Show"
|Salary per episode
|About $200,000
|House value
|Approximately $3 million
|Personal life
|Previously engaged to David Otunga. Now dating Lonnie Rashid Lynn (Common)
|Hollywood Walk of Fame
|Inducted in 2013
|Influences
|Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle
Jennifer Hudson's net worth in 2024
As of 2024, her net worth is estimated to be around $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Hudson's income is mainly a result of her successful professions as a singer, actress, and television star.
Jennifer Hudson's record sales
Arista Records released her eponymous first album, "Jennifer Hudson," in 2008. It was a great success on the sales side, selling over 800,000 copies in the United States.
Moreover, it also received a golden certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album featured big hits such as "Spotlight," which was nominated for a Grammy.
"If This Isn't Love," her second song on the album, peaked at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 37 on the UK Singles Chart.
Her second album
Jennifer Hudson's second album, "I Remember Me," was released in 2011. It entered number two on the Billboard 200 chart and sold more than 165,000 copies in its first week, as stated by The Hollywood Reporter.
JHUD
JHUD is the title of her third album, which was released in 2014. Although it did not reach the same level of commercial success as her previous albums, it still contributed to her substantial record sales sum.
Jennifer Hudson's album sales
According to Forbes, Hudson has sold around 1.5 million albums. Her singles have also been in high demand. The songs have been played on the radio many times and sold online, which is part of her great market performance.
Jennifer Hudson's television career and salary
Her TV hosting gigs add another couple of dollars to her bank account. She hosts "The Jennifer Hudson Show," a talk show that focuses on her interviewing talents and personal magnetism.
It is alleged that she earns a salary of about $200,000 per episode for her TV work, which is a significant contribution to her overall wealth.
Jennifer Hudson's house
The celebrity's financial portfolio includes a real estate investment. The EGOT winner owns an elegant house in the Burr Ridge area of Chicago, Illinois.
This fantastic mansion, which she purchased in 2011, is estimated to be worth around $3 million. According to Hello Magazine, the previous owners custom-built the house in 2007.
The property spans 12,000 feet, has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and contains various types of luxury amenities.
Back in April 2021, fans were granted a glimpse of the inside of her gigantic living room with enormous ceilings, marble floors, cream furniture with golden details, black curtains, and a place for a grand piano.
Jennifer Hudson's wealth comparison
A frequent point of comparison is between her fellow American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. They have both achieved success, but who is worth more, Jennifer Hudson or Kelly Clarkson?
Kelly Clarkson is sitting on a very casual and well-deserved $45 million, which is more than Hudson's $30 million. Clarkson also earns income from her successful music career, television show, and various endorsements.
Kelly Clarkson's impressive earnings from TV roles
As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly's "The Voice" show's salary ranged from $560,000 per episode (or approximately $14 million) per season during which she was a judge.
Alongside this, in 2021, Us Weekly noted that The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show's monthly earnings were about $1.9 million in total. She was also disclosed to be renegotiating her talk-show agreement and "looking for a substantial increase in pay."
How much does Jennifer Hudson charge to perform?
She is a high-profile stage contender. It would cost between $300,000 and $499,000 to have her perform.
Jennifer Hudson's personal life
Her personal life has also been in the spotlight. In 2007, she was dating WWE superstar David Otunga, the father of her son. Their relationship ended in 2017.
Who is Jennifer Hudson's husband?
The actress is not married. However, she is in a relationship with Lonnie Rashid Lynn, who goes by the stage name Common. During the filming of Breathe, rumours emerged on social media that they were dating.
It was in January 2024 when they confirmed the rumours during The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they made fun of each other's love life.
As stated by Hello Magazine, Common made a confession that Jennifer has made him a marrying type. He ultimately said that he can actually hear a wedding bell ringing in the future with her:
"If I'm going to get married, it's to her, that's simple as that."
Besides just two relationships, the singer has had an experience with another man. Between 1999 and 2007, she was dating her childhood friend, James Payton.
Relationship to Whitney Houston
A question asked by so many fans is the question of whether Jennifer is related to the late Whitney Houston. Although they have been compared because of their similar high-quality voices, they are not related.
Jennifer has, however, repeatedly revealed that she has been a great fan of Whitney Houston. She also considers the New Jersey-born singer to have had a major influence on her career.
Frequently asked questions
Jennifer has come a long way from being a multi-talented artist to becoming a TV icon. She was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013, and Time identified her as one of the most impactful people in the world in 2020.
- How much is Jennifer Hudson worth right now? Her net worth is about $30 million.
- How much is Jennifer Hudson's house worth? She has a house in Chicago valued at $3 million.
- How old is Jennifer? She was born on September 12, 1981, in Chicago, Illinois. (aged 42 years as of July 2024).
Jennifer Hudson's net worth has been on that level because of her hard work and diversity in different careers. She quotes Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and Patti LaBelle as her three greatest influencers and inspirers.
